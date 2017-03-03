Local News Summary of March, 3rd

Surprising discovery of baptismal font of Barfüsserkirche

Archaeological soil research being carried out in Basel city centre has revealed parts of an ancient cloister and cemetery in the cross garden of the former Barfüsser monastery which was built in the 13th and 14th centuries.

An ancient baptismal font, weighing 900kg, was discovered as part of comprehensive research being carried out during the Stadtcasino renovation project.

The font, found more than five metres under the foundations of the music hall, had been used as a water collector in the basement of a department store which had been built there in 1844, but could be up to 600 years old.

The hexadecagonal font consists of fine-grained mottled sandstone and has a diameter of 97 centimetres. On the outside it is worked on view, at the inside it is relatively flat and has an orifice. So far no inscriptions or ornaments have been found. It is thought the font could stem from the Late Middle Ages and could be as old as 600 years. It was possibly the baptismal font for the Barfüsser church or another church within the monastery.

Around 1250 AD, Franciscan built the first Barfüsser monastery. It was replaced by a new building around 50 years later, from which only the Barfüsser church remains. The Stadtcasino now stands on the site where the cloister and other buildings of the monastery previously stood.

In 1975, the previous building of the Barfüsserkirche, between the church and the casino, was excavated. Its longhouse pillar foundations are kept in the room for special exhibitions at the Historical Museum. The cloister of the previous monastery is yet to be found, although it is believed it is contained within the foundations of the cloister of the newer Barfüsser monastery.

A total of 80 graves were excavated, with 50 skeletons of all ages found during the excavations in the cross garden of the Barfüsser monastery. Two mass graves with up to seven burials could have contained the victims of epidemics. After 1528, the cloister and cross garden belonged to the newly founded “mental hospital“, the so-called “Almosen“.

Anatomic interventions provide a hint that the cemetery was used further; six skulls had been drilled, and one skull was cut up. Patients might also have been buried here. The first public post-mortem examination in Basel took place in 1531.

The wheels are rolling again at Markthalle

The fourth bike market in Basel takes place at the Markthalle on Sunday, 12 March, where everything will focus on the beloved bicycle.

The motto of the “Velomärt” is “give those old bikes a second life”. With the increase in space and the expansion of offers, organisers want to bring light into the dark.

Whether you want to sell your beloved old two-wheeler, repair it, spruce it up for the summer, or replace it with a new, speedier version – there are opportunities to do all of this under one dome.

There is also a possibility at the “Velomärt“ to buy and sell all types of bikes and trailers. Those selling bikes decide for themselves what they want to charge. A successful sale results in a 15% share for the organisers, otherwise the sellers simply take the bikes away at the end of the event.

Bicycle mechanics from the collective ‘Velo Willi & SOL Kindervelowerkstatt‘ will also be in attendance at the Velomarkt where they will be able to check newly purchased bikes or those brought in just for repairs. There will also be a bike shop with helmets, locks, lights, and other accessories.

Theater Basel to open 54th Berliner Theatertreffen

The Theater Basel will in May open the annual German language stage festival, the Berliner Theatertreffen.

The festival opens on 6 May with an opportunity to see Simon Stone’s production of “Three Sisters” by Russian writer and playwright Anton Chekov. Mr Stone, who has been a stage director in Basel since 2015, has modernised the renowned classic play, a spokesperson for the Berlin festival said on Thursday.

“He has maintained the dramatic structure and constellation of the characters in the original play however he has moved the action into the present and the script has been re-written,” a statement said. It is the second time that Mr Stone has been invited to take part in the Theatertreffen, which showcases theatre productions from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The Theatertreffen, which runs until 21 May, shows highlights of the city theatres and international co-productions. Six productions from Germany, two from Switzerland, and two international co-productions will feature at the event. Directors such as Johan Simons, Herbert Fritsch, Ersan Mondtag, und Milo Rau will show their work at the Berliner Festival.

As well as Mr Stone’s production, a part of the play “Die Vernichtung” (the destruction) by Mondtag und Olga Bach, which is on at the Konzert Theater in Bern, will feature at the festival.

Also listed is the “Traurige Zauberer” (sad magician) by Swiss director and musician Thom Luz, a production that in May last year was first performed at the Mainz State Theatre. Also on at the festival will be “Five Easy Pieces”, a production by the International Institute of Political Murder, and CAMPO, directed by the stage director from Bern, Milo Rau. They had been selected out of 377 performances.