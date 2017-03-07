Local News Summary of March, 7th

Rain and unstable world situation dominated Basel Fasnacht parade

Heavy rain on Monday afternoon meant that those taking part in the Fasnacht parade were forced to protect their masks and costumes with plastic covers. The topics explored in this year‘s event were also as gloomy as the weather.

“It‘s not funny,“ many active participants said, referring to the black clouds above the city. Spectators hid under their umbrellas and within minutes they were standing in a mush of water, confetti, discarded rubbish, and burst oranges.

What was also not funny was that many cliques chose to explore the topic of worldwide changes and unrest through their colourful lanterns, to the astonishment of spectators. The words “the world has gone crazy“ could often be read. Horrifying masks, black costumes, and impressive lanterns were presented this year by many cliques. The new American president was depicted on numerous lanterns, often with a wide-open mouth.

The disappointing weather on Monday afternoon came after a dry start to the festival. Although it was stormy for most of Sunday night, by 4am the weather god became tired and did not begrudge revellers at the Morgestraich a short break from the rain.

Seven drivers caught using their mobile phones while driving

The cantonal police of Basel-Stadt caught seven drivers using their phones in just one hour on Monday morning.

The drivers, who were caught during a traffic inspection operation at Hochbergerstrasse, face being reported to the prosecution service because their phone use while driving affects their ability to focus on the road.

The police inspected ten vehicles during the operation. As well as the seven drivers caught using their mobile phones, another was fined for not wearing his seatbelt.

Attempted robbery at Coop Pronto in Riehen

A shop assistant was injured during an attempted robbery at the Coop Pronto at Äussere Baselstrasse in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 27-year-old woman was attacked at 5am by an unknown man as she entered the shop, which was closed at the time. As the shop assistant approached the door, a man forced his way in and demanded money.

When an alarm was activated, he hit the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. He then ran off empty-handed. An immediate search for the man by the police was unsuccessful.

The victim had to be brought by ambulance to the emergency unit at the hospital for treatment.

The man is described as between 40 and 45 years old, 180-185cm in height, and slender. He spoke High German and at the time was wearing an unusual jacket with white rectangles and black circles around the chest, as well as a scarf, a woolly hat, black gloves, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt (phone number 061 267 71 11) or go to the nearest police station.