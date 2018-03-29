Local News Summary of March, 29th

Roche confirms five deaths after medical study

Basel pharmaceutical group Roche has confirmed that five adults died after being treated with «Hemlibra» as part of a study or through private consultation.

The first patient, who had been treated with the haemophiliac medicine, died in 2016. Two further «Hemlibra» patients died in 2017 – one of them had been taking part in a clinical study for the new Roche medicine.

Roche announced on Wednesday that the company has recently received information about two further patients who had taken «Hemlibra» and had since died. However, an analysis revealed that in both cases, the deaths were not linked to the medicine.

Roche released this statement following reports about the patients’ deaths which had been published on the Internet.

Baselland is among the safest cantons of Switzerland

The police of Baselland have announced that the canton experienced a marked decrease in burglaries and road accidents last year.

At a media conference on Wednesday, the police management team released its crime and accident statistics for 2017. The figures showed that burglaries were down by eleven per cent, while the number of road accidents dropped by 15 per cent.

Isaac Reber, head of security and a government member, is happy about the positive development. «We have been able to lower the number of burglaries continuously since 2014 – by more than 45 per cent in total,» he said.

He added that Baselland is safe not just compared to the other cantons in Northwestern Switzerland but is also doing «really well» on a countrywide level. «At the moment, we are one of the safest cantons in Switzerland – despite a challenging Western border.»

Continued success in fighting burglaries

The number of reported crimes dropped by five per cent in 2017, reached its lowest figure in nine years. Looking at other Swiss cantons, Baselland has far fewer violent crimes than the countrywide average. Mr Reber said it was “particularly pleasing” that the number of burglaries – the biggest crime in Baselland – could be reduced by another eleven per cent in 2017. Mr Reber claimed this was down to a “strong police presence on the streets”.

This followed a drop of 13 per cent burglaries in 2016, a figure which was nearly 30 per cent less in 2015 compared to the previous year. Martin Grob, chief of the criminal police, said that the clearance rate (crimes when a charge has been laid) for burglaries in 2017 had also increased, which he said had been achieved due to a combination of measures. The number of solved crimes nearly doubled in the two previous years, he said.

Fewer road accidents

Following an increase in the number of accidents in Baselland in 2015 and 2016, the figure dropped last year – to as much as between 2007 and 2014 in total. All in all, 995 traffic accidents were registered; 180 (minus 15 per cent) fewer than last year. The overall number of people involved in accidents dropped by 20 to 605 in total (minus three per cent). There were markedly fewer road accident deaths caused by traffic accidents (38 per cent reduction) and severe injuries (14 per cent fewer).

The five most frequent cause of accidents were inattentive/distracted drivers (17,7 per cent), violation of the right of way (14,9 per cent), state of the driver or pedestrian (12,2 per cent), manoeuvres such as reckless reverse driving, being too close to another car, etc. (11,7 per cent), as well as speeding (10,9 per cent). The new head of Baselland’s traffic police, Stephanie Eymann, stated that keeping traffic security on such a high level was “the most important goal” for 2018.

The weather forecast for the Easter weekend

Will the hunt for Easter eggs fall through?

Unpredictable April weather conditions will start a few days earlier this year: Basel will see the occasional rain shower between Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday. The sun is going to be mostly hidden by clouds, and temperatures will remain between 4 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for Ticino

For everyone who are looking to escape to Ticino hoping for warm weather over Easter, the conditions will not be much better: The South of Switzerland is also expecting some showers until (and including) Saturday. The maximum temperatures for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday will be 9 to 11 degrees – and only after that can people catch some sun Ticino. Happy Easter!