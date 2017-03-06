Local News Summary of March, 6th

During the days of Fasnacht, when “bank robbery” means something different and where you can glide through alleys late at night with the “Rollator-Rösli”, where “tourists” are not tourists after all, and where the rules of fashion and the world in general are suspended, a bit of orientation is needed. Don’t despair! Barfi.ch fortunately has a list of 50 things that you need to do and experience during Fasnacht:
- Drag the mush of “Räppli” confetti and rain into your apartment. Find the tiny colourful remains still hanging around weeks later.
- Decide to buy the cheapest “Blaggedde” (Fasnacht badge) at the last minute. Find no seller. PANIC. What’s the punishment for self-made imitations?
- Refrain from laughing after reading a borderline “Zeedel” joke and wait until the others admit their approval of said controversial humour. Then start laughing.
- See no “Schnitzelbangg” sketch in clique cellars, but instead pass the next performers coming in and out on the stairs. Every. Single. Time.
- Die from heat stroke upon entering a cellar.
- Die from exposure when leaving the cellar.
- Rethink clothing logistics every day. Consider investing in RiRi-Mayer shares.
- Ask yourself how often you may ask what the topic of a “Ladärne” (parade lanterns) is. Baschi? The singer? Right.
- The five-second-rule does not apply to oranges and sweets. As with everything else to do with Fasnacht, it lasts for three days.
- 10. Start welling up when you see “Waggis-Binggis” (children in Waggis costumes) and exclaim “Awwwww!”.
- 11. Be covered with confetti by the same children immediately afterwards. Decide to hate children once again.
- 12. Comfort versus tradition: Adidas or “Zoggeli” (wooden shoes)? Compromise: Paint stripes on Crocs.
- 13. Do Waggis have to wash their hair? Catch yourself thinking about eccentric hairstyles and colours.
- 14. Get all the old Bravo-Hits CDs down from the attic to be able to join the singing at the Gugge concerts.
- 15. Bury your plans to move to the countryside at Landfasnacht (Fasnacht in Baselland).
- 16. Never meet the people that you made plans with. Always encounter those people you did not want to meet.
- 17. Scotland Yard through Basel: Since you have no mobile phone reception in the cellars, you only get one hint every half an hour where your friends are. Ergo: Scavenger hunt with Schnitzelbängg.
- 18. Get leg cramp because you have to tiptoe to see anything three quarters of the time.
- 19. Memo: If everyone is drunk, nobody is drunk.
- 20. Ask yourself how to soothe the Basel flour soup (a Fasnacht delicacy) addiction during the remaining 362 days.
- 21. yyy-ngg-ain: Replace all Ü’s with double y’s.
- 22. Be pushed aside by the advance party of cliques.
- 23. See more Lamborghinis on Barfüsserplatz during Fasnacht than in one year.
- 24. Record the standard greeting on tape because you are hoarse and then play it secretly beneath your mask: “Sali, wie goht’s; guet und dir?; lang nümmi gseh; aso bis denn, Hösch, due nid z’wild!“ (Hello, how are you? Good, and you? Haven’t seen you in a long time; well, see you soon, Gosh, don’t be too wild!)
- 25. Curse tall people. Curse many people. Be happy anyway that something is going on in town for once. Soothe your inner conflict with piccolo music.
- 26. Ask the Waggis if their oranges are regional and bio.
- 27. Go through all possible stages of tinnitus at “Gòôrtèèsch“ (cortege) within ten minutes.
- 28. Call everyone “Myysly” (little mouse). Everyone, without exception.
- 29. Enter the digital age with Fasnacht apps. So you can keep staring at your phone even during Fasnacht.
- 30. Write your emails in “Zeedel” form for three days.
- 31. Not being in Kleinbasel for three days in a row for the first time in years.
- 32. Bring a “Glepfer” (grilled sausage) to Chienbäse. Alternatively, you may bring marshmallows, a chocolate banana, or crème brulée.
- 33. Be happy that the costumes cover all bodily and aesthetic deficits.
- 34. A plethora of “Räppli”. You’re rich!
- 35. Learn more about world politics and regional politics in three days than in the entire preceding year.
- … ei du scheeni, ei du scheeni, ei du fre-i Absitzbangg!
- 37. Fundamental personality question: am I rather “e Wilde” (a free-running Fasnacht person) or more of “Committée” (official Fasnacht representatives)?
- 38. Make a “Schnägge-Fierig” (ask your fellow Fasnacht friend what this is).
- 39. “Schibiii, Schibooo, wem soll die Schibe goh?“ Visit a fire procession on Funkensonntag (spark Sunday). Stand by a fire, no matter whether at “Chienbäse” or “Reedlischigge”.
- 40. Buy “Rädäbäng” (a Fasnacht guide), lose it again immediately. Don’t follow plans to start with.
- 41. Visit the lantern exhibition on Münsterplatz, the (presumably) biggest one-day open-air exhibition of the world. Eerily beautiful, tranquil, wonderful.
- 42. Stroll through alleys that you would otherwise ignore.
- 43. Lose your way in the Bermuda triangle and find yourself at “Kääs-Pierre”. When did I last eat something?
- 44. Learn that Fasnacht is a “Ponyhof” (pony farm) at the “Chaise-Treffen” (meeting of carriages) at Hotel Drei Könige on Wednesday.
- 45. Keep on finding unbroken frames (the official motto of Fasnacht 2017). Break them.
- 46. Get into heated discussions whether the “Blaggedde” is to be worn upside down or normally.
- 47. Learn the “Weerterbuch” (the Fasnacht glossary) by heart.
- 48. Accept that the city has become one singular tolerance zone.
- 49. Swing the “Räre” (ratchet), near the ears of bystanders for maximum effect. They will love it – promise!
- 50. “Em Ueli riefe” (vomit).
- 51. For real beginners: Think of Helge Schneider when hearing “Helge”.