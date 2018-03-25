Local News Summary of March, 25th

Central European Summer Time starts today

The change to summer time began today. At 2am in the morning, the clock moved forward to 3am. This means that night will be one hour less long, and thus the evenings will be brighter.

This year’s official Central European Summer Time will last until 28 October. While this is a mere slight change in time for some, others complain about negative effects both for human and animal health. In Switzerland as well as the European Union, there is an opposition movement against moving the clocks forward.

Opponents of daylight savings time often claim that the change is bad for human health: children and the elderly in particular suffer from jet lag, and there is an increased number of accidents due to tiredness. Farmers also dislike summer time, as cows produce less milk if they have to be milked at an earlier time of the day.

Since December 2016, the Swiss parliament has been discussing a motion that calls for the abolition of the Central European Summer Time in Switzerland – which was introduced in 1981. Many other motions that preceded it have already reached a decision. The Swiss Federal Government has the same opinion as always, however: If Switzerland were to abolish summer time, this would damage relations with the rest of Europe, it states.

But the debate about summer time is also a topic in the European Union. Delegates asked the EU commission in February 2018 to analyse the advantages and disadvantages of Central European Summer Time – and to abolish it, if necessary. While a corresponding proposal was accepted by a majority of the delegates, a similar request by the Traffic Committee that asked for a direct abolition of summer time was denied.

By the way, a simple mnemonic can help you remember whether to put the clocks forward or backward: «Daylight savings is like garden furniture. In spring, you put them in FRONT of your veranda and BACK into your shed in autumn.» Or simply: the clock SPRINGS forward in spring and FALLS back in the fall (autumn).

Baselland national councillor Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer to resign

Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer will resign from Baselland’s national council at the end of this election term. The Social Democrat MP has been in the Grand Council for 19 years.

Mrs Leutenegger Oberholzer told an interview with «Blick online» on Saturday that her successor will be sworn in in December at the latest. The «Basellandschaftliche Zeitung» website also confirmed her resignation.

She was first elected to the Baselland national council in 1999, running for the Social Democrats (SP). Before this, she had already been part of the National Council from 1987 to 1991 for the «Progressive Organisationen» (POCH).

The 70-year-old economist is currently part of the National Council Justice Committee and the Economics Committee (WAK). She was the president of WAK from December 2015 until November 2017.

A likely successor to Mrs Leutenegger Oberholzer is county commissioner Kathrin Schweizer, followed by Samira Marti, vice president of SP Baselland.

Launch of new Basel passenger ship

The new flagship of Basel’s passenger service (BPG) was successfully launched in Linz in Austria last Friday.

After the official launch, the new ship was towed to a dock near the shipyard, where it will now receive the final touches. The christening of the new Basel passenger ship is planned for 16 May 2018, and it will commence operating as of the end of May. «Seeing the new Basel ship in its full splendour gives me an immense sense of pleasure», BPG manager, Peter Stalder, said. He said he is already looking forward to presenting the ship in Basel for the christening in May.

But the ship still has a long way to go before that – 1,226 kilometres from Linz along the Danube, the Main-Danube canal, the Main, and the Rhine to Basel. All in all, it needs to pass 68 locks on its journey, which is planned to begin this April. The name of the new ship will also be revealed at the christening. With a length of 70 metres and space for 600 passengers, it is the most modern ship of Basel’s fleet.