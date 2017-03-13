Local News Summary of March, 13th

Animal testing at the new Biozentrum: Problems with finding contractor for research facility

While the impressing new Basler Biozentrum building reaches towards the heavens, there are problems with the research facility. A call for companies to make a bid for the contract to provide animal housing space has had to be cancelled. The needs of the providers were too high, according to the cantonal construction department.

Animal testing is controversial, but it is “indispensable for research”, according to the companies which carry out the procedure. This is especially the case when it comes to medical research applied for a new kind of cancer therapy, for example. Diseases can be selectively examined and the effects can be specifically controlled, researchers say.

However, from the researchers’ perspective, resistance and objections to the method are just as big as the necessity. Many animals are kept in and around Basel for research practices. The headquarters and also the research centres of international pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche, as well as delivery companies, can be found here. Also in Basel, of course, are the research units which belong to the university of Basel.

Part of the new Biozentrum building includes a plan to modernise and improve the testing of animals – as well as to build larger facilities. The university plans to provide 20 per cent more cages. In total, around 30,000 mice and rats will be kept at the new Biozentrum, according to a government answer to the question put by Baselland parliament member Rahel Bänziger from the Green Party. A total of 25 million Swiss francs are to be invested into animal testing facilities. The entire new building costs 328 million francs.

Not one offer for aquariums

However, the call for companies to make bids for this contract is so far slow paced. A bid by the cantonal construction department for animal storage facilities was cancelled at the end of February. Apparently the additional criteria were too high, the department said on request by barfi.ch. None of the providers could provide a reference for the same amount of costs. This underlines the size of the new project of the Basler Biozentrum.

Even more drastic has been the problem with storing fish, since there is also research conducted on them: Not one offer for an aquarium has been submitted. The canton as builder-owner has instead changed its tactics and directly approached two different providers. There will be no additional costs to this but the time schedule will be hampered, said Marc Keller, spokesperson for the Basel construction and traffic department.

The requirements are very high, especially because of the controversy surrounding animal testing. Although the Baselland government (which is also involved) replied to the question, the information came from the university of Basel.

Very careful answers

Questions about this subject have to be answered carefully. The university emphasizes that the storage of the animals is fast evolving, and that the conditions for animals and carers are steadily improving. In addition, the so-called 3R-principle is “of great importance for this topic”. This principle includes the move away from animal testing, a refinement of the testing orders in favour of the well-being of animals, and finally a replacement of animal testing by other less controversial methods. It will however never be possible to replace all animal testing, although “nevertheless, alternative methods will be applied as much as possible”, a spokesperson for the university said.

In the pharmaceutical city of Basel the topic of animal testing is remarkably underrepresented in public debate. The concerned companies and institutions are reluctant to provide information, in order not to have to discuss experiments. Public pressure has its benefits: The rules for keeping the animals and the applications for animal testing are, by the cantonal veterinary office, monitored carefully, as mentioned in the answer by the university to the member of parliament Rahel Bänziger.

After cancelling the call for bids for the contract, the canton must relax the criteria. The call will be renewed “in an open competition and with less criteria,” a spokesperson said.