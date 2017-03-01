Local News Summary of March, 1st

Accident in Reinach: three people injured

Three people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles near Reinach at 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

According to latest information from Baselland police, the accident happened as one driver decided to change lanes on the approach to the Reinach Tunnel at 6.30am. Immediately after he had swerved to the left, he suddenly hit the brakes. The driver of a car travelling behind reacted too late and collided heavily with the back of the first car. As a result, the driver of the first car as well as the driver and passenger of the second were all injured.

The three victims were taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment for their injuries. Both cars were damaged in the accident and had to be towed from the scene.

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe after sighting at Badischer Bahnhof

A teenager from Bad Säckingen who was reported missing has been found safe and well after a sighting of her at the Badischer Bahnhof on Sunday afternoon.

The 15-year-old contacted the police in Niedersachsen herself on Tuesday morning after reports emerged that she had been seen at the Basel train station on Sunday ( barfi.ch reported).

The girl had been reported missing since Sunday, after she had been seen at the "Goldener Anker" pub in Laufenburg during a visit to the Fasnacht celebrations. Around 12.35am she went to the toilet but did not return. For a short time it was feared that something bad had happened to the girl, the Badische Zeitung reported.

It emerged that the teenager had travelled to Basel by train. The police and authorities tried to identify the reason for the girl's disappearance although there were no further details.

Cheating without a real law: Basler e-cigarette-shops cheat from necessity

The sale of nicotine containing liquid for e-cigarettes is forbidden in Switzerland but not abroad. This ignites Swiss traders to carry out dodgy tricks under the counter.

It is not yet known whether and how damaging e-cigarettes are. Nevertheless, more and more people use this tobacco-free alternative. In Basel there are several shops for smokers which offer devices in every form and colour and corresponding fluids in every taste; so called e-liquids. Only one thing is not available there: Nicotine. Those who need the real stuff are told: “Go to Weil.”

Those who keep on asking are told: “No, we don’t have a licence, we don’t have it,“ and rarely: “Okay, how do you want to do this, then?” Out of the blue, from underneath the counter, an unlabelled bottle appears from which the nicotine is added to the e-liquid. Or there is a second storage with little bottles which look like the ones in the shop windows – only that they contain nicotine. Other traders just quietly hand over a business card with the name of an online-seller abroad, with whom they have negotiated good conditions.

What the law does not really cover

Besides the ban of nicotine for private customers, permission is given to order a certain amount for private use. The sellers do not hide their disappointment about the contradictory law. Since the solution for customers is only a tram ride away, local shops are literally forced to take the risk. Some blame the tobacco lobby, others the government. Or both. This is of course an insupportable situation for the traders.

The real problem: The government refuses to make e-cigarettes equal to normal cigarettes. The sellers do not hide their disappointment but it is their job to negotiate between the points of view. They must gamble with their good reputations which they try to improve. But without legal nicotine, their hands are tied. Why nicotine is seen being problematic is not clear to them. Newsagents sell it in unlimited amounts – only in the more damaging form of a cigarette.

Despite the glimmer of hope the traders cannot wait until 2018

Probably nobody would believe that the daily inhalation of the anti-freeze Propylene Glycol – found in regular cigarettes and produced in the famous theatre fog – could be healthy. Not even the local traders who want better regulations. A fear of the legislators is that traders would advertise e-cigarettes as "healthy" and as a result unassuming non-smokers would convert, is, for the traders, unfounded. Their customers are already regular smokers.

Instead, they want the tar and stench removed, and the harm minimised, since they cannot completely give up smoking. A product without nicotine is for them simply useless. Another fear is that young people would be tempted by the sweet aroma of the smoke. However, there is no statutory age restriction.

Self-help from a supreme power

The smoking associations try to compensate themselves for the inadequate regulation of their product. They plead for a cap on the future use of nicotine and already set the age limit for the sale of their product at 18 years.

In comparison, there is still absolutely no age restriction for the sale of cigarettes in four Swiss cantons. Even babies are allowed to puff away, while grown up "vapers" get no nicotine. That this is completely pointless, nobody can deny.

The other fear of the traders: that large tobacco companies would buy up the e-cigarette industry and, with the absurd law, they would even get support to expand their power. This is pure mockery. The Basel shops agree that without the most popular ingredient, nicotine, they have their hands tied.

Their glimmer of hope: the new tobacco law, which should come into force next year. The sale of the liquids should be allowed, and in addition follow an age restriction. Just like in Germany, and how it should be. There is still a lot of time until then, however, and the local shops will probably in the meantime have to continue dealing their evil high concentrations of nicotine in the back rooms.