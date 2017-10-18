Local News Summary of October, 18th

Greenpeace protest against Tempo handkerchiefs with sawdust on Münsterplatz

A pile of sawdust appeared yesterday morning on the Münsterplatz as Greenpeace activists protested against deforestation in Scandinavia. The action, authorised by Basel’s police, was directed against Essity, the firm which produces Tempo handkerchiefs.

These days Greenpeace does not have a good opinion of Essity. The producer of hygienic towels is about to tear down forests in Sweden which Greenpeace believes are worth protecting. In order to draw attention to the situation in Scandinavia, Greenpeace members organised out a protest on Münsterplatz yesterday. They created a picture using 700 kilos of sawdust. The picture was finished by 1pm and was followed by a small performance at 1.30pm. Not even Greenpeace media spokesman, Thomas Mäder, knew in advance what the picture would show.

There is a reason why this action had to take place in Basel, he said. «Products produced by Essity mostly enter Switzerland through Basel, and Coop, one of the big customers, has its headquarters in the city,» he said.

The environmentalists hope that their message will find its way to the retailer. «We are calling for Essity to bring the supply chain back to order and ensure that no trees in protected boreal forests should be cut down for the production of Tempo handkerchiefs», Mr. Mäder said.

The sawdust picture could be seen between 1pm and 4.30pm before it was cleared away. Spectators had a good view of it from the Münster tower.

Easier tariff structure in community-owned car parks in Basel-Stadt

The government of Basel has officially approved the new tariff system for car parks in Basel-Stadt. The tariff structure is more simple and customer-friendly, according to the government. The canton Basel-Stadt operates five car parks around the city; City, Elisabethen, Steinen, Storchen, and St. Jakob. The present tariff structure is complicated due to its inconsistent timing (30 or 60 minutes) and therefore the government has passed an adjustment of the tariff system without a major price difference.

The main tariffs in the car parks within the city centre (from 10am to 6.30pm) will remain unchanged. According to the government, the new structure is also much easier for variable parking: five tariffs have been replaced by three, and the timing is unanimously 30 minutes. At off-peak hours, a slightly higher tariff has been implemented which was apparently necessary due to an easier tariff structure. The government claims the adjustment allows for a fairer billing since the reduction of the timing to 30 minutes means customers no longer pay for the entire hour.

Adjustments in the St. Jakob car park took into account the needs of the organisers during large-scale events such as football matches.

The new tariff order will come into force on 21 October. Adjustments have been taken after the views of as many interest groups as possible were taken into account, including local businesses, restaurants and hotels, event organisers, employers, employees, and residents. The government is convinced the new tariff order is going offer a customer-friendly and reasonable tariff structure.

A day off in Japanese at Basel Museum of Cultures

Basel schoolchildren pressed, turned, and tossed fabrics. They cooked dyes, stirred well, and let knotted materials slide in carefully: they were surprised what magical traces and patterns this left behind on fabrics and socks.

Class 6c at Neubad Primary School learned about the Japanese fabric patterning process, called Shibori, in workshops at the Museum of Cultures. Shibori is the name for the pressing, turning, and tossing. With largest effort, the children created products which could be exhibited. They can be seen in the exhibition «StrohGold».