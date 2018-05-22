Local News Summary of May, 22nd

No flowers on the grave: the first overwhelming Facebook reactions to barfi.ch's cry for help – which is still ongoing!

Barfi.ch cannot survive on its own. And against Basler norms, we have asked for help and advice – and, if possible, also for financial support.

The comments on social media are displayed on barfi.ch's Facebook page. What a fantastic response: positive, supportive, encouraging, and without exception. The team is overwhelmed and very grateful, and is full of hope that we can find some financial support on Tuesday or Wednesday which will secure our survival in the coming days and the transition to a solid economic basis. Many supportive letters have been sent to us, but barfi.ch is still depending on every little bit of financial support.

Whit Monday: Dance and fun in old Basel

Yesterday was Whit Monday, a day for peace and relaxation. But after a time of strict piety and moderation in the 17th century, it became a day for dancing and bathing in the 19th century.

Last weekend was three days long. Yesterday, which was an extra Sunday for Pentecost, is actually the celebration of when the holy ghost descended upon the disciples of Jesus Christ. However, in Basel this was different. Following the reformation, the Catholic celebration was abolished and only reintroduced in 1765. The reason for this was that the Baslers were unrestrained. The government wanted to remind the citizens of «true piety, good morals, modesty, and decent moderation».

No jewellery, no going out

Strict rules were defined: During church services, carts were banned from making their rounds, and parishioners had to appear in church wearing black woolly clothing. Of course it was forbidden to go out. Those who went to «public houses, guilds, societies, wine/ pastry/coffee houses, restaurants or who sat in a tobacco chamber or hung around in public streets, squares, or on the bridge» were punished. Dancing and wearing jewellery were also forbidden.

Bathing and dancing

A hundred years later, everything was different. Reminders about piety were decreasing, working habits also affected Pentecost. At least almost. Basel would not be Basel if there had been objections to a bank holiday. Especially since in the first days of spring, the weather became warmer again. In the 19th century, life was celebrated. For a start, Baslers went to the bathing house owned by Dr Benjamin Sigmund in Gerbergässlein 1 to wash themselves for 50 Rappen with clear water from a well, which also involved an aromatic steam bath or cupping. The visit to the bathing house kicked off the day of dance, during which Baslers could find a partner.

Thrill and butterflies in the stomach

In the region around Basel, bathing houses and restaurants competed for courting Baslers. A two-hour journey with a horse bus to Flüehen was two francs. The bath there was known for offering the possibility to dance. There was also some thrill involved too: Now and again there were news about wolves in the immediate neighbourhood.

There was also a dancing in Muttenz where the boys' orchestra played in the «Bären», the Neubad restaurant staged a large concert, put on by the Basler Cäcilien-Verein, and in the brewery Bürklin in Birsfelden a «humoristic music of the future» was also on. In the city there was dancing in Augarten or at the Café Spitz. Pentecost in 1871 was special: Outdoor swimming pools opened their doors. There were many possibilities to find a partner. There is hardly a better way to enjoy a bank holiday.

Bye Volkswagen, hello BMW: Luxury showroom planned in Grosspeter Garage in Muttenz

Garage next to garage on an important road in Muttenz. One of them has bid farewell to the tough competition – for now.

Grosspeter AG has recently left its premises in St Jakobs Strasse in Muttenz where it had sold Volkswagen cars. The company however has kept its premises at Birsfelderstrasse. In St Jakobs-Strasse, only a big glass building remains, which looks empty and forgotten. The situation is not expected to stay like this, CEO Beat Imwinkelried told barfi.ch. «We will convert our showroom in the next two months.» After that, the car dealer wants to present the entire «BMW programme».

The Grosspeter group also includes the «Abt Automobile»branch, which specialises in cars from Bavaria. They are already two buildings on offer further down the road. «The building will be extended to create a larger repair shop, while the car supermarket remains», said CEO of Abt Automobile, Thomas Keller, on request by barfi.ch.

New Café planned

The Grosspeter group wants to strengthen its presence in the region with this premises conversion. They are not alone however at St. Jakobs Strasse. Drivers going along this street pass one garage after the other. There is big competition. Nonetheless: «If I wasn't convinced that Muttenz is a good place I wouldn't place one of our most important brands there», Mr Imwinkelried said. Muttenz is easily reached from and is also near to the city. The new building should not just be a change in offer but also a massive conversion: «We are planning the leading BMW-showroom together with Abt Automobile», Mr Imwinkelried said.

Visitors and car enthusiasts were able to enjoy a small bistro on the premises. However, this won't exist in the same form for much longer. «We are in discussions with BMW about how we want to design this in the future», Mr Imwinkelried stated. «It is an advantage for us to be able to offer refreshments, coffee, and light meals to our customers.» The conspicuous Grosspeter group building, near the «Zum Park» tram stop, will be empty for a further two months. All Volkswagen cars have already been driven away, and the only reminder of their presence is a large advertisement sign high up. Later, the BMWs will be moved into the glass container.