Local News Summary of November, 3rd

No more rats and rubbish in Basel’s new theatre park

The small park by the Theater Basel was always a bit shabby but nonetheless it was a popular spot to meet. But the rubbish attracted rats, which was not so nice. Now, the city government has rebuilt the park completely – and provided the trees with an exclusive new soil.

Sometimes in Basel, plans can very quickly become reality – if the government really wants to set the wheels in motion without having to consult the Grand Council. Last month, Basel’s government decided that the small park by the Theater Basel was in need of renovation. Around 350,000 Swiss francs from the VAT funds was invested in the project. And if it wasn’t for the construction barriers which remain, people could already have their lunch in the new park.

The reconstruction of the theatre park was necessary. Rubbish in the bushes attracted rats and birds, and kept the city cleaners busy. The park was never a nice spot, but it remained popular nonetheless. The natural elements of the park suffered from such popularity. Now, the bushes are gone – all too often, they were used as a rubbish disposal instead of the actual bins. “People often put their rubbish there, which in turn attracted rats,” city gardeners spokesperson, Brigitte Vogel, told barfi.ch.

Exclusive new soil for trees

Now, the old gravel and bushes are gone. The old “grid benches” which invited people to lie down rather than sit on them are also a thing of the past. Now, visitors will walk over permeable gravel and can sit down on new benches that have been placed around the trees.

Displacement at Claraplatz due to new restaurants?

Plans for two new and trendy fast food restaurants in Claraplatz has sparked a conflict between displacement and gentrification in the middle of Kleinbasel. “B.Good” and “Stripped Pizza”will open in January, next to the benches were groups of people have for years met and drank alcohol.

Claraplatz is not a very nice square in Basel, but nobody really minds. The benches by the old weather station have become a regular spot for those who meet and drink beer there on a daily basis.=. They could do this without being bothered by anyone, even though local residents and business owners were not too happy about their presence.

But now, the gentrification process for the square is becoming serious. The two high-end fast food chains “B.Good” and “Stripped Pizza” want to openbranches there in early 2018. Their location will be in a former shoe shop – right by the weather station and the benches, were the marginalised but harmless clientele likes to meet.

Situation remains under observation

Trendy take-away for the nutritionally-aware, right next to people in thick jackets and holding beer cans – can this work? “We have been observing the situation for a while now,” Michel Steiner from the “Schwarzer Peter” charity stated. “Of course, there is always the danger of displacement.”

The marginalised people meeting at Claraplatz were always a thorn in the side of local businesses. A while ago, there was a motion to create a “lounge for drinkers” while others complained about people or groups both directly and indirectly. Still, Claraplatz remains a public square – in fact, it is one of the spots in Basel were people from different social groups get along best. “Despite its density, Claraplatz is the square where coexistence works best,” Mr Steiner confirmed.

Kleinbasel tolerance

It is clear that the Kleinbasel is currently undergoing an upgrade: Greifengasse has been rebuilt as a boulevard with wider pavements. A so-called tolerance zone is keeping prostitution limited to the red light district around Ochsengasse and Webergasse. Piece by piece, this part of the city is becoming more appealing and dignified. One of the newest achievements is “Clara 13”, which offers modern food culture at Clarastrasse.

Basel particularly eco-friendly in city mobility comparison

The six largest Swiss-German cities have developed a second mobility comparison report. Most of the additional traffic since 2012 has been handled with public transportation and bicycles. Compared to the other cities, Basel distinguishes itself with predominantly positive results regarding eco-friendly ways to get about.

People prefer to use a bike or walk in Basel

While Basel is in second place regarding the number of citizens among the six cities, it covers the smallest area of the six and therefore has the highest population density. There are 334 cars per 1,000 inhabitants – the lowest number in the report. Since 2010, there was a drop of 5 per cent in this area.

In the other cities, there are 351 (Zurich) up to 456 (Lucerne) cars per 1,000 inhabitants. This naturally affects the way people get to work: In Basel, about 11 per cent of people use their car or motorbike, 48 per cent use the tram, and 42 per cent of all citizens get to work by bicycle. In the other cities, the percentage of cars and motorcycles is higher and fewer people use bicycles or walk.

To get anywhere, Basel folk primarily use bicycles or walk. However, the distance covered on foot has dropped since 2010, which corresponds to anationwide trend. On the other hand, the percentage of distance travelled by car increased from 18 per cent to 22 per cent.