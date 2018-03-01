Local News Summary of March, 1st

Bscene 2018: Basel rocks, grooves, and loves to experiment

The Bscene ClubFestival 2018 will take place this weekend, with 70 concerts across 13 stages and in eleven clubs in Grossbasel and Kleinbasel – and all of this in just two evenings. Once again, Bscene offers something for everyone, with music ranging from rock and hip hop, to world music and modern jazz.

While the main focus of BScene – organised entirely by volunteers – lies on regional music, it also traditionally hosts national and international acts. Besides local Basel acts, stars and newcomers from all over Switzerland and abroad will also perform on stage. The trendsetters “Bilderbuch” from Vienna will give a concert in Kaserne’s Reithalle, while “Women” from Cologne will perform in the “Hirschi” bar. Two Baslers with international appeal will also play at BScene: Anna Aaron (in the Reithalle), and “Baum”, who will perform in “Atlantis”, the most famous of Basel’s concert halls.

Quantity with a lot of quality

The extensive programme includes not only bands and singer-songwriters but also DJs and will be spread out across all of Basel. “Klara” in Kleinbasel shows a fascinating three-dimensional resonating body installation, which is also a feast for the eyes thanks to shining lights. Fans of voice artistry can enjoy the tenth Grand Beatbox battle in the Volkshaus.

From club to club in two nights

BScene will take place on 2nd and 3rd March also across eleven clubs. New venues this year include “Des Arts” at Barfüsserplatz and “Klara” at Clarastrasse – which only opened six months ago. After a break last year, the Volkshaus will again be part of the festival. The BScene organisers say they have taken “great care” when choosing the clubs so that cruising from venue to venue won’t become an odyssey – all distances can be reached easily. And those with enough staying power can keep on dancing at various after-parties until the early hours of the morning.

Households play a crucial part in fair work conditions for carers

Many elderly people wish to remain in their own homes for as long as possible with the support of a home carer. Both they and their family members can play a central role in ensuring fair work conditions and regulated breaks for these care workers. The website www.careinfo.ch provides legal information for householders as well as the carers themselves.

People often wish to remain in their homes even at an old age, but sometimes they cannot do so without support. In such cases, hiring a carer or finding one through an agency seems like the ideal solution.

Most carers are female – and their work conditions are hardly regulated. Often, women from Eastern Europe get hired as carers for elderly people in their own homes. In many cases, they work for very little money and in precarious circumstances. Unregulated work hours, lack of breaks, overwork – this is a burden not just for the carer herself but also poses risks to the safety and support of the elderly person.

Private households share responsibility

It is therefore also in the interest of the person under care that the work conditions in their home are fair and clearly regulated. Particularly from a legal perspective, there needs to be more information given both to private households as well as to so-called “care migrants”. The website www.careinfo.ch provides practical information ranging from work times or contracts to renting out or third companies.

Private households play an important role in the creation of so-called “care arrangements”, especially in light of the need for a regulation of this ever-growing work sector.

CareInfo – a communal information platform

The cantons of Basel-Stadt, Argovia, and Solothurn as well as the cities of Bern and Zurich are the sponsorship of CareInfo.www.careinfo.ch offers specific information for these cantons and cities. Now, the website is also available in Slovakian and French – in addition to the existing versions in German, Hungarian, and Polish. These new languages are crucial, as a majority of the carers come from Slovenia. CareInfo aims to extend the platform and make it available for other interested cantons.

But not all those want to use the internet to find out about care work and fair work conditions for carers. Therefore, Basel-Stadt as well as Bern and Zurich also provide a paper guidebook for the many households that prefer to have their information in print.

Kiosk group Valora sees 2017 as a decisive year

With 57,1 million Swiss francs of net profit in 2017, Swiss Kiosk group Valora registered a decrease of almost ten per cent compared to 2016. The revenue was more or less stable. Nevertheless, Valora remains confident – thanks to acquisitions, the company keeps growing.

CEO Michael Mueller described 2017 as a fiscal year which had brought about some important decisions, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Part of his statement is based on the strengthening of the core business through the acquisition of the companies BackWerk (Germany) and Pretzel Baron (United States).

Tax impacts from 2016 influenced the decrease in the group result. On an operative level (Ebit), however, Valora was able to grow and improve its profitability. The net profit (Ebit) increased by 9,3 per cent to 79 million francs. The 2017 net sales were 2,08 billion francs – 0,9 per cent less than the year before.