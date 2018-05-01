Local News Summary of May, 1st

Lörrach Police help Swiss visitor out of trouble

A Basel resident was helped out of an unfortunate situation with his bicycle in Lörrach on Sunday afternoon.

The 54-year-old man made a stop in the German border town on his bike tour and decided to explore the city on foot. He locked his bike to protect it from thieves. During his visit to the town, he lost the key to the bicycle lock and only realised the loss when he wanted to head home. This was a tricky situation.

However, after giving it a bit of thought, the man from Basel put his bike on his shoulder and carried it to the police station. There, he told the officers about his problem. When the police realised the cyclist was telling the truth, they used their bolt cutters to break the lock open. In doing so, they spared the Basler further inconvenience and received a hearty thanks from him.

«Stripped Pizza» opens restaurant in Kleinbasel

Following successful openings in Zurich and in Basel’s city centre last year, the young entrepreneurs behind «Stripped Pizza» have opened another restaurant at Claraplatz in Basel.

After opening its first restaurants in Seefeld and Talacker in Zurich and in Aeschenvorstadt in Basel, «Stripped Pizza» recently launched its second Basel restaurant. At a prominent location at Claraplatz 2-3, the design of the new restaurant is based on nature. The interior design places emphasis on natural materials and colours as well as minimalist furniture. Its main focus is a long, mosaic-style counter where the customer can watch their pizza being prepared in a rotating stone oven.

Easier customs clearance on your smartphone? barfi.ch takes a closer look at «QuickZoll» app

The «QuickZoll» app from the Federal Customs Administration promises faster customs clearance and greater transparency regarding fees. However, the concept still has its weaknesses on smartphones.

How much milk may be imported duty-free, how much meat? Baslers painstakingly have to add up how many kilos are now lying in their trolley and how much can still be packed when they go shopping for the week in nearby Germany. Ideally, every visitor wants their wares to remain duty-free and hope to avoid customs fees – otherwise going across the border is not profitable at all. Now, a new app from the Federal Customs Administration aims to simplify shopping across the border.

The app records the amount and price of the purchase and the number of people travelling, and customs duties will be charged accordingly. If you have more than the permitted one kilogramme of meat per person in your shopping bag, you can also pay the import fees directly via the app.

After a payment has been made, the Swiss border has to be crossed within a two hour period. This is to prevent abuses and continued shopping after some of the wares have been passed through the customs. The app stores the receipt, which must be retained for one year. That way, the customs administration retains an overview of the individual purchases made by the app user.

More VAT in the app

The app is almost like a shopping list that can help visitors to shop duty free or, for larger quantities, to display the customs costs that come up. This creates transparency, but there is a catch, namely the VAT. The tax rate for non-alcoholic food and convenience goods is 2,5 per cent. Clothing, alcohol, and services are subject to the higher tax rate of 7,7 per cent. «QuickZoll» only recognizes the higher tax rate, which is consequently due on all goods according to the app. «During the development of the app, it turned out that the operation with two different VAT rates is very complex, and typing things in manually would take a lot of time», the customs administration explained to the magazine, «Beobachter».

Consumer protection organisations are not pleased about this: «If the 2,5 per cent option were permitted, there would naturally be more cases in which the duty for goods would be paid incorrectly. Nevertheless, this possibility would have to be offered at least as an option», says André Bähler of the Foundation for Consumer Protection.

In the end, the app finally offers an insight into how much you really have to pay – and it is pretty steep. A self-experiment shows that for every additional kilo of meat, for example, 17 Swiss francs would need to be paid in customs duty. Although the app is intended to facilitate customs clearance for buying goods across the border, it also has a deterrent effect. Because in the long run, we prefer to save these fees and buy a good piece of meat from the local butcher for the next barbecue party. That would be even cheaper.