Local News Summary of May, 2nd

Red flags and demand for equal salaries on Labour Day in Basel

Labour Day in Basel is a cosy occasion: The A-list of the left-wing community walked through town to Barfüsserplatz in an event organised by the big trade unions.

Paul Rechsteiner, president of the Swiss Association of Trade Unions, understands Labour Day as «the only worldwide non-religious holiday».

«Its origin was a movement created by men and women in poverty», he said. «What started in 1890 as a demand for an 8-hour work day has changed every year. What remains from this is the actuality and necessity of social development.»

Throughout Switzerland, this year’s protest on 1st May is about equal salaries for women, under the slogan «Equal salaries. That's it». Men still earn around 600 Francs per month more than women. The BastA (Basel's strong alternative) party, marched alongside illegal immigrants, in order to show solidarity and to draw attention to a tightening of the law.

Necessary social development

The march started on Messeplatz at 11am, continued towards Claraplatz and Mittlere Brücke, and ended at Barfüsserplatz. The main speaker was Barbara Wegmüller from the Association of Trade Unions and the Green Party. The star speaker was Beat Jans, Federal MP for the Social Democratic Party. His speech was followed by a speech about illegal immigrants. As usual, Labour Day is a celebration for the entire family, which lasted until the early evening.

In a tent on Barfüsserplatz, participants listened to the impassioned speeches, enjoyed the not-too-loud music, and that was it. This year's Labour Day speeches about equal salaries and rights were heard. However, solidarity with Kurdish resistance against Islamic terrorism was also a topic on the agenda.

«Labour Day is about the necessity for social progress», Paul Rechsteiner said. «It reminds us that social progress didn't happen ‘just like that’ but that people had to fight for it. This is the truth for the past and for today.» Everything needs time, even if everybody agrees, which can be seen when it comes to equal salaries.

One resident injured in attic fire

A resident of a terraced house in Flughafenstrasse was yesterday taken to hospital with suspected smoke poisoning after a fire that had broken out in the attic.

The fire brigade was called to the scene by neighbours who realised the house was on fire. The male resident of the house had attempted to extinguish the flames before escaping along with a female resident.

A team of fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the attic. The man was brought by ambulance to the emergency unit of the hospital with suspected smoke poisoning.

Fire fighters, the ambulance of Basel-Stadt emergency service, several police patrols, the power supplier, and the building insurance were all involved in the incident.

Flughafenstrasse near Kannenfeldpark had to be closed off during the emergency operation. Public buses in the area were diverted.

The reason for the fire is not yet clear and is under investigation by the criminal police of the prosecution. There was substantial damage to the property, and the house is currently uninhabitable.

Swiss star actress to appear at Fantasy Basel 2018

Fantasy Basel and The Swiss Comic Con have announced that Swiss star actress, Carla Juri, will take part at this year's event on all three days.

Carla Juri has twice been awarded with the Swiss Film Award and also played a major role in «Blade Runner 2049». Denis Villeneuve’s («Arrival») continuation of the cult film «Blade Runner» received five Oscar nominations and was also awarded the Oscar for the Best Camera and Best Visual Effects. Ms Juri will take part on all three days of Fantasy Basel – The Swiss Comic Con.

She will talk on panels about her experiences on the set of a blockbuster movie as well as her collaboration with stars such as Ryan Gosling and director Denis Villeneuve. She will also be present for pictures and a signing session.

Fantasy Basel – The Swiss Comic Con will take place from 10th to 12th May at the Messe Basel.