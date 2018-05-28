Local News Summary of May, 28th

Europa-Park re-opens after major fire

The Europa-Park amusement park in Rust has re-opened its doors as normal following a major fire which broke out on Saturday evening. The ‚Pirates of Batavia‘ attraction, which was destroyed in the fire, remained closed.

Around 500 rescue staff were involved in fighting the fire and evacuating the park, near Freiburg. According to the police, there were around 25,000 visitors in the park on Saturday. The cause of the fire, which broke out in a warehouse shortly after 6pm, is as yet unknown.

The emergency services, working under extreme pressure, prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings nearby. The blaze was «under control» by 9.30pm, according to a spokesperson for Offenburg police. The police said early on Sunday morning that efforts to extinguish the fire remained ongoing. It is said that there are still some fires burning at the scene.

At least three fire fighters suffered from smoke inhalation during the emergency operation, according to the police. According to initial investigations, no visitors or employees of the amusement park were injured.

Large column of smoke

Soon after the fire, photos appeared online showing the thick smoke which rose from the warehouse. The large column of smoke could be seen from far away. Arial photos, which appeared on Twitter, showed flames coming from several sides of the building. Other pictures which appeared on social media in Scandinavian reports showed burning beams, and the skeleton of the building could be identified.

The amusement park re-opened as expected on Sunday morning at 9am. On-site events, such as the filming of the TV-Show «Immer wieder Sonntags», including with Swiss crooner Beatrice Egli were expected to go ahead as planned, the Europa-Park management wrote on Twitter. According to information from the German broadcasting company, Südwestrundfunk (SWR), the open-air stage where the event was due to be held, featuring moderator Stefan Mross, was not affected by the fire.

Beatrice Egli was at a rehearsal

Swiss crooner, Beatrice Egli, wrote on her Instragram profile «Fire in Europa-Park! Rehearsal for ‘Immer Wieder Sonntags’». She also published several videos, taken from a safe distance, which showed a vast column of smoke.

The Europa-Park is Germany‘s biggest amusement park and this year, according to their own information, expects 5.6 million visitors – a similar number to last year. It was opened in 1975, covers 95 hectares, and has more than 100 rides and shows.

Rheinfelden: Drunk person insults the police and creates hazard with a drone

The police are looking for witnesses after a man flew a drone near a bus station in Rheinfelden (Germany) on Saturday night, putting pedestrians and cyclists in danger.

The 35-year-old man, who appeared to be drunk, had drawn the attention of the police in Salmegg Park. During a police search, he insulted the police and provoked them with his behaviour. Following the search, and because he insulted the police authorities, the man was ordered to leave the area.

A short time later he emerged again, flying a drone in the area around the bus station. Due to the danger this was causing to the public, the man was taken into custody. A breath test found that his blood alcohol level was at 2.28 per mille. He slept off his inebriation in a police cell. The police reported the man for insulting the police authorities as well as various violations relating to drone flying.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who was put in danger because of the drone, is asked to contact the police in Rheinfelden, Germany on the phone number +49 7623 74040.

Basler start-up «Hellosport» wants to keep the city on the move

When a Basel sports enthusiast wanted to find others who were keen to get active, he simply invented an online portal.

CEO Alexis Weil said he invented «Hellosport» so he could achieve a long-held ambition to bring sports enthusiasts in the region together. «We aimed to achieve a concept of creating an online platform where people could find other people, for example to play football», he said. However, this concept had to take a seat on the substitutes' bench due to the lack of community engagement necessary for such an undertaking. In the meantime, just sports activities in the region were listed on a website. Until now.

The sports website quickly gathered attention and the first version of the original idea could be published. «This happened earlier than expected, since athletes approached us and asked for such a facility», he said. The fresh start-up apparently meets the needs of local athletes. Now, they want to make it public and plan to start marketing activities in summer.

Alexis Weil and his team of just three people are working fast. A few weeks ago, they heard the feedback from parents that it was so difficult to find activities for their children. Now, «Hellosport» has published a new website. People can indicate the sport they are interested in. For example, if a swimming course is needed, all possible offers in town are listed. And with the Basler Ferienpass, a fitting partner has already been found.