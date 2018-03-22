Local News Summary of March, 22nd

CEO of MCH group «cannot guarantee that Baselworld will remain in Basel»

Baselworld has become a rallying call for the troubled jewellery and watch industry. Everyone within the sector stands together in a crisis and this means that they would also go elsewhere. Baselworld 2018, the watch and jewellery fair, starts today (Thursday) with fewer exhibitors, a smaller exhibition space, and a shorter programme.

Last year, the Baselworld exhibition was struck by a storm of bad news: The number of exhibitors was reduced from 1300 to 700 and the exhibition space shrank by a third. Some had hope that 2018 would be calmer, but all hope was in vain: he turbulences in 2017 were just the start. Now the question remains: How long can Basel run this fair? «Today, nothing is certain», René Kamm, CEO of MCH Group, said. «We will try to keep this industry event in Basel, but I cannot provide guarantees.» Mr Kamm could give one assurance, however: Baselworld will take place at the Rhine next year. But nobody knows what will happen in 2020.

Downsizing to a clear profile

Sylvie Ritter, managing director of Baselworld, discussed the current situation of the exhibition at a media conference to launch the event. «There are two options in turbulent times», she said. «Either we extend or we focus on the core. We have decided to choose the second option.» Maybe this way has allowed the fair‘s management to present itself as optimistic and positively prepared for the future. The reduced number of exhibitors gave the fair a chance, according to Sylvie Ritter.

«Baselworld now has a clear profile. The concept represents the industry and shows off the most important brands to visitors.» It can be said that no classic watch brands are among the missing exhibitors. Instead of the prestigious but hardly-known watch brands such as Hermes and Dior, the likes of Pasquale Bruni and de Grisogono can be found on the first floor.

Changes in the future

«I am convinced that we will have to face big changes in the future», Ms Ritter said. There is no denying this year that Baselworld is no longer presented in its usual size. Even if it is hardly apparent how many stands are missing, the general mood appears to be a rallying call.

The branch itself has faced many changes in recent years. Two difficult years followed the financial crisis in 2008, and two years later the shock abandonment of the minimal exchange rate between the Swiss Franc and the Euro shook the sector. «From one minute to the other, Swiss products became 20 per cent more expensive», according to François Thiébaud, president of Tissot and member of the exhibition committee of Baselworld. «It was a catastrophe for the industry.» From last year onward there has been a growth in the Swiss watch industry by over twelve per cent, he said. The sector closes itself in to protect these territorial gains.

Home is still the best castle

The watch and jewellery fair was important mostly for the few but powerful players, according to Mr Kamm. «Baselworld brings the industry together», Eric Betrand from Rolex said. «It‘s a unique platform on which trends and changes in the industry can be presented.»

Mr Kamm also knows this. «The doors to the big cake are closed to newcomers, and the industry is in the hands of the already-existing producers. In difficult times, they want to stand together instead of facing risks. This is also true for technology.»

Mr Ritter has announced his intention to fight against increasing digitisation since customers «still want to see the products with their own eyes and touch them with their own hands». Mr Thiébaud agrees and emphasised the tactile dimension, the immortal mechanic of a «real watch». «The watch industry is in Swiss hands», he said. «A total of 95 per cent of all watches which cost more than 1,000 francs come from here. Despite the changes hinted at, the traditional values and strategies are still ongoing.»

In order to emphasise tradition, the press conference ended with military drum band which accompanied the audience to the entrance of the fair. We will see in the next few years if this emphasis on tradition has been enough to bring Baselworld back to its former grandeur.

Integration indicators 2018 for Basel-Stadt presented

For the first time in ten years, the canton of Basel-Stadt has put in place comprehensive indicators to measure how newcomers integrate. The last published report of 2008 has now been realised and contains around 100 indicators.

In order to gain an accurate picture of the development of integration of different population groups, numerous indicators for different countries and country-groups are presented. The latest indicators were developed by the statistics office in collaboration with the office for diversity and integration. The process was accompanied by the interdepartmental strategy group integration (ISI). The report is the basis for further development to Basel’s integration politics. It includes indicators about «population structure», «school and education», «purchasing and earning», as well as «politics and living together».

Where data was available, the 20-year-period from 1997 to 2016 has been presented. From 1997 to 2016, the population of the canton Basel-Stadt grew by 4,000 people. At the same time, the number of newcomers grew from 27 per cent to 36 per cent. The composition of the foreign population has also changed significantly. Among 31- to 43-year-olds, the share of foreign citizens exceeded 50 per cent in 2016.

The actual numbers can be found on the website of the statistical office as a PDF report and in the interactive portal for indicators onwww.statistik.bs.ch/integrationsindikatoren. In the future, integration indicators will be updated annually in order to realise certain changes and to be able to react on them.

Bressler Prize awarded to Basel professor

Professor Botond Roska has been awarded the renowned Bressler Prize for his innovative and eminent performance in eye research.

Professor Roska from the institute of molecular and clinical ophthalmology Basel (IOB) was presented with the award in New York. The prize has been awarded by non-profit organisation «Lighthouse Guild» since 2003 to excelling scientists whose research has led to important progress in understanding the loss of eye-sight, of treatment of eye diseases or of rehabilitation of visual impairment. The Bressler Prize is endowed with 54,000 US dollars. Professor Roska was also invited to host the annual «Alfred W. Bressler Vision Science» symposium in New York.

Professor Roska won the award for his work on combining different research disciplines to increase the knowledge of the retina and the processing of visual impressions in the eye. His main goal is to re-establish the eye-sight of patients suffering from retinitis pigmentosa or other eye diseases.

«As a scientist I engage myself in connecting fundamental research and clinical medicine by using our research results about the retina to develop effective treatment for patients suffering from retina diseases», Professor Roska said.

The IOB was founded in late 2017 by the University Hospital Basel, the university of Basel, and Novartis. It is led by Professor Botond Roska, Professor Hendrik Scholl, and Dr Norbert Spirig. Botond Roska is also team manager at the renowned Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) in Basel.