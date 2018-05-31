Local News Summary of May, 31st

Witnesses sought after collision between pedestrian and cyclist in Muttenz

The police are looking for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian on Tuesday, which resulted in one person being injured.

The accident happened on the Brühlweg in Muttenz as a 17-year-old girl was walking along the Brühlweg. As she approached the library, a male cyclist suddenly crossed in front of her. As a result, there was a collision between the two.

The pedestrian was slightly injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital. According to police investigations, the cyclist stopped briefly but then carried on, leaving the scene of the accident. According to the pedestrian, the cyclist is approximately 20 years old. She said he was wearing long blue jeans and a black helmet.

The Baselland police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the accident - in particular, the cyclist.

Baselland government council plans total revision of School Health Act

The government council of Baselland wants to completely revise the school health law, which dates back to 1955. The law, which regulates medical check-ups for children in schools, was last revised in 1997 and the government want it to be updated to reflectvarious changes over the last two decades.

In particular, these changes cover epidemiological developments (the lifting of tuberculosis investigations, the introduction of the Epidemic Act and the Federal Epidemic Ordinance), the increasing desire of parents for free choice of a doctor, the need of doctors to eliminate duplications within preventive examinations, and the urgent need for revision of the health options available in lower secondary school.

Comprehensive evaluation of the current system

In order to provide a sound technical basis for the revision, a comprehensive evaluation of the current system was carried out. This evaluation was accompanied by the canton's school health commission. The results of this evaluation clearly show that preventive examinations at school age are still necessary and cannot be dispensed with.

On the basis of these results, the government council proposes (at the request of the school health commission) that the system of preventive examinations at school age be maintained to the same extent. As before, three examination dates are to be set during school time: at the start of, in the middle, and towards the end of school education. Preventive medical check-ups should not only be carried out in exceptional cases by the paediatricians or family doctors of the families, but should also become the rule.

However, children without a private physician should still be able to go to a school doctor. The tasks and competences of the participating authorities and school doctors are to be regulated more comprehensively and in a more up-to-date manner at the legal level. Many of these provisions were previously enshrined in the Ordinance on the School Medical Service.

The date and the framework conditions of the investigations are determined by the government council in the regulation to the school health law. In order to eliminate the complained duplications, the investigation dates will be aligned with the recommendations of the Swiss Society of Paediatrics. The examinations are financed as follows: the examination at kindergarten is a compulsory service of basic health insurance, primary school examination is at the expense of the municipalities, the examinations at secondary level are at the expense of the canton (school board principle).

This relieves the burden on the municipalities, as they only have to pay for one examination time. The costs for the canton remain the same.

Birsfelden: Collision with three passenger cars leaves one person injured

One person was injured in an accident involving three cars on the A2 motorway on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in the direction of Bern/Lucerne, at the H18 entrance to the motorway.

According to Baselland police investigations, a 22-year-old car driver had been travelling along the A2 motorway in the direction of Bern/Lucerne. At the level of the entrance to the H18, he saw the traffic column too late and hit the passenger car in front of him. The impact pushed this vehicle forward and it consequently collided with a delivery van.

The driver who caused the accident was injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance.

The two other cars involved were complete write-offs. They had to be towed away by a towing company.