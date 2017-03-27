Local News Summary of March, 27th

Experts scout for fakes at Baselworld

Watchmakers and jewellers from all over the world can discover the newest products of their competitors at Baselworld. Yet the watch exhibition also allows them to detect fakes or copies of their own models. A panel is ensuring that scandals and conflicts at Baselworld are avoided.

The jury of seven meets every afternoon in a cosy office on the first floor of the Basel exhibition tower, the headquarters of Baselworld manager, MCH. The commission, consisting of six lawyers and one technical expert, examines live cases until late in the evening.

For certain Baselworlds, complaints had already been filed at the start of the exhibition. It did not happen this year, technical expert Michel Arnoux stated on request by news agency, sda.

However, the panel did receive two defence dossiers before the start of this year’s event. The corresponding companies decided to take this step because they feared to be denounced. On average, 15 complaints on violations of intellectual property are filed per exhibition – two per day.

It is about design

Most complaints are about design, Mr Arnoux, who is also head of the anti-faking agency of the Swiss watchmakers’ association (FH), said. Often, there are also cases of trademark protection violations or problems with declarations of origins.

The panel relies on Swiss laws. It includes the Federal law on trademark protection and declarations of origins, copyrights, and patents of invention. A patent by the European Union is not sufficient, which some countries do not understand, Mr Arnoux stated.

After a company has filed a complaint, a commission delegation searches for evidence at the exhibition stall of the accused. The panel, with experts from Switzerland, France, and China, makes its decision at the end of the day. Both parties then announce their the decision the following day. Contested objects have to be removed from stands immediately.

Discretion is important

If a company does not react according to the panel’s decision, the commission may take more drastic measures, Mr Arnoux said. The exhibition management can ban an exhibitor from Baselworld temporarily or even permanently, for example. “Often, this is the first step in a trial,” Mr Arnoux stated. The damaged party often files a lawsuit after a suspension.

There have been no raids or police operations at Baselworld. Any measures take place quietly and with discretion, even if the accused exhibitor often reacts surprised and not too cooperatively at the start.

To avoid conflicts and bad publicity, Baselworld founded a commission in the 1980s. Before that, exhibitors reported their complaints to the police, who then usually intervened directly at the stand of the accused. Often, this led to several police operations per day, Mr Arnoux explained.

In its first few years, the panel discussed between 30 and 40 complaints per exhibition – a number that quickly dwindled over the years.

Unusual cases

Not all complaints can be resolved easily. Last year, the panel was faced with an unusual case. An exhibitor reported that the set-up of his stand had been copied. Taking measures was tricky, as it is hard to change the set-up of a stand during the exhibition, Mr Arnoux explained.

In another case, an Indian exhibitor was attacked because of his design of a chain pendant. However, he stated that the form of this piece of jewellery was according to craft traditions in his country and that his family had been producing this model for several generations.

The panel relied on Swiss law and decided against the Indian exhibitor – even if this move might be unjust from a historical and ethical perspective.

Cases of straight fakes are rare at Baselworld, Mr Arnoux said. But at the watch exhibition in Hong Kong, which he visits every year as a representative of the FH, there are obvious fakes. Last year, Mr Arnoux reported 47 cases.

Basel cartoonist Christoph Gloor dead at 80

Basel’s most famous cartoonist, artist, and illustrator Christoph Gloor, died on Sunday following a long illness.

Barfi.ch received a confirmation of his passing by his inner circle. Christoph Gloor, born 1 November 1936, grew up in Basel and Birsfelden. He completed an apprenticeship as a showcase decorator and worked in this profession from 1957 to 1972, partly for one of Basel’s largest shopping centres.

His first caricature was published in 1964, and he participated in his first group competition a year later. From the 1970s onwards, he regularly worked for the satirical magazine “Nebelspalter” and published socio-critical drawings in a variety of Swiss newspapers and magazines. He worked as a freelance cartoonist and artist from 1972.

Driver seriously injured in accident on A2

A man is being treated in hospital following an accident on the A2 motorway at 3am on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old driver had lost control over his vehicle for unknown reasons and consequently drove into the crash barrier at Zürcherstrasse at full speed. The injured man was responsive after the accident, but his injuries were so severe that he had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The traffic police blocked the motorway for about four hours and diverted all traffic towards Lucerne via the Zürcherstrasse motorway exit.

As well as the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt and the paramedics of Basel-Stadt, the city’s fire fighters, the NSNW (Nationalstrassen Nordwestschweiz) AG and a private breakdown service were also involved in the emergency operation.