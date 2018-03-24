Local News Summary of March, 24th

Money instead of garbage in Basel - making cash with used smartphones and computers

Tonnes of smartphones, tablets, and computers are thrown away every year. This is a catastrophe for the environment and a financial loss since there is a lot of cash to be made from unwanted iPhones and MacBooks.

After buying the latest smartphones and laptops, the old but often still-working devices gather dust, disappear in a drawer or even worse, are thrown away. This can be catastrophic for the environment since the old devices contain poisonous substances. It is also an economic waste because they contain valuable resources. This is the time to act: instead of throwing away old devices, they can be sold on to a specialised service. Barfi.ch lets you know how to make the most of your old device in Basel.

It is mostly manufacturers who are responsible for the growing amount of rubbish we throw into out every year. Companies like Samsung, Sony, or Apple bring new smartphones, tablets, or notebooks onto the market almost every week. Thousands of rejected yet still-working devices find their way to rubbish dumps and recycling stations.

Besides all the online auction platforms such as ricardo.ch or portals for small ads such as tutti.ch, there are also specialised services like reBuy.de. There are also alternatives locally in Basel where old smartphones and laptops can be sold. To investigate this, we pretended we had an iPhone 7 (2017) with a 128GB memory, and a MacBook Pro (2011) with a new SSD hard drive and 500GB memory to sell. A small tip: You get a better price if you still have the original package and all accessories such as chargers and cables.

Our investigation starts at Ingenodata at Güterstrasse in Gundeli. For the seven-year-old MacBook Pro, the staff offers 290 francs in the form of a voucher from the company, or 265 francs in cash. But there is also a special offer: If we buy a new MacBook there after selling our old, we would get an additional 100 francs for the old laptop, making a total of 390 francs. For the iPhone 7, we would get 324 francs cash in hand or 350 francs in the form of a voucher.

Just behind Ingenodata is a Revendo-shop. These two businesses are conveniently directly connected without you having to leave the building. Revendo specialises in buying and selling second-hand devices. This might explain why they made us a better offer for our devices: 420 francs for the MacBook and 380 francs for the iPhone.

You can also find Cashtronic at Gundeli, on Tellplatz. Here, old game consoles, cameras, computers and smartphones are offered. The prices of the shop, closed in the middle of the afternoon seem quite high. Unlike Revendo, Cashtronic does not service the devices and does not offer a guaranty.

Last but not least, the Apple Store in Freiestrasse: Here, too, MacBook can make money. 320 francs will be offered to us, which will be credited to our account within a day. And also for the one-year old Iphone 7 we get 330 francs from the manufacturer.

Our test clearly showed that it can always be worthwhile to sell your old device. And if no money should jump out at the end, one can at least do something good for the environment with a correct disposal.

24-hour curfew put in place due to meningitis in Muttenz asylum centre

A curfew has been put in place at the Federal asylum centre in Muttenz after a resident contracted meningitis.

All other residents have been asked not to leave the building for a period of 24 hours to prevent the spread of the infection, and anyone who came into contact with the patient has been treated with antibiotics as a precaution. There are no further known cases at the Feldreben Federal asylum centre.

Emmanuelle Jaquet von Sury, media spokesperson of the state secretariat, confirmed the case to barfi.ch, adding that the diagnosis had been made immediately during a medical examination. «There is a medical specialist at the Feldreben Federal Centre in Muttenz, just like in all other Federal asylum centres», he said. «This person is the first point of contact if any of the residents suffer from a medical problem and the specialist remains in close contact with the central doctor.»

This is fortunate since meningococcal meningitis quickly spreads through coughing and sneezing. In Switzerland, the infection is quite rare, with only around 60 severe cases per year, the federal office for public health (BAG) wrote in a statement. The population in Sub-Saharan Africa, the so-called «meningitis-belt», is especially at risk of the infection.

The World Health Organisation last year warned of the spread of a meningococcal epidemic. An outbreak affects between 20,000 and 200,000 patients – ten per cent of these infections are fatal.

The threat for Switzerland is limited. About ten to fifteen per cent of the European population carries the germ in their nose and throat region without falling ill themselves.

In the last ten years, cases of meningococcal infection have decreased significantly in Switzerland, the BAG wrote in a report. Ever since 2006, a vaccination for all children between 1–4 and 11–19 years of age has been available. This has significantly limited the risk of infection.