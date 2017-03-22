Local News Summary of March, 22nd

Child injured after being run over by a tram

A 10-year-old child was severely injured when he was run over by a tram at the “Käppeli” tram stop in Muttenz on Tuesday afternoon.

According to early investigations by Baselland police, the boy was using the pedestrian crossing at St. Jakob-Strasse on his kickboard at around noon when he did not see a tram coming from the Basel direction. He was hit by the side of the tram and dragged for several metres. The emergency services were called to the scene and fire fighters had to remove the victim from underneath the tram. The youngster was then rushed to hospital by an ambulance crew. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Tram traffic on tram line 14 was disrupted for around three hours during the rescue operation. The BVB used replacement buses between St. Jakob and Pratteln. St. Jakob-Strasse, between the Rennbahn crossing and Freidorf, was also closed for around an hour. Traffic was diverted locally.

A total of 70 officers from Baselland police, Basel-Stadt ambulance, fire fighters of Basel-Stadt and Muttenz, as well as Baselland prosecution and the care team from the cantonal emergency unit of Baselland were involved in the rescue operation.

Refugees must move because Bishop’s headquarter will be renovated

Parts of the headquarter of the diocese of Basel, located in Solothurn, are to be renovated over the coming three years at a cost of around 5.5 million Swiss francs. Rooms where asylum seekers have been living are also part of the renovation project.

Bishop Felix Gmür had taken three families, each with four members, into the headquarters of the diocese. Since then, two of the families have moved to apartments because their applications for asylum have been accepted.

According to a media statement, the Basel diocese on Tuesday said that any asylum seekers living in the building when the project begins next spring 2018 are to be moved to church premises in Solothurn, in accordance with local social services.

Parts of the administrative building in Solothurn, which is 352 years old, have to be renovated over the next three years which will include improving the building’s structure and renewing the heating, water, and gas pipes, as well as installing a fibre-optic connection and modernising the building for better use.

BScene 2017 was well attended

After a year of hard work from the voluntary board and the management, BScene 2017 is officially over. “When it really happens, the happiness of the audience, the passion of the musicians, and the support of many involved staff is overwhelming,” the BScene team wrote in a press release.

A total of 7,100 spectators circulated through the city’s clubs and created the unique BScene atmosphere. The positive number of attendees, the peaceful atmosphere, the high quality of the concerts, and the trouble-free operations satisfied the BScene team, they said.

Successful reunion in Rossstall at Kaserne

The Rossstall at Kaserne was dedicated to the hard sound of Bscene Saturday. The three metal bands “Sons of Morpheus”, “Zatokrev”, and “Schammasch” inspired the audience with hard riffs and thundering double-base salutes. The attempt to bring metal into BScene did not only prove itself but was actually a success: for the audience but also to unite metal with the BScene.

Wonderful discoveries in small locations

It was not only the headliners which attracted the crowds. Bands such as “Annie Goodchild”, “Don’t Kill the Beast”, and “Space Tourists” inspired the audience and filled the clubs. The closeness of the bands to the audience excited the audience in particular. The crowd was well distributed throughout the clubs, and it was only in the “Terrorsamba“ that security staff had to prevent more people from coming in for a short time because of the large crowd already there. Once again there were no major incidents or situations to report.

BScene is also saying goodbye to its president this year: “A big thank you to Jennifer Jans who has worked for more than five years as BScene Clubfestival president, and until 2016 as programme manager,” their statement said.

“Despite many other engagements she has dedicated her heart and soul into BScene. We are sad to let her go but wish her all the best for the future and thank her for the many hours she has given to the festival, as well as her passion.”