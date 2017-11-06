Local News Summary of November, 6th

FC Basel extends Zuffi's contract

The managers of the FC Basel have extended the contract of 27-year-old midfielder Luca Zuffi by three years to 30 June 2021.

Luca Zuffi started his career in his hometown at FC Winterthur and signed a contract with FC Basel for the season 2014/15 and three further years after having played for FC Thun. In September, his contract was extended for a further year until 30 June 2018. The left-footer has quickly become an important top performer in Swiss football. In October 2015, he was picked for the national team to play in the European Championship qualifier against San Marino. Out of a total of 152 games at national and international level, he scored 22 times for FC Basel and assisted in a further 43.

The managers of FC Basel were reportedly "delighted" about the contract extension, describing Zuffi as "a professional on and off the pitch who has an important role in the team".

Halftime at 547th Basler Herbstmesse

After a bad start which was overshadowed by two accidents, the first week of the Herbstmesse was declared a success by organisers.Thanks to the range of attractions and the good weather, a large amount of people have so far attended the fair. The biggest and oldest fair in Switzerland runs until 12 November and for a further two days at Petersplatz.

“Thanks to the overall good weather many people attended the fair in its first week,” said Daniel Arni, manager of fairs and markets. "New and classic attractions have been welcomed by the visitors so far."

The good start was overshadowed by two accidents on the opening day on the «Rock & Roller Coaster» at the Kaserne and on the “Round-Up” at Rosentalanlage. An investigation by prosecutors is ongoing.

Another exhausting weekend for police in the German border region

A drunken flower thrower, a well-intended hit-and-run incident, and a blessing in disguise for a child – three cases which gave the German police a lot of work over the weekend.

Man allegedly threw flowers, and then his fists.

A Romanian man is facing prosecution after an incident at the Sparkasse Markgräflerland car park in Weil on Saturday at 4.30pm. The police from Weil am Rhein were told that the alleged attacker first threw flowers at another man for apparently no reason.

When the victim challenged the 27-year-old Romanian, he was allegedly punched in the face and received a broken nose. The emergency services in Lörrach took care of him.

The Romanian man, who lives in Germany, was apparently drunk and very aggressive and the police were unable to calm him down. As a result, he had to spend the afternoon in a custody cell at Weil am Rhein police station. He is facing prosecution for personal injuries and his behaviour.

Hit-and-run at Cesar-Stünzi-Strasse

A young female Swiss driver is facing prosecution after leaving a well-meaning note on a driver's windscreen to inform them that she had crashed into their car. The 23-year-old apparently struck the side of an Alfa Romeo which had been parked in the public car park at Cesar-Stünzi-Strasse in Rheinfelden on Saturday at 1pm. When the 47-year-old owner returned, he saw the damage to the driver's side of his car. He also found the note with the phone number of the Swiss driver. The police have said that the woman now faces being prosecuted for hit-and-run driving. Referring to the case, the police reminded drivers that if this sort of accident occurred and the owner of the damaged car is not present, the perpetrator must wait for an appropriate amount of time until they return. If they do no wait long enough, the perpetrator can receive a fine or up to three years' imprisonment for the offence. In Switzerland, it is also a punishable offence to only leave a note with the contact details of the driver.

Child on the way home is hit by a car

A five-year-old boy was hit by a car in Kraftwerkstrasse in Wyhlen after getting off a bus and waiting to cross the road. The 37-year-old driver of the car had been overtaking the bus at the time. The child was hit by the car and fell to the ground, suffering minor injuries. Referring to the incident, the police reminded all drivers that buses parked at bus stops should only be overtaken with extreme caution, even when on the other side of the road. When the bus is indicating, it should only be passed at walking speed.