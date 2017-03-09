Local News Summary of March, 9th

Punch-Gässli Grünpfahlgasse: Vulgar behaviour and blockages

The Grünpfahlgasse is usually the direct route from the centre of Fasnacht at Rümelinsplatz down to Gerbergasse. Not this year, however: A dense mass of drunk and aggressive revellers blocked the way for active participants – partially with physical force.

Rümelinsplatz is a major crossroads: Massive cliques are rolling through between the Schnabel restaurant and Hotel Basel, while brass bands are also marching. Between them are also numerous cliques and smaller groups. All want to go through this area and be able to leave easily. One of the quickest short cuts is along Grünpfahlgasse at the side entrance of Unternehmen Mitte.

This year there was hardly any possibility to get through. Most groups chose other routes, for a reason: «We also got physically attacked there,» said the drum major of one medium-sized clique. «Drunken youngsters attacked our vanguards.» This phenomenon occurs now and again but the density in Grünpfahlgasse this year was enormous. This has been the case for a few years now. The drum major calls it «Punch-Gässli».

Larger groups were also attacked and blocked

Other groups were also at least hindered and attacked while big cliques who wanted to pass by had to struggle to get through the mass of revellers, including one clique which originated at Spalenberg. Usually the cliques solve the problem themselves; that's what they have a vanguard for. Nevertheless it resulted in some arguments, and the police had to intervene.

The gatherings at night have also increased because the Unternehmen Mitte is offering something for Fasnacht revellers; the big hall is a place of refuge for people to have a break from the epicentre of Fasnacht. Otherwise there are not many attractions in this street except the new «TagesWoche» bar. The alleged solitude of the transit road between Rümelinsplatz and Gerbergasse is ideal for drunken party-guests, especially in the late hours.

Police only reports a «handful of arguments»

On Wednesday morning, the police reported that they only had to intervene in a «handful of arguments» during Fasnacht. However, the incidents which happened out of the sight of the police patrols were not included in this report – such as the incidents in Grünpfahlgasse. Drum groups also reported that they had difficulties getting through and said that, in the future, they will take a detour instead of the quickest route. Just as many others will.

Since the street is a public space, a clearance of the area – as some of the active participants of Fasnacht have suggested – would make little sense. The operators of the bars in the street can also not be held responsible for the behaviour of those outside. «That's clear, » said the drum major.

Avoid or push through

The choice cliques had during this Fasnacht was to either avoid these areas altogether or push themselves through. This seems to have has worked at other places and the big clubs especially work out their own alternative routes. If the problem became so big that the larger cliques could not get through, however, then the only option left to them was to avoid the street altogether. At least for this year. The situation at the next Fasnacht may be entirely different.

Tuesday's Fasnacht: Successful «Kinder-Badge» by the police

The emergency services gave a positive report about Tuesday’s Children’s Fasnacht event. Tens of thousands of families enjoyed the parade during the day and attended the «gruesomely» beautiful brass bands in the evening, admiring the little groups and their lanterns.

The «badges for children» which were handed out for free by the police to help children who had become separated from their families, had come in handy, the police said. Thanks to these badges, «lost» children could be reunited with their parents. Four children had to wait for a while until their parents were traced, but in the meantime they were cared for by officers at the police station.

Regarding crime at Tuesday’s event, a total of nine thefts were reported, including four masks and two drums. The police were called to a handful of disturbances and were able to prevent any problems from escalating. The ambulance of Rettung Basel-Stadt had to intervene on 29 occasions during Tuesday’s Fasnacht. Most of them were due to massive alcohol consumption, while some people fell over and there were also other medical problems.

Great job of Basel's city cleaners

The city cleaners had by Wednesday morning removed 190 tons of Fasnacht rubbish.

For the fourth time in a row, a special team of city cleaners took to the streets in the hours after the Morgestraich to clear away broken glass and collect bottles from the parade routes to avoid injuries. On Monday and Wednesday the route from Messeplatz to Aeschenplatz was cleaned after the parades. The cleaning squad of 40 people had finished a rough cleaning by 10PM.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after the Ändstraich at 4am, the cleaning of all debris was carried out by 290 men and women with around 120 vehicles. The city cleaners were assisted by the city gardening, the BVB, other units of the civil engineering unit, as well as private companies.

On Thursday morning the city cleaners started to clean the main tram routes and were finished by 6am.