Local News Summary of October, 17th

Construction site at Münchensteinerbrücke to be closed soon

The renovations of tram tracks at Münchensteinerbrücke are proceeding according to plan. Trams will run soon normally again. But watch out: There will be one more complete full closure this coming weekend.

Track renewal. This is the mantra of the Basel Transport Services (BVB) for 2017. Currently, there are ongoing renovations at Münchensteinerbrücke. And even though trams have been running normally again as of yesterday, it is not over yet: This coming weekend, there will be another full closure; from Friday, 20 October, 7pm until Monday, 23rd October at 4.30am. Therefore, those who want to use trams this weekend, for example to go to a party or for shopping, will have to be aware of this closure.

Roadworks will continue at the Thiersteinerallee/Münchensteinerstrasse junction. Tramline 15 is not affected and is running normally. Lines 10, 11, and N11 will be redirected: 10 and 11 to Dornach/Aesch Dorf will commute via Markthalle, Bahnhofeingang Gundeldingen, and Heiliggeistkirche between Bahnhof SBB and Münchensteinerbrücke. In the other directions, they will run normally.

Replacement busses commute through Gundeli on Sunday

This coming Sunday will be a bit more complicated. Tram lines 10 and 11 coming from Birseck and Birstal only run up to MParc that day. The stops Münchensteinerstrasse and Peter-Merian will be inaccessible from both sides. Replacement buses operate between MParc and Bahnhof SBB, with an additional stop at Markthalle. Their route leads through Dornacherstrasse and back via Gundeldingerstrasse. There are no stops in between. The replacement bus stop is where line 48 busses normally stop – near the French railway station.

The roadworks are going according to plan. There have been no delays so far. The redirecting of yellow trams through Gundeli for the past weeks has worked mostly well too. During the autumn holidays, Güterstrasse was even livelier than usual thanks to additional commuters from Birstal. With the end of the renovations at Münchensteinerbrücke in sight, the most severe redirections of tramlines in Basel are also ending soon. However, the roadworks at Elisabethenstrasse are still going to continue for a while: they won’t end until 5 November.

Basel’s radar traps remain an unfair secret

Everyone hates the mobile radar traps that are hidden away and catch unaware drivers in Basel’s city quarters. In Basel-Stadt, their positions are a well-kept secret. Other Swiss cantons, however, provide detailed lists of the whereabouts of radar traps to the public. Now, Basel is purchasing new traps – and thus making the secrecy even worse.

Flash – and smile, please. If you’re driving a bit too fast in a reduced speed zone in Basel, a sudden red flash may greet you. Damn, you’ll think, and then already begin calculating what this speeding fine might cost. Because the whole situation happened due to increased acceleration, however, people often do not know how far they were above the speed limit.

These semi-stationary radar traps, which are well-armoured in grey casings and often take up entire parking spaces or stay hidden by the roadside, are the most fiendish speeding traps of them all. Where they are located in Basel remains a well-kept secret. That is, until their location is known among drivers after a while. Still, the police do not have to let people know where they place their (for now) only semi-stationary radar trap next. And they do not want to do so, either.

State of confusion: Some warn, others punish right away

The police can rely on the federal law of road transport and on the “Via Secura” program. This program forbids the public to provide too much information about the location of radar traps and may even punish those who violate its conditions. Lawyer Martin Steiger reports that this interdiction even applies on Social Media. However, the law is treated differently by each canton. The cantonal police of St. Gallen, for example, regularly provide a location list of their semi-stationary radar traps.

This is not the case in Basel – and it won’t change soon according to the cantonal security department. At least the stationary radar traps of Basel-Stadt are listed on a map, but most drivers know their location already in any case. Now, the situation will become even worse: The canton will buy additional traps by the end of 2018 because the old ones are out-dated. There will be five instead of just one semi-stationary traps that may catch unaware speeding drivers in the act. Meanwhile, the number of fully stationary radar traps will be reduced. But watch out: Their casings will still remain attached to traffic lights. That way, you won’t know which ones are empty and which ones are still operative.

Put away the speed cameras and bring forth the smileys

This development is disliked by the local drivers’ associations. They think it is also problematic that there are light traps on reduced speed streets at all. “Our goal is that the police will think twice about putting up a radar trap,” Swiss Touring Club (TCS) president and Liberal grand council member Christophe Haller states again and again. Because radar traps make sense only where they serve security, he adds. The police disagree with this opinion and point to the government’s suggestion of buying additional devices. Any radar trap is only put up where it can increase security, they state.

A trap location list like those of the cantons of Schaffhausen and St Gallen would benefit drivers, who would then pay more attention to their speed. In addition, the accusation of generating fines via radar traps to restore the cantonal finances would also be a moot point. However, Mr Haller already suggested another solution: Put away the speed cameras and bring forth the smileys. The smiley speed radars are low-threshold, friendlier, and more obvious, Mr Haller says. They are thus a far better device to control drivers’ speed than restrictive and reactive flashing.