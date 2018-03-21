Local News Summary of March, 21st

Workers at the cargo loading station in Weil am Rhein yesterday morning discovered a number of refugees hiding inside a container.

The staff made the discovery at around 8am after the container had been unloaded before being attached to a train. When German police officers carried out a further search, they discovered more refugees in two other containers. It is believed the group were trying to enter Germany illegally.

In total, 16 people – 14 men and two women from Nigeria and Guinea – were found. The German Red Cross and an emergency doctor were called to the scene to help the refugees and provide medical assistance. The refugees were at risk of certain health conditions after hiding in metal containers for several hours or days on end during the cold period.

All refugees requested asylum and were taken by federal police officers to an inspection centre in Efringen-Kirchen to have their individual records assessed and to register everyone. The refugees were also given food and drink.

Roger Federer: «Frustrated? No! Since 2004, I have been very happy!»

Yesterday, the winning streak of Roger Federer ended with his 18th single match of this year. However, the 4:6, 7:6, 6:7 loss against Juan Martin Del Potro (ATP 6) after three lost match balls did not affect his mood.

After two hours and 25 minutes, Roger Federer looked certain like he was going to win. He was leading in the decisive set by 5:4 and 40:15 when he was serving. «Normally, I win such games», Federer stated. «I don’t know the statistics by heart. But if I lead 40:15 when serving, I certainly win more than 90 to 95 per cent of my service games. However, things can change fast in tennis. Sometimes, you hit the ball badly and then play another ball to the wrong side of the court, and all of a sudden you’re already standing at the net and congratulating your opponent.»

It is an art to deal with these moments. «It is okay to be disappointed after such a loss. But for how long? You need to look ahead soon again and find a positive mood. Am I frustrated after this lost game? No, on the contrary: Since I won in Wimbledon in 2003 and became ATP 1 in the following year, I have been very happy with my tennis life. These were the achievements I had dreamt about as a child.»

As always, Federer was keen on clearing up any disputes right after the match. During the final, which took two hours and 42 minutes, the 36-year-old player from Baselland had often entered into arguments with the referee. «The referee handled everything correctly. I don’t even know any more what the disputes were about. Primarily, I wanted to agitate myself and find new energy by arguing.»

In the final part of the second set, Juan Martin Del Potro also felt Federer’s anger. During the decisive set, the two players each made one attempt to “shoot each other” at the net. After the game, Federer said: «Juan Martin (Del Potro) won the game rightfully. He even had chances to end the game after two sets. His tournament victory in Indian Wells (his first at a Masters 1000 tournament and the first great win since his comeback about two years ago) is a big story. Having suffered from knee problems in 2016, I know what it means to return to the court after injuries. This is why I am so happy for him.»

MCH Group confirms loss of 110 million Swiss francs for 2017

MCH Group is in the red for the first time – and by a three-digit number: As announced earlier this year, the exhibition company registers a loss of 110 million Swiss francs for 2017 due to exceptional expenses. The total revenue rose by twelve per cent to 493,3 million francs.

Without these exceptional expenses, MCH would have registered a profit of ten million francs, the company announced on Tuesday. For 2016, the profit had been 34,3 million francs. Last year, however, there were special depreciations in the sum of 102,3 million francs and specific provisions for reorganisations that cost 17,7 million francs.

These special expenses resulted in a loss of 110 million francs. The write-offs were entered now because MCH re-estimated the value of its Basel exhibition halls due to the company’s current state and future perspectives. Until now, the halls’ value was estimated at 402 million francs. The main reason for a decrease in value is the massive shrinkage of the watches and jewellery exhibition «Baselworld» because of market digitalisation.

As a consequence of the loss, which had been announced this February, the MCH administrative board is now planning to forego a dividend this year. The matter will be decided at the general assembly on 4th May. The canton of Basel-Stadt holds a third of the company’s shares. Baselland and Zurich are also MCH shareholders.

At the end of the financial year 2017, MCH had a balance sheet total of 688,2 million francs and a net equity percentage of 34 per cent. A total of 115,9 million francs were made up of liquid assets.

The company’s management expects another difficult year with less earnings and additional costs. These effects “cannot be compensated for now” with the current measures. For 2018, MCH expects revenue in the single-digit millions from normal business transactions.