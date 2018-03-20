Local News Summary of March, 20th

More conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists on Basel’s pavements

More tolerance is needed to reduce the number of conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians competing for space on Basel’s shared pavements, according to the local authorities.

Finally on Sunday afternoon, there was some winter sun. Along Schaffhauserrheinweg by the Rhine, space is scarce: Cyclists zigzag around push-chairs, couples are walking hand in hand, and parents must watch their children carefully while on the way past the Roche building towards the Tinguely museum. The area between the Roche premises and Solitude Park is a mixed zone for pedestrians and cyclists. An e-bike is seen almost running over a push-chair, and on a sunny winter afternoon there are more people as usual. Where there are «mixed zones», there are also problems. Pro Velo Schweiz has raised this issue on many occasions. To avoid conflicts and accidents, it is perhaps better to separate pedestrians and cyclists.

Renewal of Solitude Promenade planned

The construction department has acknowledged that there is a potential for conflict near Solitude Park. A team from the department, along with the City Gardeners, is planning to carry out a traffic count as well as a renewal of the promenade at the Solitude Park. Brigitte Vogel, spokesperson of the department, explained to barfi.ch.

«Three interdisciplinary architectural offices have been commissioned since January 2018 to pursue a test planning for the Stachelrain to Eisenbahnweg section. The results will be presented in autumn 2018.» The authorities know about the situation and would put posters up alerting the public at places where conflicts can arise, such as the Solitude Promenade, the Elsässerrheinweg, and Marktplatz.

Martin Schütz, from Basel police, also knows about the hot spots but he rationalised the situation. «Foot- and cycling paths, as well as footpaths where bicycles are allowed in Basel-Stadt are not known to be dangerous – the cantonal police is not aware significant accidents at these places. But there is no doubt that these are challenging places for traffic, demanding attention from all who use them.»

While such «mixed zones» are registered by the city engineering offices in cities like Zurich and Bern as «problematic zones», and Karl Vogel, traffic planner in Bern says, that «because of that there were problems with pedestrians», Basel remains more relaxed. Brigitte Vogel mentioned the positive perception of the «Fair in traffic-campaign»: «According to our (non-representative) research between 2012 and 2016, about 50 per cent of pedestrians agreed that the 'Fair in traffic-campaign' could have a positive effect on people’s behaviour.»

«Positive traffic behaviour»

Mr Schütz also remains calm and positive. «Mutual respect works out for everyone. This could be seen at the Solitude Promenade and also during last year's construction works on the 'Mittlere Brücke' where no significant accidents had been reported», he said. «Most Baslers followed the instruction of pushing their bikes when there are bigger crowds around.» The greater speed of e-bikes causes more and more difficult situations, however. On Sunday afternoon, not many bikes were being pushed and the riders did not reduce their speed much. It was almost a wonder that there were not more arguments on the pavement.

IWB and Swisscom complete data network of the future for Basel

The Basel Industrial Works (IWB) and Swisscom have built a new glass fibre high-speed network in Basel. The project took seven years to complete. It is operated by IWB Net AG and seven providers offer their customers a phone, Internet, and network service through it.

The IWB Net AG was commissioned by the Basel government in 2011 to build the network, and realised this through cooperation with Swisscom. According to the commission, every area of the city is now connected. IWB and Swisscom didn't stop there, however. Due to the increase in the number of buildings and residents in Basel in recent years, the demand on the network has been higher than expected. This means there are still streets and areas without glass fibre connections. IWB and Swisscom aim to have these streets connected within the next two years.

IWB Net AG rents out the glass fibre network for service providers. More and more data is being transmitted and new applications are constantly following. Data transmission requires speed which the old telephone lines can no longer provide. Therefore, an increasing number of customers want to use the new technology.

Thanks to the high transmission capacity, many Baslers have benefited from new data speeds. Radio Basilisk already uses the glass fibre network to stream their radio programme and for different Internet activities. Live-broadcasts from FC Basel matches are also running over the glass fibres by IWB Net AG.

Federer beaten for the first time this year in Californian desert

For the first time this year, Roger Federer has lost a match. The Basler tennis ace was beaten by Juan Martin Del Potro in 2 hours 42 minutes in Indian Wells, California, with a score of 4:6, 7:6 (10:8), 6:7 (2:7).

The high quality match was filled with drama. Roger Federer did not appear like he could win at the start of the game. In the second set he defended a match point and with the seventh set point he achieved a draw. In the last set, however, it looked as if Federer would win. The 36-year-old achieved the first service break to 5:4 and was able to serve three match points. But just like Federer in the past, Juan Martin Del Potro refused to give up. The 29-year-old Argentinian took Federer to the break and dictated the match to the end.

The decisive points came after more than two and a half hours with one of the weakest match tiebreaks in Federer's entire career. Federer was soon behind by 0:5. With the second double-failure in the tiebreak, the Swiss player offered five match points to Del Potro, who used the second one in tiebreak.

Despite the formidable chance to win the tournament of Indian Wells for the sixth time, Juan Martin Del Potro deserved his victory. The 29-year-old's tennis was phenomenal. He had 42 wins and made only 24 simple mistakes. Roger Federer produced more wins (51) but made a lot more mistakes (45). Nine years after his only Grand Slam title (US Open) he won a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time. In Montreal (2009), Indian Wells, and Shanghai (both in 2013) he had lost the final.

Roger Federer will recover from the first defeat after a run of 17 victories. The top ranked player started the year better than in 2006 in which he won three majors and lost only 5 out of 97 matches. In the last tiebreak he possibly ran out of fuel. In semi-final and final he played for more than 5 hours. In the semi-final on Saturday, he turned the match around against Borna Coric who was leading 5:7, 2:4, and in the last set he was behind twice with a break.

«Juan Martin deserves the victory, he was the better player», Federer said about Del Potro's victory during the awards ceremony. «I have still enjoyed this week», he said.

Del Potro won his first Masters 1000 tournament. Before this tournament, he had won the 500 tournament of Acapulco. He will jump from the 8th to 6th rank on Monday in the world rankings. Federer will start the Masters 1000 tournament of Miami with a reserve of 290 points ahead of Rafael Nadal. Last year, he had won the tournament in Florida.