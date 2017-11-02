Local News Summary of November, 2nd

Basel’s last execution: Thousands of onlookers and spooks near the place of execution

Today, public festivals are happy occasions. In the old days, they were cruel and bloody: The last public execution in Basel took place in 1819. A large crowd, more than the total population of Basel, attended the spectacle – blood tourists. Nowadays it's spooky in the area around Heuwaage at any time of the year; not just on All Hallows‘ Eve.

Four thieves kept Basel's prosecution busy for several years. In the early 1800s they wreaked havoc in the city until they got caught. The men were accused of a large number of crimes. «One hundred and one crimes» altogether, it was written in the minutes at one courthouse.

Three out of four were sentenced to beheading: they were lucky that death by hanging was out of fashion in those days. Being beheaded was seen as more honourable and less humiliating than being hung. Just a few decades earlier they wouldn't have been able to count on getting this comparatively mild execution.

«Kopfabheini»: gruesome sound, blood, and noise at the former place of execution

The place of execution was called «Kopfabheini». The name says it all: In comparison to the gallows’ hill in the Gellert area, this place was made for beheadings. The site was located outside of Steinentor near Heuwaage, approximately where the zoo car park is today. The sentenced person was accompanied to the block by a dim, loose drum sound and the death bell. Once there, the headsman executed the bloody sentence.

The bodies of the thieves were buried at nearby «Rabenstein». It remains unclear where exactly the men were buried. Marco Bernasconi from the archaeological soil research office of Basel-Stadt assumes that the place of execution and the «Rabenstein» were at the same place in many cases. This is how the dialect dictionary, the «Idioticon Rauracum», wrote it in 1768. Other sources assume that the place was «at the side of the execution place Kopfheini outside of Steinenthor». Mr Bernasconi confirms the location of the execution place: «The existence of a stonewalled execution place is known, the stony platform was still standing in 1838 in the area of the zoo car park.»

In the German dictionary by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, the following sentence can be found:

«If the city's soldiers caught us, then the raven stone would have snatched us,» according to one of the robbers.

The execution monopoly of the Mengis family

A sentence to be executed by the sword needed a trained executioner. His job was his honourable trade, which had to be protected. The executioner Peter Mengis therefore executed the sentence himself. Mr Mengis, who lived at Kohlenberg, was not just anyone, however. He was the son of a nationwide-known family of executioners from Rheinfelden. Theodor Mengis senior (1839–1918) for a while had the monopoly on all death penalties in Switzerland.

But swinging the sword was not the only business of an executioner: The blood of the beheaded person was a lucrative product since it was used as a drug for a number of diseases. There is a painting of Theodor Mengis in the hallway of the city hall in Rheinfelden. Those who get married there must always pass the executioner first.

Spectating was common then but it's horrifying even these days

The situation wasn't much different then than it is today: If there is an ongoing police operation or something is cordoned off, people’s necks grow longer and longer and gawkers gather quickly. The execution of 1819 outshines all of this: According to contemporary sources, around 20,000 people attended the spectacle – more people than were living in Basel at the time. This was the original catastrophe tourism. Would anyone still attend an execution? Pigs professionally butchered in public bring us out in a sweat. The circumstances have changed, today we might not seek blatant horror but we still don't object to some light disturbance. Halloween proves it all.

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Langenbruck

A motorcyclist was fatally injured in an accident at Hauptstrasse in Langenbruck on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the latest information of Baselland police, the 55-year-old motorcyclist had been travelling from Waldenburg along Hauptstrasse towards Balsthal when the accident happened. For reasons which remain unclear, the man hit the brakes due to a car in front of him and came off his bike. As a result, he was then hit by a passing car.

The motorcyclist was severely injured and died at the scene.

Baselland’s police are looking for witnesses, in particular the driver of the car, who can give information about the accident. Anyone with useful information should contact the headquarters of the Baselland police in Liestal on Tel: 061 553 35 35.

Novartis drug criticised in UK

Novartis eye-drug Lucentis has this week faced criticism by medics in the UK. On the website of the journal «British Medical Journal», a group of British doctors recommended the use of Roche's drug Avastin instead of Novartis' Lucentis or Bayer's Eylea when treating the eye-disease AMD (age-related macular degeneration).

David Hambleton, manager of a regional «clinical commissioning group» (CCG) wrote in his article that 12 CCGs plan to support therapy using Roche's Avastin, even when the drug was not licensed for this purpose.

CCGs can be established by hospitals, general practitioners or private establishments and are responsible for securing medical care. They are financial carriers as well as performers.

Patients can be offered a wider choice of treatments, the article said. Also the costs for the British National Health Service could be lowered in the next five years by approximately 15 million euros.

In a statement which has been published by the finance news service, AWP, Novartis doubts whether the decision of the CCGs to prefer Avastin would be compatible with British and European rules which are directed on protecting patients through targeted treatments. A non-licensed drug can therefore only be used for other indications when a large medical demand can be satisfied.

Novartis also emphasised that non-licensed drugs have not passed the same approval process as well as especially approved methods of treatment.