Local News Summary of March, 27th

SBB subsidiary «RailAway» benefits from events in Basel

SBB subsidiary «RailAway» experienced a busy year in 2017: All in all, 1.83 million Swiss passengers used the company’s offers on leisure activities. This represented a decrease of 1.9 per cent compared to 2016. Major events were particularly well-visited, such as the Claude Monet exhibition in Riehen.

With a total of 1.83 million journeys, «RailAway» was used frequently over the last year. However, the trend shows that a growing number of passengers who prefer to use different ways to use public transport. Compared to 2016, the popularity of group and charter travel decreased by 24.4 per cent.

In contrast, 4.3 per cent more passengers visited events through «RailAway» in 2017 compared to 2016. This increase was thanks to large-scale events such as the Federal Yodelling Festivity in Brig or large exhibitions like «Claude Monet» in the Beyeler Foundation in Riehen near Basel.

2018 is the year of reorientation

The organisers behind «RailAway» plan to adjust to market changes by adjusting its portfolio and marketing to new customer preferences, according to a statement. The SBB subsidiary intends to “rethink and rework” its range of leisure activities and discounts on leisure products. Special offers on leisure activities can be combined with all ticket forms in the future. All offers are available at Basel’s train stations and – for the most part – also online.

Public viewing will be available in Basel’s restaurants for FIFA World Cup 2018

Russia is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018, which is on from 14June to 15 July. To enable Baslers to enjoy the games, live broadcasts will be shown both inside and outside of restaurants, bars, and cafés in town.

Each day, the matches will start between 2pm and 8pm Central European Time. If a World Cup 2018 game is on within the opening times of a restaurant, this game may be broadcast outside during its entire length. Food and drinks may also be served outside. However, 15 minutes after the official end of the match, outside areas have to be closed.

Licensees do not need a special permit to put up a TV for a live broadcast (apart from broadcasting rights). The maximum diagonal measurement for TVs is three metres, and no additional loudspeakers or other audio equipment is allowed.

The opening of temporary or private bars (by associations, for example) for the 2018 World Cup may be granted by the local authorities on request. The total fee for all games is 150 Swiss francs. Requests can be submitted to the construction and catering inspectorate.

«alibiCor» is first spin-off of Basel’s University for Applied Sciences

«alibiCor» has been launched as the first spin-off company of the economic department at the University for Applied Sciences. It aims to support companies on their path to «Digital Transformation».

The company was founded by the head and two employees of the university’s «Cloud Computing, Digitalisation & Transformation» section, Professor Stella Gatziu Grivas, Claudio Giovanoli, and Marco Peter. The company’s main headquarters are in Technopark Brugg (Argovia).

The core competence of «alibiCor» is to inspire companies with ideas for digital transformation and to provide support for an active participation in a digital future. Sustainability is a crucial factor: Companies learn how to approach transformation projects with resources that already exist.

How does «alibiCor» work?

«alibiCor» employs online tools, workshop tools, and methods that are both easy to use and provide a clear structure. All tools and methods are based on the ALIBI methodology, which was created by the company’s founders at the FHNW.

«Digital transformation is an important topic for Swiss companies, and it can trigger fears», Professor Ruedi Nützi, head of economy at the FHNW, said. «I am proud that applied research in the economy department did not only create the first FHNW spin-off but that it can also counteract these fears by providing tools and methods.»

«alibiCor» also provides its ALIBI methodology and in-depth training for other interested parties. Graduates of this training course can go on to offer digitalisation guidance to companies in the future.