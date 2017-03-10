Local News Summary of March, 10th

Heavy piles of Räppli confetti to end a gloomy Fasnacht

Basel’s Fasnacht of 2017 will enter history books as one of the darker and more gloomy ones, both regarding the topics addressed and the weather conditions: Around 420 tons of rain-drenched Räppli confetti and other rubbish were cleaned up until Thursday. Meanwhile, the police had less to do during Fasnacht.

After the “Ändstraich” (the end of Fasnacht) on Thursday, about 250 employees and 120 vehicles of the City Cleaning picked up heaps of rubbish and leavings lying on the streets from 4am onwards. Around 420 tons of garbage amassed during the three days of Fasnacht, the Civil Engineering Office informed. Last year, when the weather had been drier, there were only 250 tons.

Cleaners swiped the garbage into the road ditches, where road-cleaning vehicles gathered them up. Snowploughs and excavators were also used to clean away the piles of Räppli. The highest temporary garbage mountains were created at the central gathering place at Messeplatz.

Apart from Räppli, which accounted for the majority of Fasnacht garbage, there were also various other leavings ranging from cardboard boxes to oranges and mimosa flowers and even bulky waste. A few clever people also made use of the general cleaning to get rid of other, more private rubbish. The 420 tons of garbage mean that on average, every cleaning employee swiped away 1,5 tons.

The City Cleaning was on special duty for the entirety of Fasnacht to take care of Räppli and other garbage. Employees were cleaning the streets on Monday and Wednesday from 6pm and 10pm after the cortèges on the main axis between Aeschenplatz and Messeplatz, plus the inner city on Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 4am. On Thursday morning, the major clean-up started on time at 4am: 250 employees with 120 vehicles ensured a smooth-running cleaning without any problems. They were working together with the City Gardeners, the Basel Transport Services (BVB), the police, the other divisions of the Civil Engineering Office, and they were supported by businesses and in consultation with the Fasnacht-Comité.

No major incidents for emergency services during Fasnacht

“Mer spränge dr Raame” (We break the frame) – this year’s motto of the Fasnacht thankfully did not become true for the emergency services of Basel. All in all, the “drey scheenschte Dääg” (the three most beautiful days) remained largely incident-free for the police and other services of Basel-Stadt, as last year.

Nevertheless, things rarely became boring for the employees of emergency services – as proven again and again during Fasnacht. Thus, the police sometimes had to intervene, settle arguments, or call to order – for instance in the about twelve brawls that were reported.

Further details from the statistics of Fasnacht 2017: Four masks and three drums were reported as stolen, ten other thefts were declared. The police had to take care of 25 children temporarily before they could be reunited with their accompanying person. One person had to sleep off their intoxication in a police station. The paramedics of

Basel-Stadt had 57 “Fasnacht operations”. Among them were injuries through falls, medicinal problems, or the consequences of too much alcohol. And finally: Eight cars and 246 bicycles were towed away.

Less unemployment in both Basels and Switzerland

The unemployment quota developed differently in both Basels for February. In Baselland, it remained at 3,1 per cent while it sank in Basel-Stadt from 4,2 per cent to 4,1 per cent. There was also a nationwide decrease of unemployment from 3,7 per cent to 3,6 per cent.

The number of unemployed people in both cantons sank in the last month: by 106 to 4075 people in Basel-Stadt, by 3 to 4656 people in the Baselbiet. Compared to February 2016, this marks an increase of 13 in Basel-Stadt and of 117 in Baselland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) reported on Thursday.

Compared to January 2017, there was a decrease among registered jobseekers by 53 to 5901 people in Basel-Stadt and an increase of 18 to 6129 people in Baselland. At the same time, the number of available jobs decreased in both cantons. In Basel-Stadt, it sank by 4 to 155 jobs, in Baselland by 7 to 242 jobs.