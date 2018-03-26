Local News Summary of March, 26th

Temporary pharmacy container opens at the Barfi tram stop

In the rush hour when one tram follows the others it all can become a bit hectic. Passengers run to the front to reach their tram, others must get on the tram behind. And in the station there is also a kiosk and a counter of the public traffic agency.

The Barfüsserplatz is a centre point for trams, with most lines passing through the square. To add to the mix, another container has been added to the street in the last few days, said Daniel Hofer from the construction department. With great effort, an electricity cable has been laid above ground, linking a power distributor at Gerbergasse to the container. The reason for this is that the Barfüsser pharmacy is due to undergo a major refurbishment and, during the construction works, the pharmacy’s services will be available from the temporary container. To get a permit to open a temporary facility on public ground the owner must prove to the public ground office that there is a need for it.

Accurate clarifications

Since the traffic hub at Barfüsserplatz is a bit unusual, the traffic police had to clarify whether the container would be a traffic obstacle, according to Mr Hofer. The permit process is in general the same as when a skip must be placed on public ground. The pharmacy container has been placed mostly at the taxi rank in order to not take up too much space from the traffic island. For now, the container remains closed, so it is not easy to tell if it will confuse the people using the tram stop. The container is due to open this week. Baslers so far appear to be easy-going about it.

15th general assembly of the officers' society of both Basels

Political, economic, and athletic representatives attended the 15th general assembly of the officers' society in the garrison town of Liestal on Friday night.

Like all assemblies, the 15th general assembly of the young but traditional officers' society of both Basel (OGBB) took place at the Hotel Engel in Liestal.

The president, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Jurt, welcomed the members and the high-ranked guests representing political, economic, governmental, and army organisations. Member of federal parliament Daniela Schneeberger (FDP Baselland), emphasised in her welcome speech her close relationship to the army and the OGBB and thanked them for their efforts.

Other guests represented the Swiss Militia Army and non-official duties, such as Daniel Spinnler, newly elected mayor of Liestal, Marcel Schweizer, president of the Trade Association of Basel-Stadt, Brigadier General Guy Vallat, commander of the logistics training unit, and many more.

Security policy discussed

In the official part of the assembly, Mr Jurt emphasised that the purpose of OGBB was, among others, to support the official Swiss security policy and therefore the OGBB would have had a critical eye on the development programme of the Swiss army (WEA).

The army will face many challenges in the future, especially when it comes to new armaments, he said. The OGBB wants to provide information about it to the public and the authorities.

Mr Jurt told the audience he wants to develop the society together with the «young and motivated» management board. In the near future he said he wants to show the historical blocking position at Angenstein to the wider public, to modernise the website, and to establish a political «think tank». He said it was «helpful» to the many plans that the general assembly could enjoy positive financial closings this year.

About extreme sports

After the official part of the event, Swiss extreme athlete Evelyne Binsackdie fascinated guests and members with her presentation. As the first Swiss woman to have reached all «three geographical poles», she gave an authentic report about her experiences in risk management, motivation in extreme situations on Mount Everest, the North and the South Poles. She drew parallels to leadership in the army, told short stories about group dynamic processes, and made the audience think and laugh.

About traditions and the fascinating grail

The highlight of every general assembly is the «Hans Franz-Passavent ceremony». The cup has earmarked generations of officers. In the OGBB it stands for friendship and solidarity. Its history is a legend. Therefore every new member and many guests have to go through the ritual.

Federer beaten by Kokkinakis in Miami

Roger Federer has been eliminated from the Miami Open in his first match after being defeated by Thanasi Kokkinakis 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 (4:7). Federer has announced that he will miss the entire clay-court season.

Since losing points, the winner of last year’s tournament will hand over the top rank to Rafael Nadal next week. Nadal himself is recovering from an injury and wants to return for the clay-court season.

Federer showed two faces in his game against Kokkinakis who, due to injuries, is only ATP 175. In the beginning, it was not obvious that he had missed match points in the Indian Wells final. He had also promoted the Laver Cup in Chicago before coming to Miami for the open. After the convincing first set, however, Federer all of a sudden became vulnerable.

His start was enthusiastic. After a break to 3:1 and solid service, he finished the first set after half an hour. A volley played behind his back at 3:1 was well worth seeing – unfortunately, Federer lost the point.

Shortly afterwards, there was a break in his game. Maybe he felt too comfortable, too early. Federer’s serve was weak for a few more games and he committed a number of faults. Kokkinakis, who is 15 years younger, saw these as an opportunity. Out of nowhere he used Federer's weak spell to reach his first break. And he also did not abandon his second mini-break to 5:3 in the decisive tie-break.

The 21-year-old Australian, who has been hampered on his way to the top because of a number of injuries over the past 22 months, is known in Switzerland by an insult which colleague Nick Kyrgios made in a match against Stan Wawrinka saying «Kokkinakis had sex with your girlfriend». Kokkinakis played much better than one would expect from his rank. He kept his nerve after he had freed himself several times on the way to the decisive tie-break.

No more tournaments on clay-courts

After the defeat, Roger Federer had more bad news. He announced that he would not play the clay tournaments in the weeks to come. «It's better to treat my body with care and to do without changing the ground», said Federer, who loses his top ranking to Rafael Nadal this week.

The next tournament Federer will play is the grass tournament in Stuttgart in early June. Until then, he wants to come back to top form in order to play a similarly good second half of the year as he did in 2017.

Since Nadal must defend four titles in the weeks Federer does not play, there is a possibility that he could return to the top rank without playing. The Spaniard, who has problems with his hip flexor muscle, will start the clay season with an advantage of only 100 points.