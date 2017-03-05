Local News Summary of March, 5th

Researchers from Harvard could boost Novartis cancer business

Basel pharmaceutical company Novartis hopes to boost its cancer immunotherapy business with the help of researchers from top-ranked Harvard University.

Novartis, one of the biggest producers of prescribed drugs, has hardly shown any presence with regard to a new therapy which has been celebrated as a breakthrough. The company could have earned billions.

In order to prepare for the future, the Basel company looked around in the neighbourhood of its research campus in the US East coastal city of Cambridge. In 2015, four researchers from Harvard started working with the Swiss company.

In September, Peter Hammerman, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard, became the latest to make the move from research to industry. Working alongside research manager Jay Bradner, Glenn Dranoff, and Jeff Engelman, the team aims to boost the business of Novartis through cancer treatments.

While competitors such as Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck have made investments into immunotherapy and have made a good income through a modern cancer compound, Novartis chose not to enter the market with such a drug.

With antibodies against cancer

The approach of boosting the patient's own immune system with antibodies, so it can recognise and destroy tumour cells, is seen as a major breakthrough in cancer treatment. «Certainly one of the challenges that has been laid down in front of many of us at Novartis has been that we don't have a marketed PD-1 or PD-L1 agent,» Mr Hammerman said in an interview with Reuters news agency. «Our competitors do, and that's a reality,» he added.

The proteins with these abbreviations (PD-1 and PD-L1) play an important role when it comes to working out whether the T-cells within the immune system will attack a tumour or not. Some experts acknowledge this approach as an important role for drug combinations, so cancer can be transformed from a fatal to a chronic disease which can be treated.

«It is clear that PD-L1 and PD-1 is a backbone therapy,» Roche's drug chief, Daniel O'Day, told Reuters. The Roche drug Tecentriq, which is based on this effect, was last year approved in the treatment of bladder and lung cancer.

Tense investors

Today, Novartis dispenses over PD-1 compounds, together with US company CoStim. Mr Hammerman and his colleagues are currently carrying out research into twelve potential cancer immune therapies. The expert does not believe that the race is lost: «There are certainly ways to innovate and improve upon what is happening in the context of PD-1 and PD-L1 therapy,» he said.

In one aspect of immune therapy, the Basel company sets the way forward together with US biotechnology company Kite. In CART-technology, doctors take out T-cells before modifying them and injecting them back into the patients, hoping that cancer can be fought more effectively. Novartis estimates that it can make a turnover of one billion dollars or more with the compound CTL019, and also wants to apply for approval in the US for the treatment of B-cell-lymphomas.

Less turnover for Glivec

Novartis has to convince investors, however, that the company can keep the pace in cancer immune therapy. Analysts estimate an annual turnover of 30 to 40 billion dollars. The cancer business of Novartis already suffers from the loss of turnover from the blood cancer drug Glivec, after the patent protection ran out and cheaper generics started to compete with the drug with the biggest turnover.

Novartis shares have lost a fifth of their value in the last two years while firms such as Merck have enjoyed a share increase of eleven per cent. Some investors fear that Novartis may be forced to buy an expansive company in order not to lag behind in cancer immune therapy. «I've sold Novartis,» said Phil Webster, a BMO fund manager in London. «I'm a bit worried about what they're going to do, what they're going to buy, because clearly there are holes in that cancer pipeline.»

Harvard buddies

However, according to Mr Hammerman, who was enticed to join Novartis, he has unlimited access to research funds. He works together with 65 people on projects while at the university he only had ten people alongside with him in the lab.

«We have a lot more patients, a lot more samples, a lot more trials and a lot more resources to do this than in any given academic lab,» he said. He said that returning to the circle of his Harvard colleagues, whom he regularly joins for lunch and goes for a casual beer with after work, was important to him.

Mr Bradner is chief of the Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research (NIBR), while Mr Dranoff, Mr Engelman, and Mr Hammerman are leading research teams. The four researchers have published hundreds of scientific works, among them last year an article in the renowned international research journal 'Nature' on how tumours develop resistance to anti-PH-1 agents.

Novartis invests in this knowledge. The salaries of Mr Dranoff, Mr Engelman, and Mr Hammerman are not known to the public. According to the annual business report 2016, Mr Bradner receives a salary of 5.7 million dollars from Novartis. In these terms, the academic world cannot compete.