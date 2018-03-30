Local News Summary of March, 30th

Call for witnesses after fence damaged by car

The police are looking for witnesses after a car left the A2 motorway on Wednesday night and crashed, damaging 30 metres of fencing and leaving deep tyre marks in the soil.

According to early investigations by the Baselland police, a driver was heading towards Bern/Lucerne when they crossed onto the hard shoulder at the Ebenrain Tunnel for unknown reasons and crashed into the fence. The driver then left the scene without reporting the accident, leaving a trail of damage behind. The car may have been a Volvo which could also have been damaged in the accident.

The Baselland police is asking anyone who saw the accident to report to the control centre in Liestal, on phone number: 061 553 35 35.

«MUBA» becomes a cannabis paradise in 2018

The glory days of the old «Mustermesse» are far behind us. New ideas must keep the traditional goods fair alive.

As well as «Bricklive» and «Creativa», a third fair will take place in parallel and within the framework of «muba». Within the «Cannabis Village», everything which is produced from the controversial plant will be presented to the public – of course only thelegal products, according to the organisers. «The presentation of a cannabis fair has long been pending between us and the muba», Benjamin Arn, from the event organiser firm, «happy bees» told barfi.ch. The weed is now mainstream, therefore it is the perfect moment, according to the organiser. «We were planning this over the last few years but the stoner-image was still too closely attached to the topic. The project has been ready for a long time, and we only had to press the button.»

«Older» generation very interested

Experience says that the Basler spring fair mostly attracts older visitors. Is that the right target group for the hemp-fair? «Definitively!», said Mr Arn. «Among this group there is a huge desire for information, especially in the over-40s group». Mr Arn and his team were able to gather experience with this in Lausanne at the «Mednat» medical fair. Together with the «muba» team, the hemp village was built there for the first time. A success for the organisers, according to Mr Arn. «For years we have been organising the «cannaTrade» fair for the scene. Regular people however does not attend «cannaTrade». And for them we organise the new fair.»

New focus for muba-organisers

«Muba» started a few years ago to create parallel fairs running alongside the main fair. A tactic to attract an audience as broad as possible to the premises. «Parallel fairs are not a marked focus for the future but we like to pick fitting topics into our programme», said «muba» spokesperson, Sandra Oberländer on request to barfi.ch. «Muba» wants to present the hemp village at other fairs as well. «We will present the Cannabis Village also at Olma in St Gallen, «muba» wil coordinate everything.» The Basler fair company is seller and organiser for the smaller parallel fairs, «similar to a roadshow», Ms Oberländer said.

The «muba» will take place between 20–29 April at the Messe Basel. This time round, the «Cannabis Village» can be explored. The organisers are creating a different set-up concept compared to normal conventional fairs. «Instead of square stands and paths, this should really look like a small village with windy paths between the stands», Mr Arn said. In this way, visitors can also get themselves a small hemp-snack, while drinking some hemp-tea, take away souvenirs in a hemp-bag and keep warm in a hemp-jumper. They can even smoke a CBD-cigarette.

Correcting misplanning at Basler sports premises

The Social Democrats (SP) in Basel have hit out at what it calls the “passive reaction” of the Education Department regarding the transparent planning of sports premises. Politicians and associations have been kept waiting for years, and the condition of current sports premises is still unknown, they claim. The party is calling for a comprehensive strategy and a plan of measurements from the department.

According to section 6 (§6) of the cantonal sports act from 18 May 2011, the relevant department must elaborate a cantonal concept for sport- and motion premises together with the communities and other departments.

The Social democratic party says that promoting sport within associations and mass sporting events has a direct positive influence on the health, leisure, behaviour and performance, as well as fairness and integration among the population. Currently, 31'000 people are members of 286 organised sport associations in Basel. Leisure sport and optional school sports are booming. In 2017, the sport premises, swimming pools, and ice rinks provided by the Sport Office Basel were visited 540'000 times.

At the same time, sport faces many challenges. The concentration of buildings promoted by urban planning can push sport premises to the side, new laws make it difficult to do sports, and new sport trends challenge the old sport premises.

Department “does not fulfil” its task

According to the SP, until now the education department lacks a comprehensive concept to face the challenges of neglected sport infrastructure, rising demands which lead to a shortage of capacities. As a result, they miss future trends, the SP said, also claiming that discontent is prevailing among voluntary workers in the associations and among athletes. “There is a danger that the canton doesn't meet the requirements of the cantonal sports act and therefore loses attachment to contemporary and effective sport promotion,” the SP statement said.

In demand of a strategy for sports premises

The social democrats are not satisfied with the current situation, and the fraction intends to submit a motion demanding that the delayed strategy for sports premises is published within six months. “It must be properly discernible in this planning and strategy paper which measurements and which demand in investment the canton aims to for existing and future premises and how the planning of sports premises will be taken into account in the urban area development (e.g. Klybeckplus).” Since the paper is already lying in the drawer, this time frame should be viable, the SP said.