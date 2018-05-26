Local News Summary of May, 26th

Guests in Basel: the tourist-wave from Asia rolls in

Our Mid-Autumn Festival, Shanghai as twin-city, and an Art Basel in Hong Kong: China is highly significant for Basel. Now the Chinese themselves are coming, and they do so in droves.

Who is not seeing this more and more in our city? A tour guide, with a sign held high, leading a group of Asian tourists through Basel‘s side streets. Every one of them has earphones in, so that the tour guide does not get a sore throat from shouting. Half-interested tourists stand in front of the Town Hall, shoot a couple of photos and move on. In the city centre, this is normal these days. Basel has suddenly become adored by Chinese tourists. This is also evident in the actual figures. «The growth of overnight stays between 2012 and 2017 amounts to 40 per cent», according to Christoph Bosshardt, market leader at Basel Tourism. Such an increase has not come from any other country on the planet.

However, this must be put into perspective. This share amounts to just 1.3 per cent of the Swiss average. Through this, Basel is now getting involved, and these tourists belong to the biggest shopping visitors, confirmed Mr Bosshardt. «What the daily figures have arrived at, is that the Chinese spend more than the total amount of other tourists put together, although still less than Arab guests, who in this regard, always take the top spot.»

As a result, the local shops are preparing for this new clientele. Although not all of them, according to Pro City Centre boss, Mathias F. Böhm told Barfi.ch. «In the middle-to-top price sector, it makes more sense to prepare for the new influx of visitors. But for the local, everyday shops, it makes less sense.» Up until a few years ago there were problems with the credit card system, since China had its own. In between, there were interfaces between ours and the Chinese system. «There is also the fact that tourists really don‘t want an offer which is tailor-made for them. One could certainly use the most common methods», said Mr Böhm.

China is in an optimistic mood

For years, Europe has prepared itself for the rush of Asian tourists, and now Basel is joining in. At the Annual Balance Conference at the start of the year, Basel Tourism emphasised that Basel wanted an enhanced focus on the Chinese guests. «For Basel, there lies potential in China, which is a growing sector of individual tourism as well as with river cruises, which is becoming increasingly popular in China. We endeavour to appeal to the niche of well-off art and culturally interested individual tourists.»

It is an advantage for our city: since 2004, citizens of the People‘s Republic of China do no longer require government permission to travel to Switzerland. Last year was also declared «Switzerland-China Tourism Year». Efforts therefore exist to make our home tempting to the growing tourist market in China. «Judging by the number of overnight stays, China is the fourth most important foreign tourist market after Germany, the USA and the UK», the Statistics Office of Basel announced at their annual report.

Strong solidarity

Basel has for some time already demonstrated a strong solidarity with China: Shanghai is its twin city, there is the annual Mid-Autumn Festival and an offshoot of Art Basel in Hong Kong. According to Christoph Bosshardt, this is important for the tourism market. «We work with the Chinese market with our own representative there and in close collaboration with Swiss Tourism. This includes using Art Basel in Hong Kong to promote Basel.»

Chinese writings are however still rare in Basel. The local businesses continue to focus on offering translations in English, as a minimum. However, there are exceptions: The menu in the Stadthof Barfi restaurant offers a description of the food in Chinese. Whether tripe and cow‘s head make the Chinese mouths water remains to be seen. Because they prefer to dine in Asian restaurants – also when they are on holiday.

Police officer attacked and injured while on duty

The questioning of a potential suspect on Thursday in Basel resulted in a police officer getting punched in the face and suffering an injury. The alleged attacker and several other people were arrested, according to a police media statement.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm at Dreirosenanlage, as a police patrol searched several young people while looking for a wanted suspect. During the search, passers-by allegedly approached and disrupted the police officers in their duty before challenging them to a fight, according to the cantonal police Basel-Stadt.

Sylvie Ritter resigns as Baselworld boss

The long-standing exhibition boss of Baselworld, Sylvie Ritter, has resigned from the MCH Group. The new managing director will be Michel Loris-Melikoff, currently the director of MCH Beaulieu Lausanne, SA. Explaining her decision, Ms Ritter said she was leaving the job to «take on new challenges». «After 26 years of experience with the MCH Group, including 15 years as head of Baselworld, I am at an optimal moment to begin something new», she said. The members of the Comité Consultatif regret Ms Ritter‘s decision to resign, saying that she «had established the exhibition as an important event to the industry worldwide».

«We thank her for her strategies and market-oriented positioning as well as her operational excellence of Baselworld», François Thiébaud, president of the Comittee of Swiss Exhibitors, said. «We have always appreciated her extraordinary commitment and her excellent industry knowledge.»

The regret about her departure is also felt at the MCH Group. «She has shaped and guided the Baselworld with massive passion and professionalism», according to CEO, René Kamm. «We thank her on behalf of the entire MCH Group for her extraordinary commitment in her many years of working in our company.»