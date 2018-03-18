Local News Summary of March, 18th

Basel’s emergency vet: «A drunken dog, rather than the owner, can be a problem at times»

A pet is a family member. When they get ill or injured, then the owners need immediate help. Veterinary Markus Moser has been working for the «Emergency circle of veterinaries» for 25 years. Barfi.ch spoke to him about his regular tasks, extraordinary cases, changes in veterinary medicine and especially wonderful moments.

Mr Moser, you are a vet and took over the management of the «Emergency circle of veterinaries» 25 years ago. What's the aim of the service?

We are an association providing emergency service for animals which offers emergency first aid. The 27 veterinary practices in the region provide a 24-hour emergency service. A doctor is on call from 8pm to 8am, and a practice is involved twice a month in this service.

There are many memorable and funny moments in everyday contact with animals. Did you experience them also during the emergency service?

Yes of course, however not always funny for the animal itself. Once a cat was brought to us at Christmas time. A ribbon from wrapping paper hung out of her mouth, and another one from her bottom. We had to open the stomach and cut her bowels at some places to get the ribbon out of her system.

Usually it's the dogs who eat and drink the wrong things. A few years ago, the owner of a springer spaniel called us because the dog was swaying around after drinking Baileys. When asked how much the dog had drunk, the owner said it must have been «half a litre». Of course, the dog sways after such an amount of alcohol. But everything went well, the dog was soon sober again.

In the mentioned cases the causes were clear. But how do animals show if something's wrong? They can't explain to the doctor what hurts.

Sometimes it's an advantage that animals can't speak since they don't complain as much as humans (he laughs). Animals show pain when they are limping, make a hunchback or lick the place which hurts. A vet checks everything. Animals are like humans at the dentist: As soon as they arrive to the surgery the pain seems to have gone away.

What are the most frequent reasons for visiting the vet?

Around 500 pet-owners call the emergency number within a month of getting one. Mostly because of illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhoea or stomach pain. Frequently cats are brought in with bite marks or dogs with cuts to their paws from broken glass on the ground.

These are serious but are there also life-threatening illnesses which need immediate treatment?

For dogs the absolute emergency situation is a stomach twist even if it occurs less frequently than a few years ago. (A dog's stomach is only fixed with ligaments and can twist during a jump which results in blood not circulating). Owners are better informed now than in the past and watch out for the dangers. Also, chocolate is a frequent problem: Especially dark chocolate is absolutely toxic for dogs. If an owner insufficiently locks away chocolate, the dog can't resist – and as a consequence must go to the vet immediately.

Which are the most extraordinary cases you had to treat?

We do the emergency service and of course there are cases when we ask: “How could this have happened?” Usually the owners call us, and we try to find out over the phone whether the animal has to be brought in to us. We have specialised vets for the really extraordinary cases who can help after the emergency treatment, e.g. surgeons, radiologists, ultra sound specialists. There are not so many specialists like in human medicine, but more than in earlier times.

What else has changed in the last 25 years for you organising the emergency service?

I would like to give this one example: After finishing my studies, I worked in Bern as an assistant at the university veterinary clinic. In those days one assistant doctor alone cared for the entire emergency service at the weekend. This wouldn't be possible today. The clinic now is running 24/7.

What's the reason for it?

People call the emergency vet sooner than they used to. Two decades ago they would rather have waited; hardly anyone would have called between midnight and 6am. This happens regularly now. It can also be only about a small rat, but he is also a family member. The owner wants the best treatment for the pet and we provide the necessary support.

How did the profession change?

The burden has grown a lot. For singular vets an emergency service wouldn't be possible. The qualification profile has significantly been extended but also the possibilities of the treatment.

Blood tests, x-rays, ultra sounds, but also MRI and CT are standard now. Diagnostic investigation and treatment provide more possibilities nowadays. Medication is much safer than it was in the past. In most cases there is no need to fear it.

What's the biggest challenge?

Euthanasia, definitely. In some cases, the owners have to say goodbye to their «family member». As a vet you must provide a dignified death for a beloved pet. It's never easy.

A lighter topic: Why did you choose this profession?

I love to work with people and animals. On normal days, a new patient is brought in every fifteen minutes. The best feeling is still when a sick animal wags his tail or meows happily again and the owner is relieved.

18-year-old woman robbed and injured at Bahnhof SBB

An 18-year-old woman was robbed and injured as she walked along the Passerelle at Bahnhof SBB around 3am on Saturday morning.

According to early police investigations, the 18-year-old woman was with a friend and the pair were heading towards the Güterstrasse exit. They were followed by two men pulling suitcases. Just before the escalator one of the men grabbed the woman and stole her bag. The woman fell and suffered minor injuries.

Shortly afterwards the police could arrest a suspect, a 27-year-old Moroccan. His partner in crime is still on the run.

Man assaulted in Reinach by two men

The police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted as he was walking along Baselstrasse in Reinach in the early hours of on Saturday morning.

The 59-year-old was near Lochacker between 2am and 2.45am when he was approached from behind by two men who pushed him to the ground. The police say the men stole his mobile phone and cash and ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The Baselland police are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident to come forward and report to the operation centre in Liestal (phone number: 061 553 35 35).