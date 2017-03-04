Local News Summary of March, 4th

Police intervene after FC Zürich fans storm St. Jakob-Park

The police used rubber bullets and tear gas to control FC Zürich fans who stormed St Jakob-park stadium shortly before the start of the quarter final against FC Basel on Thursday.

According to a report by the Department for Justice and Security of Basel-Stadt, the FC Zurich fans had attempted to avoid security checks at three entrances to the stadium’s guest sector. Through their “consequent and courageous operation”, the Basel police had sought to secure an orderly entrance to the game, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers from Baselland were also involved in the operation to support stadium security. The police stopped and searched four people. There were also a few brawls in front of the stadium after the game.

One member of security staff sustained injuries during the incident. Paramedic crews were also called to deal with a number of injuries to fans during the game, which FC Basel won 3:1. The paramedics treated 25 people before, during, and after the match, with 21 requiring an ambulance. Four people had to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Basel pilot project for the legal sale of cannabis set to start in autumn 2018

The time has come: Basel-Stadt is launching its pilot project for the legal sale of cannabis. If approved, up to 150 people will be able to buy the drug legally by next autumn, but only for specific purposes.

Only those who need cannabis to alleviate subjective ailments (through self-medication) will benefit from the project, the Basel Department of Health stated in a report yesterday.

The project is launched in cooperation with the University Psychiatric Clinic. A number of formal steps and special permits are necessary before regulated sale can go ahead in selected pharmacies. The financing of the project also has to be secured.

Basel citizens may apply

The main goal of the study is to evaluate whether the offer of legal cannabis will be used and how this legal sale will affect consumer behaviour. The project is set to run for three years. Cannabis smokers who live in Basel-Stadt can apply to take part.

Some patience is still needed before it can start, however. The Ethical Commission of Northwestern and Central Switzerland as well as the authorities of Basel-Stadt are yet to agree to the project, and a special permit by the Federal Department of Health is also needed, it was further stated.

“Please Disturb” 2017 – the training event of the hotel industry

Ten hotels in Basel-Stadt and Baselland are inviting the public to learn more about the various jobs in the hotel industry on Sunday, 19 March. As part of the national training event “Please Disturb”, they offer a varied programme for young people who are about to choose their apprenticeship and for all other interested parties. Visitors can also take part in a prize-winning competition.

Cook, hotel manageress, businessman or catering professional – the hotel industry offers a variety of interesting apprenticeships. On 19 March, anyone interested can learn more about these opportunities as well as further hands-on jobs in hotels . The “Please Disturb” national training event takes place between 11am and 5pm, with ten hotels from Basel-Stadt and Baselland taking part. They are:

- Hotel Bad Bubendorf

- hotel bildungszentrum 21

- Hotel Euler Basel

- Hotel Im Schlosspark, Binningen

- Jugendherberge Basel

- Hotel Krafft Basel

- Nomad Design & Lifestyle Hotel - Hotel Pullman Basel Europe

- Hotel Radisson Blu Basel

- Swissôtel Le Plaza

It is not however guaranteed that the region of Basel would take part in this event. This is because 19 March is also the date of the second “Bummelsonntag” (stroll Sunday, an event following Fasnacht), and one week later, Baselworld 2017 starts.

Felix W. Hauser, president of Basel’s Hotelier Association, is therefore more than happy that ten hotels decided to take part in “Please Disturb” 2017. “This day is a precious opportunity which helps us to upkeep the interest in our professions – in addition to all the other methods,” Mr Hauser stated.

This year, several hotels will also provide information about the new job of hotel communications professional. As a first, this apprenticeship will be available as of summer 2017. And for the second time, visitors can participate in a competition and win prizes sponsored by the hotels.