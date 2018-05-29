Local News Summary of May, 29th

Two people critically injured in fight in Basel club

The police are looking for witnesses after a fight in a Basel nightclub over the weekend which resulted in two people being critically injured. The fight broke out between several people at the Disco Space nightclub on Sunday morning at about 6.15am. A 24-year-old Spanish man and a 27-year-old Turkish national were critically injured. Two other people who were involved, both Turkish men aged 27 and 34, sustained minor injuries.

According to latest police investigations, there had been a verbal exchange between the two groups, which escalated into violence both inside and outside of the club. Police say knives as well as other weapons were used in the fight.

The two seriously injured people were taken to the emergency unit at the University Hospital and Bruderholzspital before the paramedics of Basel-Stadt and the police arrived. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Several people who attempted to flee the nightclub were detained by the police. Two people, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old Turkish man, were arrested on the same day in the canton of Baselland by the Baselland police. In Basel-Stadt, the 27-year-old seriously injured Turk and an uninjured man, also from Turkey and the same age, were arrested.

The criminal police have appointed a special commission to carry out further investigations. Around two dozen people have already been questioned. The exact course of events and the reason for the attack have not yet been clarified and are central to the investigation.

Anyone who can provide relevant information about this incident is asked to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.

New building at Basel train station SBB: mixed complex instead of Swiss Post above the tracks

Basel's SBB train station is to be given a facelift: the large old post office building across all tracks is being rebuilt, with three high-rise buildings on the adjacent streets. Swiss Post and the SBB intend to invest a total of 450 million Swiss francs in the project.

The Basel Postbahnhof building – inaugurated in 1980 and popularly referred to as «Blutwurst» (black pudding) or «Rostbalken» (rust beam) – will give way to a multi-use building with one-third residential space, offices, and other use. The old building will not completely disappear, however: the current multi-storey car park above the tracks will continue to serve as a basement level in the future. A public walkway will then be built through the building via the railway station.

The plans were presented yesterday as part of the preparations for the development phase, which begins on 4th June. As soon as the plan – including rezoning – has passed the political hurdles, further details will be worked out. The construction of the first stage is scheduled to begin in 2022, the completion of the second half at the end of 2028.

Today, the post office building at the train station offers almost 100,000 square metres of usable space. Thanks to its two new high-rise buildings on Nauenstrasse and Peter Merian-Brücke, the new building complex will have around 130,000 square metres. The SBB are going to replace a small five-storey building on Solothurnerstrasse with a high-rise building covering 23,000 square metres.

University Hospital Basel launches new exhibition series

The University Hospital Basel will open its new exhibition series «Aufgestellt – Ausgestellt» on Wednesday, focussing on patients and their extraordinary achievements.

The exhibition title translates as Put up/Cheerful – Exhibited. As the title implies, works from prominent personalities will be presented. The exhibition series starts with twelve paintings by the young artist, Helena Kisling.

Unbridled creativity

Helena Kisling has been a patient at the hospital all her life. The 22-year-old was born with a rare disease that affects all her organs. With her paintings, she brings out her personality behind her severe disability, demonstrating that she is a cheerful, optimistic person with a lust for life.

Prof Stephan Rüegg, Head of Epileptology at USB, has been treating Helena Kisling for epilepsy since 2015. He remembers her first encounter with her well: «Helena Kisling entered my medical life with full force, as did her incredibly powerful, colourful, expressive pictures with their concise, deep statements.» Prof Rüegg knows that the artist needs courage to open up in her works of art and to give insights to other people.

Helena Kisling's pictures were created in collaboration with her mother Veronika Kisling. Painting was and still is a crucial element in the relationship between the two women. Helena Kisling herself had the idea of painting together. She has been living in a residential group in Basel since summer 2015.

The exhibition of Helena Kisling’s works can be seen from 30th May to 28th June in the entrance hall at Klinikum 1 at Spitalstrasse 21. Her pictures and other motifs can be bought in various formats and also as postcards. All of them are shown on an information poster in the exhibition.