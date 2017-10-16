Local News Summary of October, 16th

Federer stops Nadal in the final of the Shanghai masters

Roger Federer won his 94th ATP title yesterday when he beat Rafael Nadal in the final of the Shanghai Masters 1000 tournament 6:4, 6:3. The result stopped Nadal's run of 16 match wins in a row.

Federer, who had his second win at the Shanghai Masters, has won a total of six tournaments so far this year. With his 94th title, it means Federer equals 1980s tennis legend Ivan Lendl. Only Jimmy Connors (109 tournaments won) has reached more titles in the history of the game. Nadal, who won the tournament in Beijing a week ago, lost his fourth final out of ten this year.

With his fourth victory in the fourth world masters this year added to his win at Cincinnati last season, Federer secured his small chance to finish 2017 as the world's number one tennis player. He closed the gap between top-ranked Nadal to 1960 points. In Basel, Paris, and the ATP finals in London, Federer can collect a maximum of 3000 points.

In his 38th match against Nadal (15:23 victories), Federer played convincingly throughout the game. He succeeded brilliantly in switching from the right-hander Del Potro with his flat hits to left-hander Nadal with his topspin-tennis. In the very first game, he took Nadal's service, then he managed to firmly bring the first set home and in an explicitly dominating way.

In the second set Federer succeeded with breaks to 3:2 and to 6:3 after only 72 minutes. Nadal tried to play more aggressively but committed many mistakes. Throughout the entire game the Spaniard, who in the past had caused unsolvable problems to Federer with his high topspins to the backhand, had not one break-chance. Federer never let himself be pressed behind the baseline, and he mostly dominated the match.

The vanished chapel on Andreasplatz was in the centre of urban hustle and bustle

The outlines are only marked by the cobblestones on Andreasplatz: The Andreas chapel had its best days during the council of Basel (1368-1431). The building made the «Andreasmarket» to a very narrow space.

The church on Andreasplatz – or «Andreasmärt» as it was known in old Basel – was probably built in the 11th century. It was first mentioned in a document in 1241. Originally it had no tower and was a simple square sandstone building. The little tower was probably erected in the middle of the 12th century.

A proper parish church

The sacral building was a proper parish church. The rules at the time defined that such a church needed a graveyard, assets, and a tower. Although these conditions were fulfilled on «Andreasmärt», the locals still called it a chapel: the understatement in Basel seems to have been already anchored in the local character.

Special attraction

During the days of the council of Basel, the church was a special attraction. Those who visited it on previously defined days could receive a salvation from all sins and reduction in the time to be spent by the soul in purgatory. A typical Christian con in the Middle Ages.

Valuable sacral objects

Anno domini 1466 the little church received a special relic. It was equipped with valuable sacred objects anyway since it was located in an area where many wealthy grocers lived and worked – Schneidergasse was earlier named grocer's street (Krämergasse). The church was also directed by the grocers' guild, today’s Safranzunft (saffron guild).

A piece of a crucifix

The relic was a piece of a crucifix on which Saint Andrew was said to have been executed. The apostle Andrew, brother of apostle Simon Petrus, is one of the first «fisher of men» recruited by Jesus, according to the New Testament. Before that, he was a disciple of John the Baptist.

Martyrdom

His martyrdom is said to have taken place in Patras in Western Greece. The harbour town was then reigned by the Roman governor Aegeas who served the Roman emperor Nero. The hagiography says that Apostle Andrew had converted Aegeas' wife Maximilia to Christianity and healed her from a severe illness. Also he had demanded marital abstinence.

Andrew's Cross

Aegeas of course didn't approve of this. He arrested Andrew, castigated him with sticks, and hung him on a cross. The cross didn't have a beam like on which Jesus was hung but was instead shaped like an X. Therefore the street signs warning from train crossings is called Andrew's Cross. From this cross the apostle prayed and preached for days before he died.

Iconoclasm

The St Andrew's chapel was well anchored in the Catholic universe. The chapel suffered badly during the barbaric and violent iconoclasms of reformation by raging crowds. All valuable sacral objects were destroyed or stolen. A statue of Saint Lawrence was the only object that remained in the church. Today the statue stands in the Historical Museum at Barfüsserplatz.

Demolition

At the start of the 18th century several influential Basel citizens submitted a petition for the demolition of the little church. It would make the city centre too narrow – and in case of fire on Andreasplatz not even the fire brigade could get through. The city gave way and demolished the sacral building in 1792. The vegetable and poultry market was placed there instead.