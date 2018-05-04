Local News Summary of May, 4th

Family-friendly economic region of Basel

More and more people face the challenge of uniting their profession with caring for relatives.

Companies support making professions and care compatible just as much as their employees. In their current information letter, the family-friendly economic region of Basel gives real-life examples of how companies can ease the personal situations of their employees.

According to a survey by the University for Applied Sciences in Bern, 70 per cent of all consulted companies did not know how many of their employees look after relatives. And only 13 per cent have binding structures capable of making work and care compatible. Company-owned medical services and social advisers increasingly become aware of the fact that employees looking after relatives often suffer from exhaustion and stress.

Many advantages for companies, with according regulations

Companies are advised to openly address this compatibility. When they help their employees to be more flexible with the care situation, this results in less stress and in more content staff who perform better. The risk of employees going on sick leave, or in an extreme situation, handing in their notice is also reduced. There are less costs for bridging the downtime of staff or recruiting them, the connection to the company rises – and most important: Knowledge stays in the company.

On the one hand, certain measures are needed which can detect the care needs of staff in a company. On the other hand, offers for relief are necessary. «In order to implement such measures and offers, a good data set is necessary», according to Professor Iren Bischofberger, programme manager of work & care at the Careum Research Institute, who added it was «important to make companies aware of this topic».

In the recent information letter, the family-friendly economic region of Basel presents real-life examples of such situations at Roche, Migros Basel, and Kuhn Rikon which show how the companies help to give relief for employees looking after relatives. So both sides can benefit: the company and the employees.

Oldest Australian scientist comes to Basel for assisted suicide

Australia's oldest scientist is on his way to Switzerland to end his life through assisted suicide.

Dr David Goodall was wearing a pullover with the words «ageing disgracefully» when he left Perth, WA on Wednesday night (local time). At the airport, the 104-year-old botanist gave a final farewell to his friends and some relatives, assisted suicide activists said.

According to his own information, Dr Goodall wants to spend a few days with other relatives in Bordeaux before travelling to Basel on Thursday to end his life with the help of the assisted suicide association, «Lifecircle», in Basel.

Assisted dying banned in Australia

In an interview with Australian broadcaster, ABC, Dr Goodall said he had been a supporter of voluntary euthanasia for many years and «regretted» that he was not allowed die in his home country due to a ban on assisted suicide. «I don't want to go to Switzerland, even if it's a lovely country», he said.

«But I have to in order to have the possibility of suicide which is not allowed within the Australian system.» He added that he was «very upset» about this situation.

Active assisted suicide, sometimes called «killing on demand», is banned in most countries around the world. In Australia, assisted suicide will be allowed in the state of Victoria starting from June 2019, but only for people with incurable diseases who are fully aware of the process and who have less than six months to live.

Dr Goodall does not suffer from an incurable illness and is not in pain, but he says his quality of life is decreasing. The organisation «Exit International», which is supported by Dr Goodall, say it «wasn't right» that one of the oldest and best known Australian academics was forced to «travel to the other side of the world to die in dignity».

The organisation started an online campaign for donations to pay for a first-class ticket for Dr Goodall and a companion. Within short time, the total had reached more than 20,000 Australian Dollars (around 15,000 Swiss francs).

Working almost until the very end

Dr Goodall worked at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia and became world-famous in 2016 when he was issued with an order to vacate his office at the age of 102 years on the grounds that he was a danger to himself.

After protests and solidarity demonstrations from scientists from all over the world, the university took back its decision. He also continued to work for free following his retirement. Throughout his career, Dr Goodall published dozens of research papers and until recently worked for several journals.

Springtime in Basel is flea market time

Having a good old-fashioned spring clean frees up space and makes room for new things. Many people are using this year‘s early warmer weather to tidy up and sell some of their old belongings. Where? At the flea market, of course!

After a successful start last year in Matthäus and Wettstein, the streets, courtyards, and gardens in Clara and the city centre last weekend became colourful flea markets. Tomorrow (Saturday), it is the turn of Gundeli, and the entire area is expected to become a giant flea market. Between 10am and 6pm everyone can watch, bargain, buy or sell, with more than 350 households registered taking part. The nice thing about such a flea market is that not only rarities and antiquities can be found, but people can get a rare glimpse into the backyards and gardens in different parts of the city areas. Colourful balloons will mark the locations of the flea market stalls.

The next flea market after this weekend will take place in June in Matthäus, and in St. Johann in August. Bachletten, Gellert, Breite/St Alban and Wettstein follow in September. And last but not least, Hirzbrunnen in October.

Because a flea market is not just an event for the visitors but also for the many vendors, barfi.ch has four tips about what to consider when selling things.

1. Create an eye-catcher

The flea market should be a treat for the eyes. Those who polish their cutlery and display washed and ironed clothes will have better sales. It is also important to create something eye-catching. A curiosity or something especially rare attracts visitors. Shiny things also have a good effect.

2. Arrange well

Books on one side, clothing on the other. Those arranging their wares in order and according to themes have the best chance of selling them. Arrange big items behind smaller ones and leave some space among items.

3. Bargain counters have an effect

A box on the floor saying «Every item only 2 francs» enhances business.

4. Never forget: Have fun!

Those who have fun sell better. The day will pass quicker and you also attract more customers.

And of course, there are also tips for flea market visitors.

First, have an overview and just walk through the flea market. This will save a lot of frustration! Otherwise you risk buying something which you can get cheaper or in better quality only three stalls away.

As well as the stalls, there will also be others selling self-made items and beverages made by children. On the Liesbergermatte, there will be a special children’s flea market, run by Robi-Spiel-Aktion.