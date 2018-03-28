Local News Summary of March, 28th

New warning issued to tackle fake policemen and spoofing crime

Basel’s prosecution service has re-issued a warning about a fraud in which people posing as police officers attempt to gain access to victim’s bank accounts.

The fraudsters phone up random people pretending to be police officers in a bid to con them into handing over their bank account details. Several alleged perpetrators have already been arrested, although further cases have emerged. In the last few days more than a 100 people called the cantonal police’s emergency hotline claiming that «policemen» had asked them to withdraw money.

Procedure of the criminals - spoofing

«Call ID-spoofing» is the theft of a phone number which is the method used in this crime. As well as using a regular phone signal, the scammers use a false phone number – mostly over voiceover IP Internet phone services – which appears to be an official number. In this way, the identity of the caller is disguised. Most calls are received from abroad.

The criminal, either a man or a woman, speaks High German to potential victims using the fake phone number. On the phone display an official office number can be seen, for example that of a police station. The fraudster informs the victim that their assets deposited in the banks are not longer safe, and urges them to withdraw money and take it home with them. Then policemen would then come to the house and offer to take charge of the cash, jewellery and other valuables to «deposit them safely».

The criminals also contact their potential victims in other cantons, asking them to personally bring their money to Basel «for security reasons» and hand it over to a «police officer». People in Basel have also been advised to travel to another city to hand over their money.

Information from the prosecution

The police NEVER ask people to withdraw money from a bank or a finance institute

The police NEVER ask people to bring money to another canton for security reasons

The police NEVER demand people hand over their jewellery or other valuables

If your are in doubt about whether you are talking to a genuine police officer, please immediately contact emergency call 117 to contact the police.

Recommendations

Be suspicious of callers you do not know

Do not provide any information about your financial situation, e.g. money, jewellery or valuables you own

Do not provide information about your age, marital status, profession or health condition

Do not provide information about whether you live alone

Do not provide access to your flat or house to people you do not know

Do not provide any information about credit card numbers, pin codes, passwords, or bank details

If you are contacted by suspicious people, please immediately inform the police on the emergency number 117.

Travellers can declare goods at the border with an app

Those bringing their expensive souvenirs, stocks for the wine cellar, or dry meat from abroad no longer have to stop at the border. Travellers can instead use an app to declare goods. This service will start at Easter.

The queuing and the paper war at the counter will come to an end. However, the new «QuickZoll» app is not perfect.

QuickZoll calculates a uniform value added tax of 7,7 per cent. Those importing goods exceeding 300 francs pay an additional price on food, books, or medication. Those who still want to pay the reduced tax of 2,5 per cent, however, still have to go to the counter.

With QuickZoll, goods can be registered at least 48 hours before passing the border. All imported goods must be registered except food for the journey and personal belongings. The tax-free amounts are automatically deducted. The conversion from foreign currency to francs is also done through the app.

Narrow time frame

The duties must be paid when crossing the border. For this, a credit card is needed. Also, a time frame of two hours must be defined for passing the Swiss border. Those who miss the time frame must declare their goods again at the border crossing and pay a second time.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, the federal customs authorities promised to further develop and improve the app on the basis of an evaluation by customers. Also, a catalogue of goods will be added to it, indicating what can be declared electronically. QuickZoll works only for standard declarations, e.g. for alcohol, meat, or tobacco products.

There are improvements also for business customers. Now all annexes to the declaration can be transferred digitally. Changes will be introduced within the framework of the «DaziT» programme in which the services of the customs authorities will be digitised by 2026.