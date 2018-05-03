Local News Summary of May, 3rd

It's about to get hot: The «Chillis» are coming to the Basel Tattoo!

The world famous «Red Hot Chilli Pipers», a Scottish band combining folk and rock music played on the bagpipes, are set to perform at this year's Basel Tattoo. Classic rock tracks such as «Thunderstruck» by «AC/DC» or «Smoke on the Water» by «Deep Purple» are included in their repertoire as well as own tunes. They even have a name for their unique style: «Bagrock».

The «Red Hot Chilli Pipers» was founded in Glasgow in 2002, and was among the first bands to combine traditional Scottish bagpipe music with rock. Its bagpipe players are all graduates of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. In 2007, they won the BBC's «When Will I Be Famous?» show. In the same year, they won the Scots Trad Music Awards in the category «Best Live Act» for the first time. Their debut album «Bagrock to the Masses» went platinum.

In a statement, the organisers of the Basel Tattoo say thy hope the Chillis will add a “rock touch” to the final performance of the event, which takes place from July 18-28. By inviting the «Red Hot Chilli Pipers» to play, the organisers said they want to emphasise a new concept and put even more emphasis on bagpipe music at the Basel Tattoo.

Goodbye «Gnopf»: The last train will leave «Bercher & Sternlicht» this summer

This summer, «Bercher & Sternlicht» at the Spalenberg will reach its final station. This marks the end of the last large model railway shop in Basel. The traditional business at Spalenberg has announced its closure in a letter to their regular customers.

When the traditional model railway supplier, «Beltrami», closed forever in October 2017, «Bercher & Sternlicht» at Spalenberg became the last large specialist shop for model trains (barfi.ch reported). Now, this traditional business will also close down – much to everyone’s surprise. It is surprising because, according to the employees and the owner of «Bercher & Sternlicht», the business was still doing “very well” more than six months ago. The shop, which opened in 1945, successfully made the leap into the new millennium. Its sales were no longer only limited to the shop – model trains could also be bought on the Internet.

It is all the more surprising, therefore, that customers were informed last week by letter that this summer will be the end of the line for «Bercher & Sternlicht». A specific date for the closure is not yet known, but as «Bercher & Sternlicht» announce in their letter, the specialist shop «unfortunately can no longer deliver pre-ordered models due to the liquidation process».

The closure of the last specialist model railway shop in Basel is apparently largely due to societal changes. In the past, toy locomotives were still a popular gift for children, whether for birthdays or for Christmas. Nowadays, the competition for toys is immense, be they analogue or digital. With this closing, the most famous «Gnopf» (button) in town will disappear. Let's face it: who can say they never pressed the button at least once to make the model railway train in the shop window do a few circuits.

«It's a pity that another shop is disappearing from the city centre», says Matthias Brönnimann, president of the Basel model railway club. «Still, I don't know the reason for the closing and that's why it's difficult to make an assessment.»

The model railway club builds some of the models on its own and does not get the necessary parts from the shop on Spalenberg. With the closure of «Bercher & Sternlicht», therefore, it is not only an original shop window that disappears from the city centre, but Basel also that loses some of its fascination for model railways.

Theater Basel at the Berlin Theatertreffen

For the next three weeks, the 55th Berlin Theatertreffen will present the «most remarkable» productions of the season from Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. This will include: «Woyzeck» by the Theater Basel.

Frank Castorf's last major production, «Volksbühnen», will kick off the event this Friday evening. In the production, the former theatre director demonstrates his seven-hour version of Goethe's «Faust».

«The original classic of the German canon will be freed from the shackles of common interpretations by Castorf», says «Theatertreffen» manager Daniel Richter. «Suddenly, the topics are colonialism, financial capitalism, and gender issues – everything our time is putting to the test.»

What is striking about this year's selection is «that all productions tell very familiar stories in new versions», Mr Richter said. «In Karin Henkel's 'Booty Women War' by Schauspielhaus Zürich, for example, the ancient material by Euripides is told from a completely female perspective. Suddenly, the story of the Trojan War no longer appears as a heroic male story, but also as a story of male violence and its female victims.»

The Theatertreffen ends on 21 May with the awarding of the Alfred Kerr Actor Award for young actors.