Local News Summary of March, 1st

Four people arrested after assault – police seek witnesses

A 20-year-old man was injured in a fight at the Dreirosen leisure centre at Unterer Rheinweg on Saturday morning. Four suspects have been arrested.

According to early police investigations, the 20-year-old got into a fight with another man for unknown reasons near the leisure centre and was allegedly punched to the ground by several men. Four suspects, all Eritrean citizens, aged 20, 22, 25, and 29 were found during an immediate search of the area.

The victim was rushed to the emergency unit of the hospital by the ambulance Basel-Stadt.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution, on the phone number: 061 267 71 11, or the nearest police station.