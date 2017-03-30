Local News Summary of March, 30th

Geothermal borehole in Basel to be opened

Seismic activity around the geothermal borehole in Basel is on the rise according to an inspection conducted in 2011 by the Swiss Seismological Service at ETH Zürich. An increase in the number of of micro earthquakes - which cannot be felt by humans - has been measured.

The public health department of Basel-Stadt together with the power supplier IWB and the office for environment and energy has now requested that the geothermal borehole is opened in order to minimise the feasibility of larger earthquakes occurring. The hole is due to be opened in summer.

Since pressurised water was injected into the borehole shaft in the winter of 2006/07 in a project to generate environmentally friendly electricity, earthquakes up to a magnitude of 3.4 occurred. The borehole was sealed in April 2011, two years after the completion of a geothermal project in 2009. Since 2011, the canton has contracted the Swiss Seismic Service to supervise it. The earthquake experts are in regular contact with specialists from the Department of Public Health and the IWB, which owns the borehole. As expected, the pressure in the hole has steadily risen and in the last months a certain amount of micro earthquakes up to a magnitude of 1.9 occurred. An earthquake from the magnitude of 2.5 can be felt.

Basel-Stadt distributed 10.1 million of lottery money last year

Basel-Stadt last year distributed a total of 10.1 million franks from the lottery fund, supporting a total of 226 projects. The amount was 100'000 franks less than in 2015.

A total of 15 fewer projects were supported last year compared to 2015, the Department for Justice and Security Basel-Stadt said in a statement issued on Wednesday. A total of 466 requests for funding had last year been submitted; 40 fewer than in the previous year.

Last year, more than half of the money (5.4 million franks), was handed out to cultural projects. The rise of 1.2 million franks given out in this category is due to new projects concerning film production.

A further 4 million franks were given to social, youth, educational, health, and environmental projects - 1.1 million franks less than in the year before. Further donations were given to disaster relief abroad and projects of the city government.

An amount of 300'000 franks was spent on sporting events, while another 3.3 million was given to the Swisslos-Sportfonds from which youth sport, clubs, and associations benefit. The lottery amounts come from the net income of the inter-cantonal national lottery, Swisslos.

Federer kept his nerves against Bautista Agut

Roger Federer has reached the quarter final at the ATP-1000 tournament in Miami for the 12th time. In the round of the last 16 he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 7:6 (7:5), 7:6 (7:4) and faces Czech player, Tomas Berdych.

A mediocre performance, compared to the matches he has played since his comeback, was enough for Federer to beat Bautista Agut once again. The 28-year-old Spanish player had lost five times against Federer but this time brought him to a tie-break. After he succeeded in a break to 5:4 the first win of a set was within reach. Federer then responded with eight points in a row and won the tie-break 7:5.

In the second set Federer again succeeded in the tie-break after Agut had caught up again after lagging behind in a break. However Federer's service did not function as well as desired and only 49 per cent landed within the markings on the court.

In the quarter final on Thursday, Federer will meet 31-year-old Czech player Tomas Berdych against whom he leads with 17:6. Federer has won the last six games, with the most recent at the Australian Open in three sets.

If Federer continues his path at his first appearance in Miami since 2014, he could progress in the world rankings. In the best case scenario, the winner of the Australian Open and Indian Wells can progress to rank 4 next week. Only Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori who are still in this tournament can prevent this from happening.

Approval of new MS-drug by Roche in USA

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has been given approval to launch its new drug against Multiple Sclerosis onto the American market.

According to a release by Roche Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration FDA has approved of the drug, Ocrevus. It can now be used against primary progressive MS, which has no known cure, as well as the widespread relapsing form of the disease.

The FDA has examined the drug, which also known as Ocrelizumab, in a priority review designation. Roche predicts that the drug will be approved of in Europe by the third quarter of this year.

In clinical tests, Ocrevus slowed down the progress of primarily progressive MS and showed better results in the relapsing form than the standard therapy Rebif, created by the German company, Merck.

Analysts estimate that the drug could raise billions in profits. The biggest producer of cancer drugs now can strengthen its presence in another field of therapy.