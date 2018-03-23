Local News Summary of March, 23rd

Baselworld 2018: An exclusive festival for special guests

The moment Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard opened Baselworld 2018 was over quickly, but that’s when the real show started. Barfi.ch was in midst of it all for the first few hours.

The path to Baselworld

A similar picture can be seen on the tram towards Basel’s Exhibition Square every year: Perfumed passengers, elegantly dressed, are making their way to Baselworld. Pensioners and housewives – the tram passengers that you normally see – stand next to them. But at Exhibition Square, only the first category of passengers can be seen. Modern lounge music can be heard from loudspeakers. Selfies are taken in front of the exhibition building, and perhaps the odd phone call. Journalists from all over the world are waiting for their authorisation badges at the press stand. There is a long queue at the entrance to Baselworld, and the first visitors have to be patient until they are allowed to enter the halls.

Waiting for Federal Councillor, Doris Leuthard

The Baselworld 2018 will be officially opened in the elegant hall 1.0 where Rolex, Tag Heuer, Swatch Group, and Harry Winston are located. At precisely 10am, drums can be heard from afar: A musical announcement is made, signalling that the MCH administrative board andFederal Councillor, Doris Leuthard, are on their way. The ribbon which will be cut is straightened once again, and the hostesses smile even brighter. Then, Doris Leuthard and the board arrive and open Baselworld 2018.

Off into the crowds

There is glitter and sparkle everywhere. Visitors are gazing at the glass cases and taking pictures of their favourite wares. Even though it looks like a leisurely stroll along the stands, in the end it is all business. «No time for that, sorry», an American says when we ask her for an interview. «We are already late for a meeting», she adds as the two business ladies quickly vanish in the cubicle of a major watch brand.

What’s behind the exhibition stands?

Baselworld is famous for these brands which are worth millions. But what’s behind them? This is a well-kept secret of the watch sector. The traditional French watchmaker «Cartier» first extended their stand in the 1980s and soon presented its products on two floors. Other exhibitors followed their example. One thing that we notice during our tour is that the smell of food is everywhere. However, no restaurants can be seen – only one café. Everything else is hidden behind the walls of the major brands. «Yes, we actually have a small restaurant within our stand», Breitling’s caterer states. He wouldn’t tell us about the menu but would only say: «it is a standard quick business lunch. Afterwards, you can continue with business.» More information about what is going on behind the scenes remains a secret.

A special event despite bad news

Baselworld was a recurring subject of news stories this year. Fewer exhibitors, less exhibition space, and an uncertain future were the main issues covered by the media. For the uninitiated, it might seem like Baselworld will soon end. A Chinese watch brand offers a different perspective, however. They say that they have been coming to Baselworld for many years now, and they have witnessed the changes that were mentioned at the media conference before the opening. «Baselworld has become much smaller and has changed a lot», they say. «Still, it remains the most important exhibition for our sector.» The Chinese watchmaker thereby confirms the statement of Sylvie Ritter, manager of Baselworld: «The most important brands present their newest products at Baselworld, many of which are exclusive.» When the exhibition opened yesterday, there was no atmosphere of gloom or fear of the future at Baselworld. The luxury watch sector is doing fine and congratulates itself. Eric Bétrand, president of the exhibition committee, added: «I would like to remind everyone that Baselworld is a festivity, a unique rendezvous.»

Basel to open new emergency shelter for women only

Basel’s Grand Council has unanimously agreed to the opening of a new emergency shelter forwomen only. Even though spring should be here by now, Basel is currently experiencing a second winter at the end of March. For homeless people, the difficult times are continuing for a longer time than expected. Many, predominantly men, are looking for emergency shelters. Women tend to avoid them, Basel’s welfare manager, Ruedi Illes, told barfi.ch. «We hear from women as well as aidorganisations that more homeless women would stay overnight at emergency shelters if thewomen were separated from the men.» The main reason for this request is that many women are scared of men who spend the night at emergency shelters – even if there is a separate floor for women only. Because of this, around850,000 Swiss francs per year will in 2019 be invested in a women-only emergency shelter. Basel’s Grand Council unanimously agreed to the financial plans. For now, this women’s shelter is still declared as a pilot project.

General innovations

As part of this change, there will also be new arrangements for both for the new shelter and the existing one, however. «Besides the new shelter for women, we are also going to create some rooms where people can stay for not just one night but permanently. The ultimate goal is to help people find a new apartment,» Mr Illes explained. This step was taken because there are a lot of people at the emergency shelter who stay for an extended period of time. Even though there is still the offer that allows people to stay permanently, it is best if they do not remain at emergency shelters forever. «We would like to support long-term users with low-level social work so that they can afford their own apartment or at least qualify for assisted living», Mr Illes added. This offer is open for both women and men. In the future, a social worker will be present at the shelter in the evening to provide advice for anyone who is interested. While there is supervision at the moment, no social assistance is currently available at shelters.

Many innovations, but the costs remain the same

The second emergency shelter for women is a good thing. Most importantly, it creates more space. Particularly during the cold season, there have been times when there were not enough beds available. Ruedi Illes is certain that the new shelter will help. «Thanks to the new shelter, both locations will be less crowded.» The existing emergency shelter will be open for men only – 75 beds in total. A total of 28 beds for women are planned for the new shelter. Cost-wise, there will be no change: a bed costs 7.50 francs per night for Baslers and 40 francs for people from elsewhere.

Slow tram traffic in Gundeli in the future

Güterstrasse is a main traffic route from Margarethenstrasse to Heiliggeistkirche. As of last week, the speed limit for the entire zone is 30 km/h, including trams. The lovely 30 km/h speed limit marks along Güterstrasse are all that remains of the new traffic concept for the Gundeli. Presently, there isn’t even a structure plan for the city quarter with more than 18,000 citizens. Basel’s government tried to take care of Gundeli’s traffic problems with a participation exercise, and to make it more accessible for buses. It didn’t work out. Following protests, the government withdrew its traffic concepts in 2014. Since then, Gundeli has become something of a no man’s land regarding traffic. The quarter is divided into three zones by Güterstrasse, Dornacherstrasse, and Gundeldingerstrasse. Years ago, former MP Barbara Schneider had big plans for Güterstrasse while there were still huge traffic jams on Dornacherstrasse and Gundeldingerstrasse every morning and evening. She planned a boulevard along Güterstrasse – an important traffic route not only for the tram line 16 but also for cars and bicycles. Mrs Schneider imagined street cafés, flower shops, and laughing children. All that remained is a pipe dream and perhaps the roar of an engine if someone is driving through the area too fast.

Delay of ten to 20 seconds

However, with the new speed limit of 30 km/h, this is over as well. Now, everyone is casually cruising from Margarethenstrasse towards Tellplatz – which has been refurbished as an encounter zone, so all traffic needs to slow down even more there. Likewise, trams are driving more slowly between Margarethenstrasse and Heiliggeistkirche. Benjamin Schmid, media spokesperson for Basel’s Transport Services (BVB), stated: «Until now, the maximum speed limit for the tram lines 16 and E11 for Güterstrasse was 40 km/h. With the new limit, trams have a maximum speed of 30 km/h. We therefore expect a delay of ten up to 20 seconds between IWB and Heiliggeistkirche. The exact time changes are under observation and will be analysed.» For now, there is no need to re-check the timetables.

The maximum speed for trams is indicated with special signs. Buses cannot travel quicker than other traffic. Trams, however, may speed up a bit – between Eglisee and Habermatten, for example. This increased speed is not allowed in mixed traffic.

It isn’t just the trams that are driving slowly through Gundeli: The entire traffic plans are moving at a slow pace. «Gundeli Plus» should increase the quality of life through «integral development». Also, the initiative «Gundeli 360°» wants to gather forces – but everything remains slow-paced. There are major projects planned for the Dreispitz area, and the Meret Oppenheim high-rise will soon be finished. Yet after the failure of the initial plans, nobody seems to be interested in solving Gundeli’s traffic problem. Still, at least one plan was turned into reality: Traffic on Güterstrasse is now even slower.