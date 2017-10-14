Local News Summary of October, 14th

Arrest following sexual harassment in Riehen

A 21-year-old was arrested on Friday morning following an alleged sex crime in the Lange Erlen forest near Riehen. The man is suspected of indecently touching women and he could be responsible for another incident which took place at around the same time.

The women were at Breitmattweg in Riehen when they were approached by a man who spoke to them in French, according to the prosecution office of Basel-Stadt. When neither of the women reacted, he allegedly grabbed them. The women were able to shout for help and fight the man off. The suspect fled on a bicycle.

A Togolese man was later arrested near the Wiese River, according to a statement issued by the prosecution service. The prosecution service did not confirm whether the man was responsible for another incident. According to the statement, a third woman had been touched "in an aggressive manner" half an hour earlier at Schorenweg, Basel, by a man who also had a bicycle. A passer-by heard the woman's cries for help at around 9.45am and called the police. It appears that all three crimes were committed by a man near the Wiese River who had been riding a bicycle.

Federer reaches semi-finals in Shanghai

Roger Federer has reached the semi-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. The ATP No. 2 seed beat the Frenchmen Richard Gasquet (ATP 31) in straight sets within 78 minutes with a score of 7:5, 6:4.

Federer dominated the match against world number 31 player Richard Gasquet even though Gasquet was a strong competitor: In the beginning, the Frenchman put up a fight against Federer and for a long time the match seemed to be equal. Nevertheless, the Basler player won a tie-break in the crucial moment and won the set 7:5.

At the start of the second set, he won three tie-breaks, which secured the game. But even at that moment, Gasquet was tough to play against: He fought back and equalized. But the rally did not last for long. With his second break Federer won the second set 6:4.

In the semi-final, Federer may have to play against Juan Martin Del Potro. The Argentinian player had to go to hospital for a check-up on his left wrist after falling during the semi-final match against Serbian player, Viktor Trojcki (4:6, 6:1, 6:4). The precaution was taken because he has already had several operations on his wrist, and only wanted to play if he felt 100% fit. Federer could reach the finals in the Chinese metropolis for the third time, following his success in 2010 and 2014.

In the second semi-final, the top ranked Spaniard Rafael Nadal will play against Croatian Marin Cilic who won his third game in the tournament against the Spaniard albert Ramos-Viñolas 6.3, 6:4) without losing even one set.

Nadal however needed more effort against the Bulgarian, Grigor Dimitrov. He won his 870th match on the ATP tour 6:4, 6:7 (4:7), 6:3. The world number 1 is now number 6 in the eternal ranking together with Andre Agassi.

Positive recommendation for drug Alecensa by Roche

A committee of the European drug commission EMA (CHMP) gave a positive recommendation for the prolonged approval of the cancer drug Alecensa, produced by Roche. The drug would be used as a first-line therapy against non-small-cell lung cancer.

So far the drug was only approved for the treatment of patients with this condition who had already been treated with Crizotinib. The survey also recommended that the limited market approval for Alecensa should be made permanent following the failure of Crizotinib, Roche said in a press release issued on Friday.

The survey was based on phase-III-results, which showed that Alecensa lowered the risk of the illness worsening or risk of death of the patient by more than a half, compared to the results of Crizotinib. The final decision by EMA is expected in a few weeks. The authority mostly follows the recommendation of the CHMP committee.