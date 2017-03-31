Local News Summary of March, 31st

Pro Natura BL environment award goes to architect Barbara Buser

Pro Natura Baselland’s environment award 2017 has been awarded to Barbara Buser. The architect, who was born in 1954, has made a name for herself with building restorations and as a co-founder of the Bauteilbörse (component market). She received the award for her environmentally friendly projects.

The renovation of unused industrial areas and old factories prevents the need for existing buildings to be torn down. This is to the advantage of the environment and keeps costs to a minimum, which in turn lowers prices and also has social effects, Pro Natural BL announced in a statement on Thursday.

Barbara Buser lives in Basel, although her home town is Zunzgen in Baselland. She spent part of her youth in Nusshof (also in Baselland). The Walzwerk in Münchenstein and the Hanro area in Liestal are two of her largest projects in Baselland, the statement said.

Ms Buser noticed the absurdity of a throwaway society when she lived in Central Africa for several years. Since her return to Switzerland in 1995, she has been putting her ideas about recycling into practice with the foundation of a second-hand component market. This idea has since become popular both in Switzerland and abroad.

The high Swiss standards of construction quality make a restoration project particularly sensible for buildings. Ms Buser’s ultimate aim through this is to minimise additional construction. Pro Natura also applauds Ms Buser’s preference of common land over private property and that she regards single-family households as wasteful.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday on the Ziegelhof area in Liestal. Ms Buser is currently transforming this area from a brewery into a city quarter. The Pro Natura award consists of a certificate, an awards ceremony, and the planting of a tree.

Markets of Basel present themselves anew

This Saturday, the market season in Basel reopens with the significant “Day of Basel’s Markets”. At the heart of the market culture in Basel is the one on Marktplatz, which offers fresh produce five days of the week. In recent months, the range of regional fresh produce as well as the amount of vegetables which are self produced has been extended.

Basel can pride itself on a large variety of markets across the city and its quarters as well as an extensive and diversified range of products. The weekly markets in Basel (city market and gourmet market on Marktplatz, new wares market at Barfüsserplatz and flea markets at Barfüsserplatz and Petersplatz) offer regional products at around 440 stalls on 398 market days per year. This number grows to as many as 900 market days per year if the Märt am Tellplatz, flea market at Erlenmatt, St. Johannsmarkt, Matthäusmarkt, Dienstagsmarkt Rütimeyerplatz, and Markthalle quarter markets are taken into account.

City Market – “number 1 of fresh produce markets”

Basel’s city market has the most market days of the year with 254 days. Due to the new gourmet market, taking place every Monday from 8.30am to 2pm, the city market now opens from Tuesday to Friday from 7am to 2pm (on Friday and Saturday until 6pm).

The range of fresh produce includes various vegetables, fruit, and mushrooms, baked goods and milk products, as well as flowers, plants, herbs, seeds, and much more. All in all, 40 market participants offer their products at the city market – making it number one out of all fresh produce markets in Basel. A total of 30 producers (75 per cent) offer regional products, while 18 producers exclusively offer self-made products and another five offer several hand-made items.

New ware market and flea markets

Jewellery, handicrafts from all over the world, decorations, delicatessen, and clothes are a few examples of what is on offer on the new wares market. Up to 44 participants present their wares here at Barfüsserplatz every Thursday from 9am to 8pm. In addition, there are also various food stands. The two flea markets on Peterplatz and Barfüsserplatz offer about 395 different stalls. Their selection of wares ranges from second-hand items to fine antiques, and the market is open every Saturday on Petersplatz (from 7.30am to 4pm) and on every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Barfüsserplatz (from 7.30am to 7pm).

Quarter markets of Basel

It is also possible to buy regional and seasonal products all year round at Basel’s quarter markets. In Kleinbasel, this is offered at the Matthäusmarkt and the flea market at Erlenmatt. In Grossbasel, there is a coming and going at the St. Johannsmarkt, at the Dienstagsmarkt on Rütimeyerplatz, at the Märt am Tellplatz, and at the Markthalle.

Promotion day for symbolic reopening of the market season

With the “Day of Basel’s Markets” this Saturday, the market season is reopened symbolically. Passers-by and shoppers are shown the diversity and attractiveness of Basel’s markets with a special event at Marktplatz. Regionally grown apples will be handed out for free, as well as yellow balloons with the sticker “Basler Märkte” and a new pocket guide with information about Basel’s markets.