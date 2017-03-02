Local News Summary of March, 2nd

Baby pygmy hippopotamus Nyande can be seen at Basel Zoo

A new pygmy hippopotamus can now be seen at Basel Zoo, four months after she was born. Nyande came into the world on 9 November last year and is only the second among the smaller hippopotami group at the zoo to be born in the last 15 years. Nyande is also the 75th of all total animal births at the zoo.

Pygmy hippopotami enjoy warm conditions, which is why Nyande stayed with her mother Ashaki (who is twelve years old) inside until now due to the cold weather. On warmer and sunnier days, the two may be seen in the outdoors area.

When she was born, Nyande (meaning “beautiful”) weighed just over five-and-a-half kilos and was the size of a rabbit. But her appetite was good from the beginning, so she gained 400 grammes per day. She now weighs 36 kilos. Every two hours, she drinks milk from her mother and has also been eating solid food since she was two months old. Napoleon (ten years old) is the father of the small hippo.

Nyande had to learn to swim

Like all pygmy hippopotami, Nyande had to learn how to swim. But it will still be a little while until she enters the water in the outdoors area; at the moment, it is still too cold for her. During cold days, both mother and child will stay inside most of the time and will only come outside to eat (usually a salad). With a bit of luck, visitors may see them then.

Matchmaking for pygmy hippopotami

Since 1975, the zoo has been responsible for the international studbook for pygmy hippopotami and has coordinated the European Conservation Breed Programme since 1992. It works like a dating agency, except that genetic prerequisites instead of personal preferences are key. To avoid hereditary diseases, only animals who are not related to each other are matched for coupling. The familial relations are noted down in the studbook.

Basel Zoo supports protection project

Unfortunately, pygmy hippopotami are an endangered species. They live in African rainforests in Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and the Ivory Coast – all countries which have suffered from political unrest and instability in recent years. This is the reason why only a small number of scientists and environmentalists work in this region. Basel’s zoo supports a protection project that was initiated by international environmental protection agencies in Sierra Leone.

University hospital opens the first seniors-friendly emergency room in Switzerland

The University hospital in Basel has become the first in Switzerland to open an emergency room which focuses entirely on the needs of elderly patients.

Within the new department, doctors and nurses will treat patients aged 65 years and above in a light-filled and calm atmosphere in a separate room to the general emergency treatment area.

While the common emergency area can be a hectic place at times, the emergency room for elderly patients offers a calm atmosphere. Thanks to good lighting and windows, the room is bright and allows patients a chance to look outside, which helps them with orientation.

Special equipment

While patients in the common treatment area generally told to lie down to be treated, the seniors-friendly emergency room offers chairs. Elderly patients often feel more comfortable and have less pain when sitting. They will also no longer have to stare at the ceiling when sitting, which could cause confusion. There is also further special equipment for seniors, such as aids for sight, hearing, and walking, as well as handrails to avoid falls.

To enter the new emergency area, a patient must be able to walk unaided and not be at high risk. Therefore, only patients with moderately severe ailments may receive treatment there.

Cantonal laboratory imposes sales ban on children’s cosmetics

Three cosmetic products have been banned after the cantonal laboratory of Basel-Stadt analysed children’s cosmetics for ingredients that are hazardous to health.

Three out of 22 products sampled have been banned while six others were criticised for being “inadequate”. Compared to cosmetics for grown-ups, the quality control for children’s cosmetics is insufficient, according to lab staff.

Products from shopping centres, toy shops, and boutiques of the canton of Basel-Stadt were tested. Only products in packaging which appeal to children are considered children’s cosmetics. Children’s care products such as sun protection or baby products do not fall into this category. Lots of children’s cosmetics are regarded as toys as well and are therefore fitted with corresponding warnings. Half of the products tested were produced in China, which is unusual for cosmetics compared to toys.

Various nail varnishes had to be banned because of illegal colouring agents. Many lip care products were also considered inadequate due to the use of the thinning mineral, paraffin. In many cases, the declaration of products was incomplete, which means that their production and quality control is insufficient. The high rate of incorrectly declared colouring agents was particularly evident. Affected products were criticised, and corrections were demanded.

It is clear that production and quality control are cut back at the expense of children and that European trading companies who import these goods should correct this deficit. The cantonal laboratory will retest the measurements of the children’s cosmetics sector in further inspections.