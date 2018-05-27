Local News Summary of May, 27th

Pedestrian hit by car and seriously injured in Münchenstein

An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car im Münchenstein yesterday morning. According to police investigations, a 53-year-old driver was turned left into Reinacherstrasse from Schluchtstrasse at around 9.45am when he apparently did not see a 91-year-old pedestrian who was about to cross the road. Consequently, his car collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital by an ambulance. The Heiligholz-Kreisel section of Reinacherstrasse as far as Rauracherstrasse had to be closed for more than two and a half hours.

Stork plague in Alsace: even though there is enough space for the birds in Basel

Clogged chimneys and stork droppings is causing annoyance among residents in Alsace. In Basel, people are relaxed about the birds. Be it in the Zoo the Lange Erlen, in Basel’s many parks or also on the meadows at Bäumlihof or the Rankhof, storks can be found everywhere. Over the years, their numbers have increased. According to Peter Enggist, manager of «Storch Schweiz», 500 stork pairs were counted this year. And the trend is on the rise. Two years ago, there were 50 fewer breeding pairs. A total of 80 storks live in our city alone, much to the delight of many Baslers.

In Alsace, however, there is resistance among residents because birds build their nests not only in treetops, but also on church roofs and chimneys in houses – and a nest can weigh several hundred kilos. This is much to the irritation of the inhabitants, who want to have the nests removed as quickly as possible because they not only clog rain gutters, but also chimneys.

No counting of storks until 1900

Switzerland began counting its storks in 1900, when there were 140 breeding pairs. However, their population reduced to zero by 1949 and could only recover thanks to human interventions in the 1950s and 1960s. The population has increased by an annualaverage of ten to 15 per cent in recent years. This increase is unnatural and caused by the fact that 80 per cent of storks no longer migrate to western Africa in the winter months, but only fly to Spain instead. On this shorter journey, there are far fewer dangers for the birds and hence more survive.

No more flights to Africa

While this is still just a hypothesis, such studies are currently underway in Belgium. However, it seems to be becoming increasingly clear: In the 1950s and 1960s, young storks were brought from Algeria to Switzerland and raised here. In the 1970s, descendants of these storks were also brought to France, Holland, Belgium, and southern Germany. The distance from Algeria to the agricultural lands in western or southern Africa corresponds approximately to the distance from Switzerland to Spain.

The sorrow of Alsace, the delight of Basel

Visitors to Basel's Zoo in the past few weeks have seen the many stork nests surrounding the «Tembea» complex, which opened in 2017. Nests were built for the birds, and viewing platforms from which visitors can look directly into the nest. All five nests are full and since 25th April, eleven young birds have been born. But not only these breeding nests are occupied, because 60 to 70 storks live in 28 other nests. The young birds are ringed at the age of eight weeks, and Zoo Basel expects them to make their first flight attempts at the end of June.

Even if the joy of storks seems to be fading for our neighbours in Alsace, the birds are more than welcome in Basel - not only to bring babies.

All or nothing: Black Stars wins 8:1 against Delémont

FC Black Stars received the chance to enter the barrage yesterday with an 8:1 win against SR Delémont.

Last month, after the BSC Old Boys announced that they would voluntarily withdraw their first team from the Promotion League and compete in the first division next season, another Basel football club now had the chance to fill this gap. In order to be able to play in the Promotion League, more and more money had to be invested in recent years. In addition, fewer juniors made the leap into the first team. This no longer worked out for the managers and they therefore decided to relegate to the fourth highest division of Swiss football.

FC Black Stars are finally headed in the other direction. The team from Bachgrabenquartier has been striving for promotion to the Promotion League for years now, always failing. And things did not look good for a long time either in this season. In March, «Blägg» (as the club is known) was still somewhere in the midfield of the team table. Since then, however, coach Samir Tabakovic's team achieved one victory after another. 19 out of 21 possible points were scored. None of the 41 first league teams scored more points during this time.

Now, only one victory was missing to enter the barrage games for the Promotion League. In the home game yesterday at 4pm against SR Delémont, Black Stars succeeded with an 8:1 result.

In the barrage, «Blägg» could meet AC Bellinzona. With a 22-point lead, the southern Swiss Group 3 leads the first league. The former A-league player is aiming to return to professional football with many financial resources. If the Black Stars were to prevail against the team from southern Switzerland in a possible barrage, this would be a huge surprise at the end of the season.