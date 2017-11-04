Local News Summary of November, 4th

Radiant heaters return for the winter

Outdoor heaters which gave warmth to guests enjoying a cigarette outside restaurants following a ban on smoking indoors were hit by an ecological ban eight years ago. However, a ban on the heaters will be partially lifted by the new energy law.

A smoking ban in 2009 covering areas such as Steinenvorstadt meant that outdoor heaters sprang up in winter like mushrooms – to give some comfort to those who had been banned from lighting cigarettes indoors. However, the canton of Basel-Stadt banned the heaters on environmental grounds, after it emerged they use up to 2,400 kilowatts of electricity per hour.

In its debate, the members of the Grand Council also mentioned the situation abroad: some English pubs were running their businesses in a tent in order to avoid the smoking ban. This should not be allowed to happen in Basel, they said. They complained about the lower turnover but eventually found a solution by establishing smokers‘ corners.

To live with the solution

The owners of Hotel Euler wanted to heat the terrace with radiant heaters yet lost their appeal against the ban in court. The innkeepers‘ association has also stopped being upset, Maurus Ebneter told barfi.ch on request. „Radiant heaters are not top ranked on our priority list,“ he said. “We can live with the current solution but of course it would be easier and cheaper for the pubs to use traditional radiant heaters.“

Ready for compromises

When discussing the details of the new Federal energy law, the members of the parliamentary commission was understanding and ready to compromise. “For many in the gastronomy business, the economic circumstances are currently difficult. If radiant heaters contribute to an improvement of the situation under the mentioned conditions, the Federal Energy Department UVEK could agree,“ he said.

From energy waster to ecological “mushrooms“

With this, the radiant heaters (also called heating mushrooms) are back. In street gastronomy they can only be used if they use renewable energy and the CO2 footprint remains small. Licensees apparently have attempted a lot, Maurus Ebneter explained: “A solution using biogas which could be produced using leftover food could not be achieved with a sensible effort. Another variant with biodiesel made from frying oil has yet to be developed. Now some radiant heaters are fuelled with wood pellets. So far only these heaters fulfil the current legal requirements. They are less user-friendly than the gas-heaters, but they seem to work.“

Fines are rare

Radiant heaters didn‘t cause a lot of work for the cantonal office for environment and energy (AUE). Only two warnings have had to be issued since the ban. And only a few were fined, according to the newspaper 20 Minuten. Now a compromise has been found by the parliament. A heater can be run on biogas, pellets or electricity produced on the spot. There is no more precise definition for what “on the spot“ produced energy means, since the AUE could not give further information about how the regulation would be designed.

Warmth in the cold

In front of the “Acqua“ pub behind Heuwaage and intermediary locations, smokers being warmed up by a good old log fire is less desirable. The compromise concerning radiant heaters is therefore welcomed by licensees. „It has been proved in practice that there is a demand for comfortable outdoor places in the winter, but it is also clear that by far not all guests desire radiant heaters,“ said Mr Ebneter. This is good news for guests of Basel’s pubs and bars: The warmth which they enjoy outside is ecological and does not raise their CO2-footprint.

Roche withdraws drug in Greece

Basel pharmaceutical firm Roche has withdrawn a drug in Greece because of a price policy ordered by the authorities.

Innovative products had to be sold with a compulsory discount of 25 per cent. However, the Basel company found this “unworkable”, a spokesperson told the news agency sda. According to several media outlets, it caused an argument between the Greek authorities and Roche.

As a result, Roche has withdrawn its drug Cotellic which is used against skin cancer. The pharmaceutical concern cannot offer the drug for this price, especially since the compulsory discount was only one of a number of measures. Roche nevertheless wants to secure patients‘ access for treatments, the spokesperson said.

According to media coverage, the Greek authorities criticised Roche‘s decision and fear that Roche‘s decision would be followed by other companies.

Straumann allowed to take over Turkish distribution company

The Basler dental implant company Straumann will control the distribution of its brands in Turkey after the Turkish competition authority allowed it to take over of 70 per cent of the Turkish company, Batigroup.

Batigroup was found in 2017 and is the biggest distributor of dental implants in Turkey, a spokesperson for Straumann wrote in a release on Friday. The transaction would be completed at end of January 2018. Financial details were not released.

Turkey is a very attractive market with around 500,000 implants sold in 2016. The Turkish turnover wasn‘t released, however. Straumann was well positioned with its brands Medentika and Zinedent, as well as the distribution team Batigroup and could therefore gain more market shares in the non-premium-segment.

The concern could create new possibilities for its digital and orthodontic work and the new Turkish branch could be used as a platform to develop other regional markets.

The Straumann group employs 4,800 employees worldwide and its products are sold in more than 100 countries. In Turkey, products have been sold since 1999 and according to company information,n Straumann is a market leader.