Local News Summary of October, 10th

Four people rescued from lift in Markgräflerstrasse

Four people suffered a nightmare scenario when they were stuck in a lift in a building in Markgräflerstrasse on Sunday night.

One of the group made a call to the emergency services after two others showed signs of ill health. The police, fire brigade, and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene. The fire fighters were able to open the lift and free the four people before the ambulance crew took over and cared for them. A short while later they were able to return home.

Longer journeys expected due to maintenance work on fast train line

Rail passengers travelling between Bern and Olten, Zurich, Basel, and Lucerne can expect longer journeys on two weekends in October due to maintenance works on the high-speed track between Mattstetten and Rothrist, and the Wanzwil-Solothurn line.

On these tracks train services will not run from 9pm on Friday, 13th October to Monday, 16th October at 5.55am. These lines will be closed again a second time from 9pm on 27th October to 30th October, again at 5.55am, a spokesperson for the SBB said on Monday. The two high-speed lines are part of the non-stop services between Olten and Bern and Olten and Solothurn.

Passengers travelling between Bern and Olten, Zurich, Basel, and Lucerne must allow for an additional 10-15 minutes for their journeys. Those travelling on trains between Biel and Solothurn, Olten, and Zurich will need a further four minutes.

The closure was necessary because rail engineers have to replace 7,3 kilometres of rail using special trains. The switches on the high-speed rail line must also be renewed.

The SBB’s maintenance works for this year includes a series of closures of both tracks for a total 40 nights, six weekends, and once around noon.

Police looking for man who shot at domestic cats with an air gun

The German police are looking for a man who shot two cats in the “Bühl” residential area in Lörrach-Brombach. The most recent shooting happened last week, which followed after a similar incident in May. In both cases, cats were hit by an air gun pellet. The crimes had taken place near Blauenstrasse.

The injured animals had to be brought into a veterinary clinic where the pellets were removed.

Residents in Blauenstrasse say they heard shots being fired around the times of the incidents. The police are investigates offences against the Animal Protection Law and the Weapons Law are looking for evidence.