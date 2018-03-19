Local News Summary of March, 19th

SVP replaces EVP in Riehen’s municipal council

The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) has for the first time entered the executive of Riehen’s government after a very tight second round of voting.

The two remaining seats in Riehen’s municipal council were taken by Felix Wehrli from the SVP and Guido Vogel from the Social Democratic Party (SP). Annemarie Pfeifer from the Evangelical People’s Party (EVP) lost her seat by a very close margin. This meant the EVP loses also its second seat in the council – only by two votes. Green Liberal Katja Christ, who came in fourth place, was not elected.

In the end, only a few votes made the difference: After several attempts, the SVP has entered Riehen’s municipal council with Felix Wehrli. Guido Vogel by the SP was re-elected.

With this changeover, the political constellation of the municipal council will be different for the new legislature period from 2018 to 2022. Besides the neutral municipal president, all larger political parties are to be represented by an executive council member.

More people voted in the second round of elections than in the first – the turnout was 49.54 per cent as compared to 47.02 per cent.

The results:

Election of two council members, second round of votes:

Voting turnout: 49.54 per cent

Elected:

Felix Wehrli (SVP), 2,957 votes

Guido Vogel (SP), 2,947 votes

Number of votes:

Annemarie Pfeifer (EVP), 2,945 votes

Katja Christ (GLP), 1,915 votes

Others: 93 votes

Empty: 63

Arrests after robbery in “Zum Braunen Mutz” restaurant

Two men have been arrested after a 35-year-old waitress was robbed at the “Zum Braunen Mutz” at Barfüsserplatz on Saturday night. A taxi drier was also robbed in the same evening.

Current police investigations state that two men entered the restaurant at 8.35pm. One of them allegedly approached the waitress, grabbed her service wallet, and pushed her away.

The men then fled from the restaurant onto Barfüsserplatz. A passer-by confronted the men and tried to stop them. He was slightly injured in the scuffle. The wallet fell to the ground, and the two men ran away towards Steinenvorstadt.

In Steinentorstrasse, they got into a taxi and told the driver they wanted to go to Tangentenweg. They then allegedly threatened the taxi driver and made him hand over several hundred Swiss francs before fleeing at Brombacherstrasse. The taxi driver immediately called the police and told them the alleged robbers’ whereabouts.

A short time later, the police managed to arrest the two alleged robbers, a 20-year-old Kosovar and a 24-year-old Macedonian, in a back-alley of Brombacherstrasse.

Driver severely injured in road accident in Aesch

A woman suffered serious injuries after crashing her car into a pedestrian underpass in Aesch on Saturday night.

Current Baselland police investigations reveal that the 62-year-old woman had been driving along the Hauptstrasse around midnight when the accident happened. Shortly before the entrance to Herrenweg, she swerved to the left for no apparent reason. Her car crossed the oncoming carriageway and the pavement before colliding head-on with the protective grating of a pedestrian underpass.

The woman was severely injured in the collision and had to be taken to a hospital by paramedics. The wrecked car was towed away by a towing service. Fire fighters had to clean away oil that had spilled from the vehicle.