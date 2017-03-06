Local News Summary of March, 6th

During the days of Fasnacht, when “bank robbery” means something different and where you can glide through alleys late at night with the “Rollator-Rösli”, where “tourists” are not tourists after all, and where the rules of fashion and the world in general are suspended, a bit of orientation is needed. Don’t despair! Barfi.ch fortunately has a list of 50 things that you need to do and experience during Fasnacht:

Drag the mush of “Räppli” confetti and rain into your apartment. Find the tiny colourful remains still hanging around weeks later.

Decide to buy the cheapest “Blaggedde” (Fasnacht badge) at the last minute. Find no seller. PANIC. What’s the punishment for self-made imitations?

Refrain from laughing after reading a borderline “Zeedel” joke and wait until the others admit their approval of said controversial humour. Then start laughing.

See no “Schnitzelbangg” sketch in clique cellars, but instead pass the next performers coming in and out on the stairs. Every. Single. Time.

Die from heat stroke upon entering a cellar.

Die from exposure when leaving the cellar.

Rethink clothing logistics every day. Consider investing in RiRi-Mayer shares.

Ask yourself how often you may ask what the topic of a “Ladärne” (parade lanterns) is. Baschi? The singer? Right.

The five-second-rule does not apply to oranges and sweets. As with everything else to do with Fasnacht, it lasts for three days.

10. Start welling up when you see “Waggis-Binggis” (children in Waggis costumes) and exclaim “Awwwww!”.

11. Be covered with confetti by the same children immediately afterwards. Decide to hate children once again.

12. Comfort versus tradition: Adidas or “Zoggeli” (wooden shoes)? Compromise: Paint stripes on Crocs.

13. Do Waggis have to wash their hair? Catch yourself thinking about eccentric hairstyles and colours.

14. Get all the old Bravo-Hits CDs down from the attic to be able to join the singing at the Gugge concerts.

15. Bury your plans to move to the countryside at Landfasnacht (Fasnacht in Baselland).

16. Never meet the people that you made plans with. Always encounter those people you did not want to meet.

17. Scotland Yard through Basel: Since you have no mobile phone reception in the cellars, you only get one hint every half an hour where your friends are. Ergo: Scavenger hunt with Schnitzelbängg.

18. Get leg cramp because you have to tiptoe to see anything three quarters of the time.

19. Memo: If everyone is drunk, nobody is drunk.

20. Ask yourself how to soothe the Basel flour soup (a Fasnacht delicacy) addiction during the remaining 362 days.

21. yyy-ngg-ain: Replace all Ü’s with double y’s.

22. Be pushed aside by the advance party of cliques.

23. See more Lamborghinis on Barfüsserplatz during Fasnacht than in one year.

24. Record the standard greeting on tape because you are hoarse and then play it secretly beneath your mask: “Sali, wie goht’s; guet und dir?; lang nümmi gseh; aso bis denn, Hösch, due nid z’wild!“ (Hello, how are you? Good, and you? Haven’t seen you in a long time; well, see you soon, Gosh, don’t be too wild!)

25. Curse tall people. Curse many people. Be happy anyway that something is going on in town for once. Soothe your inner conflict with piccolo music.

26. Ask the Waggis if their oranges are regional and bio.

27. Go through all possible stages of tinnitus at “Gòôrtèèsch“ (cortege) within ten minutes.

28. Call everyone “Myysly” (little mouse). Everyone, without exception.

29. Enter the digital age with Fasnacht apps. So you can keep staring at your phone even during Fasnacht.

30. Write your emails in “Zeedel” form for three days.

31. Not being in Kleinbasel for three days in a row for the first time in years.

32. Bring a “Glepfer” (grilled sausage) to Chienbäse. Alternatively, you may bring marshmallows, a chocolate banana, or crème brulée.

33. Be happy that the costumes cover all bodily and aesthetic deficits.

34. A plethora of “Räppli”. You’re rich!

35. Learn more about world politics and regional politics in three days than in the entire preceding year.

… ei du scheeni, ei du scheeni, ei du fre-i Absitzbangg!

37. Fundamental personality question: am I rather “e Wilde” (a free-running Fasnacht person) or more of “Committée” (official Fasnacht representatives)?

38. Make a “Schnägge-Fierig” (ask your fellow Fasnacht friend what this is).

39. “Schibiii, Schibooo, wem soll die Schibe goh?“ Visit a fire procession on Funkensonntag (spark Sunday). Stand by a fire, no matter whether at “Chienbäse” or “Reedlischigge”.

40. Buy “Rädäbäng” (a Fasnacht guide), lose it again immediately. Don’t follow plans to start with.

41. Visit the lantern exhibition on Münsterplatz, the (presumably) biggest one-day open-air exhibition of the world. Eerily beautiful, tranquil, wonderful.

42. Stroll through alleys that you would otherwise ignore.

43. Lose your way in the Bermuda triangle and find yourself at “Kääs-Pierre”. When did I last eat something?

44. Learn that Fasnacht is a “Ponyhof” (pony farm) at the “Chaise-Treffen” (meeting of carriages) at Hotel Drei Könige on Wednesday.

45. Keep on finding unbroken frames (the official motto of Fasnacht 2017). Break them.

46. Get into heated discussions whether the “Blaggedde” is to be worn upside down or normally.

47. Learn the “Weerterbuch” (the Fasnacht glossary) by heart.

48. Accept that the city has become one singular tolerance zone.

49. Swing the “Räre” (ratchet), near the ears of bystanders for maximum effect. They will love it – promise!

50. “Em Ueli riefe” (vomit).

51. For real beginners: Think of Helge Schneider when hearing “Helge”.