Local News Summary of March, 31st

Arrest and call for witnesses because of damaged cars

The police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a number of cars were vandalised overnight in Basel.

Several car owners woke up on Friday morning to discover the wing mirrors of their vehicles had been ripped off.

According to police investigations, a pedestrian was walking in the Wiesendamm area when they heard suspicious noises and went to investigate. The man told police he saw a man knocking off the outside mirrors of several cars. Thanks to the tip-off, the police were able to arrest a 21-year-old suspect, a Spaniard, a short while later. So far, ten damaged cars have been found in Wiesendamm.

During an investigation, the police discovered that more cars parked in other parts of Basel had been damaged in a similar manner. The windows of three cars at Erdbeergraben had been smashed, and two cars with broken windows were found at Feierabendstrasse and Nidwaldnerstrasse respectively. The wing mirrors of 2 more cars, one parked in Schorenweg and one in Rosentalstrasse, had also been kicked off.

It is still unclear whether one person is responsible for all of the damage and the police are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the criminal police of the public prosecution of Basel-Stadt on phone number 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.

Trains between Lörrach and Weil am Rhein cancelled for Easter Sunday

This Sunday, all Regio-S line S 5 trains between Weil am Rhein and Lörrach Hauptbahnhof are cancelled due to maintenance works.

SBB Deutschland will provide replacement buses for all affected lines, which will run at a slightly earlier schedule. Trains will still be running normally on the remaining route between Lörrach Hauptbahnhof and Zell im Wiesental.

The two final trains of the S 5 for Easter Sunday – which leave after 10pm – are not affected and will run as scheduled.

Drunk driver with invalid license caught in Weil am Rhein

A drink driver was arrested by police officers in Weil am Rhein early on Friday morning after his car was seen swerving all over the road.

The officers were carring out a patrol at 5.30am when they saw the car with Swiss number plates travelling in a conspicuous manner along the B317 towards Weil am Rhein.

When they pulled him over, the police quickly realised the breath of the 29-year-old Romanian driver clearly smelled of alcohol. A quick test revealed that the man had a blood alcohol level of 1,34 per mille.

The driver was also in possession of a Moldavian driver’s license and the police discovered he had not obtained a regional license within the required time period. The man is now facing charges both of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid license.