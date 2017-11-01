Local News Summary of November, 1st

Man suspected of sexual assault in Muttenz surrenders himself to police

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Muttenz in August has surrendered to the police following the release of a pixelated picture. The public prosecution had announced it will soon release a non-pixelated version.

The man had allegedly approached and then pursued a woman on 13 August between 1am and 2am (barfi.ch reported). The man is accused of then dragging the woman into the bushes at the Bahnhofstrasse/Junkermattstrasse junction. The woman defended herself and was able to flee. An immediate search for the man remained unsuccessful.

The public prosecution of Baselland on Monday released pixelated photos of the suspect and uploaded them on the Internet. Before the attack, the suspect had been in a pub by the Muttenz train station and had been filmed by a security camera there.

A man handed himself in the day after the publication of the photos, the public prosecution said. After clarifications and the verification of data relating to the 32-year-old Turkish man, who lives in the area, the pictures were deleted. Criminal proceedings have been launched against the man.

According to a spokesperson of the public prosecution, this crime is the fifth incident where the Internet has been used as a tool to find suspects. In the canton of Baselland, the procedure usually follows three stages: announcing that the pictures are to be released, releasing pixelated images, and then a release of non-pixelated pictures. The police have so far not had to use the third stage. The Swiss Public Prosecution Conference (SSK) originally recommended the method for hooligan activity, but the circumstances of these cases were adequate for using photo searches as well.

What happens to cars owned by parking offenders in Basel?

Parking offenders often risk a lot more than just a fine in Basel. If you annoy the Basel Transport Services (BVB), it will cost a lot of money. The towing services are happy, however.

“There used to be some crazy days for us,” Hans-Peter Gerber, manager of H.P. Gerber Abschleppdienst (towing service) said. Particularly during Fasnacht before Morgestraich, quite a few cars had to be towed away from no-parking zones by his company. Mr Gerber has been working alongside the Basel police and the BVB for years. If a car needs to be towed away, his company receives a call, however, he added: “Due to a ban on cars in the city centre, we unfortunately don’t have that much to do anymore.”

However, during large events like the Basel car-free Slow-up, Mr Gerber and his company can still look forward to a few calls. “Otherwise, it is mostly singular cases like parking offenders or if a moving truck cannot reach a house,” he said.

If a car is in the way, it is of course not towed away immediately. At first, the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt try to contact the car’s owner. The specialist company is called only if this does not bring any result. “It is not that expensive, apart from on Sunday nights where you pay the most,” he explained, adding “you’re facing a fine of about 400 Swiss francs then.”

During the daytime, you pay about 100 francs less. For parking offenders, the police fine is added to the equation – up to 550 francs all in all. This is money that would be better spent elsewhere.

Basel Transport Services also struggle with parking offenders

In Basel, another matter of expense must be considered: the trams. All over town, there are parking spots located close to the tram lanes – for example at Leonhardsgraben.

People who do not park properly in such places will often block the tram traffic. This costs a lot in addition to the towing costs: “Offenders need to pay a share of the costs for the traffic obstruction,” BVB spokesperson Benjamin Schmid said.

If the tram of the lane 3 cannot get past because of a wrongly-parked car at Leonhardsgraben, for example, the control centre is informed, which then needs to organise diversions. The police will in the meantime try to contact the owner. If he or she cannot be found, the car will be towed away.

If the BVB are part of the parking problem, the fine can quickly reach four-digit numbers. This can happen very quickly: As a case from 2012 shows that the BVB preferred to get a car towed away rather than contacting the proprietor first. “We like to play it safely to avoid damage to the trams and people,” the BVB stated back then.

More rigorous fines on German streets as of today

From today (1 November), the traffic laws on German streets are to become harsher. The fines for traffic violations have been increased dramatically, to up to 320 Euros.

People from Basel like to drive to nearby Germany for shopping or a gourmet meal. Those who do not use the tram 8 line usually drive across the border with their car. Starting today, the times of lax fines on German streets are over – the German justice system is cracking down on traffic violators.

From 20 Euros to 320 Euros

Drivers who ignore police lights or a siren or who block emergency lanes will now have to pay a lot more if they are caught. The fines have increase from 20 Euros to at least 200 Euros and a maximum of 320 Euros.

Likewise, using a mobile phone whilst driving comes with a heavy penalty – 100 Euros instead of 60 Euros. In serious cases, the fine may go up to 200 Euros or even result in a driving ban. Voice control and read-aloud functions continue to be allowed.

Since mid-October, there is also a ban on covering your face while driving. Those who wear a mask, a hood, or a veil when driving will have to pay 60 Euros. The goal of this new regulation is to identify car drivers even with automated traffic observation devices. Caps, headscarves, hats, and sunglasses can still be worn, however.